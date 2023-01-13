ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forney, TX

wbap.com

Denton ISD to Build District-Owned Medical Clinic

(WBAP/KLIF) — Denton ISD is getting into the health care business. The school board approved a measure to continue efforts to construct a district-owned Employee & Family Health & Wellness Vlinic. The district’s Chris Bomberger says the million dollar venture will not require additional funding. According to board member...
DENTON, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas elementary school students honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texas elementary school students honored Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Friday by delivering original, inspirational speeches. The 31st annual MLK Jr. Oratory Competition, sponsored by law firm Foley & Lardner, took place at W.H. Adamson High School in Dallas. The eight finalists, all fourth and fifth grade DISD students, answered this question: What would Dr. King say to us today about hope for tomorrow? They delivered three to five minute speeches in front of their peers, their teachers, and a panel of judges. "Hope is that driving force to compel us all to great things," said Mohamad Mohamed in his...
DALLAS, TX
K12@Dallas

Dallas ISD principals awarded Master Principals Designation

More than 20 Dallas ISD principals have been awarded Master Principal designation for the 2022-2023 school year. These designations are awarded annually to the top 10% of Dallas ISD principals in three categories: neighborhood elementary schools, neighborhood secondary schools, and choice schools. The awards are part of the Theory of...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Richardson OB-GYN relocating office to LOR Women's Healthcare

Richardson OB-GYN Dr. Anne Gomez will relocate her office within Richardson starting Feb. 1 after 16 years in operation at 399 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 302. (Courtesy Fotolia) Richardson OB-GYN Dr. Anne Gomez will relocate her office within Richardson on Feb. 1. The gynecologist is closing her local practice at 399 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 302, after 16 years in operation. Gomez will be joining the practice of LOR Women’s Healthcare at 1080 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 100. LOR Women’s Healthcare offers a variety of gynecology services, including pap smears, general obstetrical care and ultrasonography. 972-479-1222. http://lorwhc.com/
RICHARDSON, TX
WFAA

CPS investigating Rockwall-Heath offseason football workout that led to hospitalization of several athletes

HEATH, Texas — The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (CPS) is investigating an offseason football workout that resulted in several players being hospitalized with rhabdomyolysis -- an official with the agency confirmed on Monday. The workout involved student-athletes from Rockwall-Heath High School and hundreds of push-ups. The...
ROCKWALL, TX
High School Soccer PRO

Plano, January 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Trinity Christian Academy - Addison soccer team will have a game with John Paul II High School - Plano on January 16, 2023, 17:00:00.
PLANO, TX
wbap.com

How to Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in DFW

DFW (WBAP/KLIF) – Several events are taking place across Dallas-Ft. Worth to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Legislation was passed 40 years ago making this a federal holiday. Many cities held events over the weekend. A list of Monday events is below. In Arlington a...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

For McKinney-based Bethany Anderson, life is all about adventure and passion

Bethany Anderson will tell you she's a "McKinney original." She's also traveled the world and decided she wanted to spark hope. That's why she started The Hope Adventure Project, a multi-country journey through which Anderson partners with pastors and ministers around the world. Work of the project includes "retreats for women and youth, camps, mission engagement, teaching, leading worship, strategic project development and planning, and one-on-one sessions with those navigating their faith" according to the project website, thehopeadventure.com.
MCKINNEY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

MLK Day Events Take Place Across North Texas

At least 100,000 people are expected to line the route Monday morning to watch the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade in Dallas. This year marks the return of what had been an annual tradition in Dallas; 2020 was the last year there was an MLK Day parade in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
vanishinggeorgia.com

Shiloh Church, DeSoto

This historic church was located just outside DeSoto near Chokee Creek. The photo dates to 2008, and I think the church is gone now. I haven’t been able to track down any history of the congregation but I believe it was African-American.
DESOTO, TX
