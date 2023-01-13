Read full article on original website
Dolphins committed to Tagovailoa, looking to build on 2022
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Dolphins general manager Chris Grier quoted Hall of Famer Bill Parcells when describing Miami’s 2022 season, in which the team showed promise but fell short of its goals. “He says ‘You are what you are,’” Grier said Monday. “I think we finished where we...
NFL Analysis Network
Bengals’ Sam Hubbard Made NFL Postseason History Against Ravens
Coming into the weekend, Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard wasn’t a household name outside of Ohio. He grew up in the state, went to Ohio State collegiately and has spent his entire five-year career with the Bengals thus far. After Sunday night, Sam Hubbard is going to be...
NFL Analysis Network
Bills’ Josh Allen Joined Exclusive Group With Performance vs. Dolphins
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills received a stiffer test than many were anticipating in their Super Wild Card Weekend matchup against the Miami Dolphins. The AFC East rivals had very competitive games during the regular season, but with the Dolphins being as banged up as they were, many expected the Bills to run away with the game.
Giants’ Daniel Jones Accomplishes This First In Playoff Debut vs. Vikings
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has faced a lot of criticism and plenty of doubters since being selected No. 6 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. For the majority of his first three seasons, he didn’t look like a starter in the NFL, but that has changed in 2022.
3 Teams Who Should Pursue Tony Pollard In NFL Free Agency
There are going to be some very good players looking to cash in as free agents in 2023 in the NFL. One of the players that should have a healthy market is Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard. Pollard has spent his career splitting time with Ezekiel Elliott, earning more...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Owners On Monday
Tony Dungy is pretty upset with how NFL owners are conducting interviews as of late. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has four interviews between now and Sunday for head coaching vacancies. The rising star in the coaching world interviews with the Broncos on ...
Cowboys' Brett Maher misses 4 extra points, converts 5th try
TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher missed four straight extra points in Monday night's NFC wild-card game against Tampa Bay, becoming the first player in NFL history to miss that many in a game. Maher's misses were the only thing going wrong for the...
NFL Analysis Network
This Stat Shows How Epic Of Collapse Chargers Had vs. Jaguars
The Los Angeles Chargers were making their first appearance in the postseason since the 2018 season. The stage didn’t look too big for them despite multiple key parts of the team making their postseason debuts including head coach Brandon Staley and quarterback Justin Herbert. For the first half of...
NFL Analyst Explains Why Jets Are Ideal Trade Spot For Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is going to take some time to decide what is next for him. Will he ride off into the sunset and into retirement, which there is plenty of speculation about following the team’s Week 18 loss to the Detroit Lions. After the game, Lions rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams asked Rodgers for his jersey and he told him that he was going to hold onto this one.
Giants Among Teams Expected To Pursue Trade For DeAndre Hopkins
The New York Giants surprised a lot of people with their performance during the 2022 regular season and those surprises continued during Super Wild Card Weekend. The Giants pulled off the upset by defeating the Minnesota Vikings and will look to keep their improbable season going next weekend against the Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL Analysis Network
Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence Becomes 2nd Player Ever To Do This
It was a tale of two halves for Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars in their Super Wild Card Weekend matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Things could not have started worse for the Jaguars as they went down 27-0 in the first half before a late touchdown drive began the turnaround.
NFL Analysis Network
Giants’ Adoree’ Jackson Stepped Up Against Justin Jefferson
When the New York Giants were without cornerback Adoree’ Jackson this season, their defense fell apart. Jackson injured his knee returning a punt against the Detroit Lions in Week 11 and we didn’t see him on the field for the remainder of the season. Unsurprisingly, the Giants’ drop-off in performance came with Jackson sidelined.
NFL Analysis Network
Buckeyes’ C.J. Stroud Makes Official 2023 NFL Draft Decision
One of the most intriguing 2023 NFL Draft decisions this year was Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. Collegiate sports were changed forever when athletes were eligible to sign NIL deals and there was a chance it would lead to Stroud remaining a Buckeye. College’s version of free agency has ensued...
5 Bold Predictions For Cowboys at Buccaneers Super Wild Card Weekend
There isn’t a team entering the postseason with less momentum than the Dallas Cowboys. Despite having something to play for in Week 18, as the NFC East division title was still up for grabs, Dallas had a listless performance against the Washington Commanders. They will now head on the...
Commanders Already Showing Interest In Trade For Derek Carr
The Washington Commanders are one of the teams that will be taking a ride on the quarterback carousel again this upcoming off-season. In 2022, the carousel landed on Carson Wentz, as they acquired him from the Indianapolis Colts for draft capital. Any Colts fan could have told the Commanders that...
