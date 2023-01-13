Read full article on original website
Related
MedicineNet.com
What Is Diabetic Urination Like?
Diabetic urination, also known as polyuria, is a condition in which a person with diabetes produces a large volume of urine. This can be a symptom of uncontrolled blood sugar levels as the body attempts to eliminate excess sugar through the urine. People with diabetes may experience the following symptoms...
Not Drinking Enough Water Linked to Serious Health Risks, Study Warns
We're regularly told to drink plenty of water to maintain our health. A new study provides a few more good reasons to stay well-hydrated – including fewer chronic health conditions and a greater chance of living a longer life. This is based on research involving 11,255 adults who were questioned five times across the course of 25 years on factors such as socieconomic status and family medical history. Clinical testing on the volunteers provided measures of sodium in their blood serum, which was used as an indicator of their fluid intake. Usually, the more water we drink, the lower the level of...
scitechdaily.com
Warning: New Research Indicates That Even Short-Term Exposure to a High-Fat Diet Can Trigger Pain
A recent study of mice conducted by researchers at The University of Texas at Dallas found that short-term consumption of a high-fat diet may be linked to pain sensations, even without a preexisting injury or condition such as obesity or diabetes. The study, published in Scientific Reports, compared the effects...
Healthline
Type 2 Diabetes: Metformin May Help Reduce the Need for Joint Replacement Surgery
Researchers are reporting that the type 2 diabetes drug metformin can help reduce the need for knee or hip joint replacement in people with the condition. The researchers said there are several possible reasons for metformin reducing the risk for joint replacement surgery, including a reduction in inflammation and better-regulated metabolism.
Medical News Today
What are suitable blood sugar target ranges for people with type 2 diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is a health condition that may cause a person’s blood sugar levels to become too high. It is important to monitor blood glucose and keep it within an appropriate range to help manage the condition. T2D occurs when a person’s body can no longer effectively...
Silent heart attacks: half of all heart attacks have no symptoms and increase risk of death from all causes by 34%
Silent heart attacks, which are asymptomatic but still disrupt blood flow to the heart, account for 45% of all heart attacks and triple the risk of death from heart disease, according to a study released Monday.
Medical News Today
Hypertension: 2 blood pressure drugs equally effective in large trial
Hypertension, or high blood pressure, affects more than one billion people worldwide and almost half of all adults in the United States. The condition can increase the risk of heart, brain, kidney, and other diseases. People can often control their blood pressure through regular exercise, eating a healthy diet, and...
MedicalXpress
Increased coffee consumption may reduce severity of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in those with type 2 diabetes
A new study by the University of Coimbra, published in Nutrients, has revealed that caffeine, polyphenols, and other natural products found in coffee may help reduce the severity of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) among overweight people with type 2 diabetes (T2D). NAFLD is a collective term for liver disorders...
What Causes Type 2 Diabetes?
Diabetes is a common disease affecting 425 million adults worldwide. That number is expected to rise to 592 million by 2035. It’s a chronic disease that causes hyperglycemia (high blood sugar levels).Type 2 diabetes is the most common type of diabetes. Risk factors are both genetic and environmental. The main cause of type 2 diabetes is insulin resistance.CauseYour body converts food to glucose (sugar) and uses it for energy. Insulin, a hormone made in the pancreas, tells your body how much sugar to release into the bloodstream.Diabetes occurs when you don’t have enough insulin or your body doesn’t use insulin...
MedicalXpress
What happens if your thyroid is too active or not active enough?
January is Thyroid Awareness Month, which makes this a good time to learn how important it is that your thyroid functions properly. The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland at the base of your neck. It produces hormones that regulate your heart rate, blood pressure, body temperature and weight. When your thyroid isn't functioning properly, whether it's too active or not active enough, all these functions are affected.
boldsky.com
Is There A Normal Blood Sugar Level, According To Age?
Blood sugar level, blood sugar concentration, or blood glucose level can also be referred to as a measure of blood sugar, or blood sugar concentration. In addition to type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes, and gestational diabetes, people with hyperglycaemia can also suffer from type 2 diabetes. Blood Sugar Levels:...
boldsky.com
Hypertension: Is It Risky To Drink Black Coffee? What Is The Safe Amount?
An adult's blood pressure is measured by the force exerted by the blood against the blood vessels. The normal blood pressure for an adult is 120/80 mmHg, and any deviation from this is considered unhealthy. Hypotension occurs when your blood pressure decreases, whereas hypertension occurs when your blood pressure rises to unhealthy levels [1].
Tirzepatide drug fast-tracked for weight loss indication by FDA: What to know about it
An injection drug known as tirzepatide, already approved by the FDA for treating Type 2 diabetes, is likely to gain approval for weight loss treatment this year. Here's what to know.
Medical News Today
Why females may be less likely to experience brain inflammation than males
Males show greater susceptibility to obesity-related cardiovascular and metabolic comorbidities than females. Males also tend to store a greater amount of fat as visceral fat around the abdomen, whereas females store excess energy in fat depots under the skin, referred to as subcutaneous fat. A recent animal study suggests that...
HRT ‘potentially important’ in reducing women’s dementia risk
Hormone replacement therapy may help prevent Alzheimer’s disease in millions of women at risk of developing the condition, research suggests. Dementia is one of the world’s biggest health threats. The number of people living with the condition worldwide is set to nearly triple to 153 million by 2050, and experts have warned it presents a major and rapidly growing threat to future health and social care systems in every community, country and continent.
hcplive.com
SGLT2 Inhibitors Can Reduce Cardiometabolic Risk in People with Diabetes Using Metformin
Using data from more than 55,000 people with diabetes using metformin is providing new insight into the apparent reductions in risk of negative cardiovascular and renal outcomes as well as all-cause mortality with use of SGLT2 inhibitors. Data from a matched comparator study using UK primary care electronic health record...
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: Researchers identify gut bacteria linked to insulin sensitivity
A recent study analyzed associations between 36 bacteria found in the gut and a person’s ability to maintain healthy insulin levels. They found 10 bacteria associated with a lower rate of blood sugar levels fluctuating abnormally. The study is part of an ongoing, prospective study led by researchers at...
docwirenews.com
Osteoporosis Is Associated with Greater Risk of Cervical Spinal Fusion Complications
Osteoporosis was associated with a higher risk of adverse postoperative outcomes at 2-year follow-up for cervical fusion surgery, according to a study published in the January 1 issue of the Journal of the AAOS (JAAOS). What Is Osteoporosis?. Osteoporosis is a common disease impacting nearly 200 million people globally. The...
Nature could be antidote to anxiety, blood pressure medications, study says
Nature could be the antidote to taking anxiety and blood pressure medications, according to a new study published in the journal Occupational & Environmental Medicine.
Sleep Key to Good Mental Health for Older Women
MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Older women who don’t stick to a set sleep and wake schedule may be more likely to struggle with feelings of depression and anxiety — even if they get a normal amount of zzzs. What’s more, a postmenopausal woman who goes...
Comments / 0