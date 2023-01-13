ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Comments / 68

Queen Patriot ?
3d ago

not Prosecuting criminal will lead to more of this lawlessness. wtf are ppl paying taxes for if the problem is never taken care of? what's gonna happen is the ppl are gonna start taking matters into their own hands. and I can promise the government won't like it when we take this country back from them.

Reply
14
Guest
2d ago

Pick which problem started the summer of love for the government sided with the criminals. Then they defunded the police and then they tied the hands of the police. And now they wonder why we’re having all the shootings and the rest of criminal activity.

Reply
11
Richard Webster
2d ago

yes, those guns just up and shot people all on their own. And I am sure none of these folks had any criminal history to speak of before they committed these crimes.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyNorthwest

Fatal shooting at Mount Baker restaurant Saturday

Police are looking for multiple suspects in the shooting death of a man at a Mount Baker restaurant. KIRO 7 tv reports the shooting happened at the Rainier Teriyaki restaurant in the 3300 block of Rainier Avenue South Saturday evening. Police report multiple suspects entered the restaurant and shot the...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

DOCS: Renton shooting spree suspect stated he 'does not like Black people', all victims were Black

Renton shooting spree suspect 'doesn't like Black people', court documents. RENTON, Wash. - A King County Sheriff's Sergeant arrested a suspect accused of a seemingly-random shooting spree that injured three people in Thursday afternoon including two in Renton and one in SeaTac. Although a clear motive has not yet been identified, newly obtained court documents reveal that the suspect identified as 32-year-old Mamadou A. Diallo made statements to detectives that he "does not like Black people", and all the victims were Black men. The King County Sheriff's Office Superform submitted to prosecutors lists Diallo as a Black man living in SeaTac.
RENTON, WA
q13fox.com

Gold Bar hostage victim shares details of her scary night with a gunman

GOLD BAR, Wash. - It’s been roughly a week since an employee at Gold Bar Family Grocer was held hostage. That employee, Tami Ball, was wrapping up her shift on Jan. 9 in a backroom office when a man burst in the door without pants. At first, she thought it was a confused older man looking for a bathroom. Eventually, she spotted a gun in his shaking hands.
GOLD BAR, WA
Seattle, Washington

Man Assaulted With Gun in Attempted Armed Robbery Near Columbia City Neighborhood

Police responded to a man assaulted in the head with a handgun Saturday afternoon in the 3500 block of South Edmonds Street near Columbia City neighborhood. When officers arrived just before 01:00 p.m., they contacted a 32-year-old man who reported he was walking to his residence when two males approached him from a vehicle located in an alley. One of these suspects threatened to shoot the victim and demanded for his phone. Both suspects pointed handguns at the victim as they walked closer to him. A third suspect remained in the vehicle.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

SPD: Man killed in attempted robbery, three suspects on the run

SEATTLE - Police are investigating a deadly shooting near Seattle's Mount Baker neighborhood Saturday night. Officers were called to responded to Rainier Avenue S and S Byron St around 8:25 p.m. on Saturday. Chief Adrian Diaz was on the ground after the shooting, and said officers were on scene within...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Man Struck with Hammer in Downtown Robbery

A man was seriously wounded Friday afternoon after he was struck in the head with a hammer in a robbery in downtown Seattle. Police arrested the suspect near the scene of the incident. Around 2:15 p.m., the suspect approached the victim at 4th Avenue and Pike Street, struck him in...
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Statements From Mayor Woodards, TPD Chief Moore on Recent Violence

City of Tacoma announcement. TACOMA, Wash. — “This is a tragic day for Tacoma. Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the young male victim who was struck by gunfire this afternoon along Portland Avenue in East Tacoma. We offer our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, as well as others grieving across our entire community. Although any loss of life is unacceptable, it is even more painful when we see a young life cut short. As we have stated in the past, we remain committed to working with our local, regional and national partners to reverse the alarming upward trend of violence that we have seen in recent years. While that may not be comforting in this moment, we must continue our efforts to address the root causes of these issues. The Tacoma Police Department has already begun working to identify, locate and apprehend the shooter, and they will share updates on this evolving situation as they become available.”
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Who Are We Building For?: Housing & Access in Tacoma

Downtown On the Go announcement. Tacoma, Wash. – As Tacoma grows and changes, what would you like to see in the City of Destiny? Housing and transportation are deeply interconnected and our policies on both influence who can access opportunities and services. Join us for a panel exploring how Tacomans’ needs and wants both match up and differ as we dive into what a future Tacoma could look like. This free Friday Forum panel event from Downtown On the Go will be held on January 27th from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. in person at Metro Parks Tacoma HQ (4702 S 19th St. Tacoma, WA 98405) and virtually over Zoom. It will feature panelists Jason Gauthier (South Sound Housing Affordability Partners), Brendan Nelson (Empowering People in Communities), and Tyler Garretson (Mayor’s Youth Commission of Tacoma). Moderated by Tanisha Jumper (Tacoma Public Schools).
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Teen injured in Tacoma shooting

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating a shooting that left a teen injured Thursday night. After 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a two-car crash near South 21st Street and South J Street. When police arrived, they found a 13-year-old girl who had been shot. According to police, the teen...
TACOMA, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Family thankful to Brier police for recovering stolen trailer

BRIER, Wash. January 14, 2023—Anthony Bolante, a local photojournalist, lives on a quiet, relatively safe, street in North Seattle’s Maple Leaf neighborhood. As captain for the neighborhood block watch he knows his neighbors well. With security cameras installed in many homes and living at the end of a cul-de-sac provides a feeling of safety for residents. It was the last place he, or any of his neighbors, thought could be the site of an organized camper trailer theft.
BRIER, WA
seattlemedium.com

Sting Nabs Child Predators In Seattle

Seattle Fire placed one of it’s own on administrative leave after an arrest for preying on a child. Andrew Sapier has since been arrested and booked into the King County Jail for rape of a child for the sting Operation Day Care. A King County Judge placed a $100,000 bail on Sapier. His next court appearance is on April 26, 2023. Back in March of 2021 Andrew Sapier, a Pierce County EMT, was caught in an undercover sting in Pierce County targeting sex predators.
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

37 recruits headed for north end fire departments

In one week, this group of 37 recruits will be graduating from the fire academy that started in the last week of August. The EMT portion of the fire academy was just completed. The recruits are from Bothell, Eastside, Kirkland, and Shoreline Fire Departments.
SHORELINE, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.

 https://mynorthwest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy