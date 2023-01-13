LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Health official in Laredo say the omicron subvariant has not reached the Gateway City; however, they are still asking residents to take precautions. According to Ali Quiñonez, an epidemiologist with the Laredo Health Department, there have been over 600 confirmed Covid-19 cases since January first of this year.

LAREDO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO