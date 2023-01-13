Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kgns.tv
Laredo actor to make appearance in ‘80 for Brady’
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A Laredo actor who once joined a team of misfits known as ‘The Suicide Squad’ is returning to the big screen. Julio Cesar Ruiz is an actor who was born and raised in Laredo and has always had big dreams of going into acting.
kgns.tv
‘Juntos for Better Health’ mobile clinic offers free services to Laredoans
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Tuesday, January 17, Laredo residents got free health care services. The Laredo Health Department’s program Juntos for Better Health set up shop with a mobile clinic at La Ladrillera Recreational Center. Medical professionals offered free blood pressure exams, COVID-19 exams, and even free mental health screenings.
freightwaves.com
Borderlands: Port Laredo No. 2 gateway for international trade in November
Borderlands is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of U.S.-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week: Port Laredo was the No. 2 gateway for international trade in November; Tesla acquired a massive logistics center near Houston; the Port of Brownsville set a record for steel cargo tonnage; and First Call Logistics launched a Texas logistics hub.
KSAT 12
FBI searching for Laredo man missing since December
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in finding a Laredo man who has been missing since December. Edgar Martinez Jr., 19, was last seen at about 7 p.m. on Dec. 21 as he got into the passenger side of a red single-cab Chevrolet pickup truck.
nationalhogfarmer.com
CPB agriculture specialists issue $18K in fines at Laredo port
As the international bridges at Laredo Port of Entry teemed with returning paisano traffic recently, and in order to prevent the inadvertent proliferation of pests and diseases, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations agriculture specialists, flanked by Texas Game Wardens, stepped up examinations and intercepted significant quantities of prohibited plant, animal material and issued penalties.
kgns.tv
Rollover accident reported on Del Mar
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A busy part of town sees more traffic than usual after a rollover accident was reported. Drivers may have noticed heavy police presence and first responders on Del Mar shortly after noon. It’s unclear what led up to the accident but at least one person was...
kgns.tv
Laredo Woman shot in the face dies
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A 20-year-old woman who was shot in the face allegedly by her husband has passed away. Krystal Claudina Limon was shot in the face last week allegedly by Francisco Javier Garcia. Officers were called to their home on Camp Avenue on Friday January 6th. Limon passed...
kgns.tv
Melanie Duron wins first collegiate track and field meet
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was an eventful weekend for Martin High School alum Melanie Duron as she went on to not only compete but win her first ever collegiate track and field meet. The Texas State Track and Field Team went to Lubbock to compete in the Texas Tech...
kgns.tv
Fire destroys home on Highway 83
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) -A fire destroys a home in south Laredo over the weekend. The fire happened on Sunday after 4 p.m. just north of Mangana Hein. Rio bravo firefighters arrived and saw a man by the gate waiving them down. The man was able to show the firefighters to...
kgns.tv
Laredo business catches fire on Clark Blvd
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Laredo Fire officials are working to put out a structure fire in central Laredo. The fire happened on Monday evening at around 9 p.m. near Clark and Seymour. According to the fire department, the business was closed during the time of the fire. Officials say, the...
cbp.gov
CBP Officers Seize Over $7.5 Million in Marijuana at World Trade Bridge
LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers assigned to the World Trade Bridge seized marijuana that totaled over $7,500,000 in street value. “World Trade Bridge officers have maintained a robust enforcement posture and seized this significant marijuana load in the cargo environment,” said...
kgns.tv
SWAT operation conducted at south Laredo home
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a SWAT conducted operation at a home near a south Laredo elementary school. The Laredo Police Department posted that the operation was going on at a residence near Santo Niño Elementary School. Police say, the scene is contained and there is no...
kgns.tv
City Council continues searching for Laredo’s next city manager
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The search for Laredo’s next city manager continues. It’s been over a year since the position was last filled but that could soon change. SGR, the firm helping vet the candidates said they have submitted five candidates to the council. During Tuesday’s executive session,...
kgns.tv
I-35 project on track to be completed early 2024
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Construction continues as crews work to improve travels on I-35 in Laredo. This past weekend, the exit that connects I-35 to Loop 20 was closed but now it’s reopen for the traveling public. This coming weekend, another change is coming; one of the lanes will...
kgns.tv
Laredo Health Department says to take precautions from omicron subvariant
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Health official in Laredo say the omicron subvariant has not reached the Gateway City; however, they are still asking residents to take precautions. According to Ali Quiñonez, an epidemiologist with the Laredo Health Department, there have been over 600 confirmed Covid-19 cases since January first of this year.
kgns.tv
Vehicle catches fire in central Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Fire officials are responding to a vehicle fire in central Laredo. According to the Laredo Police Department, the incident happened near Calton and Cherry Hill. As a result, Cherry Hill is being block off to the traveling public. No word of any injuries at the moment.
kgns.tv
18-year-old man injured in south Laredo shooting
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Police are investigating a shooting that sent a young man to the hospital Monday evening. At around 7 p.m. officers received a call about a shooting near the 1400 block of South Meadow. Officers arrived and found an 18-year-old man at the scene with gunshot...
Comments / 0