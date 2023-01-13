ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NFL Analysis Network

Bengals’ Sam Hubbard Made NFL Postseason History Against Ravens

Coming into the weekend, Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard wasn’t a household name outside of Ohio. He grew up in the state, went to Ohio State collegiately and has spent his entire five-year career with the Bengals thus far. After Sunday night, Sam Hubbard is going to be...
CINCINNATI, OH
NFL Analysis Network

Bills’ Josh Allen Joined Exclusive Group With Performance vs. Dolphins

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills received a stiffer test than many were anticipating in their Super Wild Card Weekend matchup against the Miami Dolphins. The AFC East rivals had very competitive games during the regular season, but with the Dolphins being as banged up as they were, many expected the Bills to run away with the game.
BUFFALO, NY
NFL Analysis Network

This Stat Shows How Epic Of Collapse Chargers Had vs. Jaguars

The Los Angeles Chargers were making their first appearance in the postseason since the 2018 season. The stage didn’t look too big for them despite multiple key parts of the team making their postseason debuts including head coach Brandon Staley and quarterback Justin Herbert. For the first half of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NFL Analysis Network

NFL Analyst Explains Why Jets Are Ideal Trade Spot For Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is going to take some time to decide what is next for him. Will he ride off into the sunset and into retirement, which there is plenty of speculation about following the team’s Week 18 loss to the Detroit Lions. After the game, Lions rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams asked Rodgers for his jersey and he told him that he was going to hold onto this one.
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL Analysis Network

Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence Becomes 2nd Player Ever To Do This

It was a tale of two halves for Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars in their Super Wild Card Weekend matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Things could not have started worse for the Jaguars as they went down 27-0 in the first half before a late touchdown drive began the turnaround.
NFL Analysis Network

Giants’ Adoree’ Jackson Stepped Up Against Justin Jefferson

When the New York Giants were without cornerback Adoree’ Jackson this season, their defense fell apart. Jackson injured his knee returning a punt against the Detroit Lions in Week 11 and we didn’t see him on the field for the remainder of the season. Unsurprisingly, the Giants’ drop-off in performance came with Jackson sidelined.
NFL Analysis Network

Buckeyes’ C.J. Stroud Makes Official 2023 NFL Draft Decision

One of the most intriguing 2023 NFL Draft decisions this year was Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. Collegiate sports were changed forever when athletes were eligible to sign NIL deals and there was a chance it would lead to Stroud remaining a Buckeye. College’s version of free agency has ensued...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy