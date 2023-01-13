Read full article on original website
Casino Refuses to Pay $42M Woman Who Won Slots Game, Offers Steak Dinner Instead
A New York woman’s life changed (briefly) after she hit the jackpot at a Jamaica, Queens casino, but her dream soon turned to reality after what unfolded next. Katrina Bookman was playing the slots when she won $42 million at the Resorts World Casino. The win was the largest slot machine jackpot in US history, according to UNILAD.
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Woman ordered to pay back employer for ‘time theft’ after computer software caught her slacking
Companies are increasingly using sophisticated software to monitor remote employees.
Microsoft is giving its salaried US employees unlimited time off
In context: Working in the tech industry might not feel like the most secure profession right now, given the number of people being let go, but it still offers some of the best perks (and pay, usually). Microsoft, for example, is giving its US employees unlimited, fully paid time off.
Walmart Security Cameras Can Reportedly Read Customer Cell Phone Texts
Word of this issue has been debated online for several years. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, Reddit, Quora, BestLifeOnline.com, and Corporate.Walmart.com.
Register for the National Do Not Call Registry and Get Paid for Spam Calls to Your Number
What is the National Do Not Call Registry and How Does it Work?. For most people, you respond to unwanted phone calls by hanging up or blacklisting them. However, this method is not quite effective, especially for motivated telemarketers who want to make sales. These telemarketers will give you numerous phone calls that it becomes hard to block them using different phone numbers. You can remedy this problem by signing up for the "National Do Not Call List" and getting rid of those pesky telemarketers.
American-Made: Insiders Dissect ‘Newshoring’ and US Manufacturing Revival
Once upon a time, “Made in America” was a patriotic mantra, a salute to the blue-collar worker, a reason to spend a little more for a product of the same quality. Nowadays, however, with globalization fully blossomed and fast fashion driving prices ever-downward, sentiment alone won’t increase the demand for domestic apparel production. Advantages in the supply chain, desire for American goods abroad and an ever-growing call for onshoring, nearshoring, reshoring and sustainability, however, may. Gateway to rebirth John Erruchio grew up in the Garment District of New York City back when that meant something; before skyrocketing real estate values drove factories out of...
tripatini.com
Travel/Hospitality Companies Which Are Taking a Lead in Environmental Protection
As Daniel and Martha Everett and their two children enjoyed a trip to Florida's Walt Disney World, their focus was on entertainment and excitement rather than the environment. And when Barbara and Andy Allen checked into a Boston hotel, they wanted to fit as many sights as possible into their two-day visit. They gave little thought to how their stay might impact the ecosystem.
FTC Mandates for Direct-Selling and Ecommerce Industries
theblock.co
ChatGPT says it has bills to pay as crypto AI tokens rise in wake of potential Microsoft deal
Crypto AI tokens have jumped in price following the news that Microsoft may invest $10 billion into OpenAI. While the rally has cooled slightly since news of the deal first broke last week, nine coins connected to the sector have surged over 50% in the past week. Crypto tokens linked...
Winning Powerball numbers for Monday, Jan. 16, 2023
The Powerball jackpot continues to climb on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Grab your tickets and let's see if you're the game's newest millionaire. The numbers are in for the Monday, Jan. 16 lottery jackpot worth an estimated $416 million, with a cash option of $224.9 million. Powerball winning...
Android Headlines
Meta sues Voyager Labs for allegedly scraping more than 600,000 Facebook accounts
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has recently filed a lawsuit against Voyager Labs for allegedly creating tens of thousands of fake Facebook accounts to scrape user data and provide surveillance services for clients. According to the legal filing, Meta alleges that Voyager Labs created over 38,000 fake Facebook user...
TechCrunch
ChatGPT goes pro, layoffs at Alphabet, and Dungeons & Dragons flirts with restrictive new licensing
Before we get into it, I’d be remiss if I didn’t note, once again, that TC Early Stage in Boston is on the horizon. With tickets starting at $99, it’ll be a worthwhile stop along the Eastern conference circuit, packed with expert-led workshops, case studies and deep dives with technical founders. Some members of the TechCrunch editorial staff will be in attendance — don’t be a stranger if you spot us on the show floor.
Verizon rolls out Microsoft Teams Phone Mobile, a first in the United States
Verizon just became the first carrier in the United States to support Teams Mobile Phone. The service allows users to connect all of their Teams devices to a single phone number.
Auburn University Bans TikTok Amid National Cybersecurity Concerns — Details
Popular platforms for social media have evolved considerably over the years. Facebook was once all the rage, where the social networking site was so popular that it spawned an award-winning film in 2010. Then people moved on to other sites like Twitter and Instagram as ways to share nuggets of information and life events over an extended period of time. Now, today's kids are all over TikTok, the popular video-sharing platform for all sorts of dances, trends, and conspiracy theories.
itsecuritywire.com
Security Threats of Metaverse
As there is a surge in the adoption of Metaverse, the cyberattack surface has increased the tremendously. Every Metaverse ecosystem will have multiple Internet of Things (IoT) devices, hardware, and applications integrated into the IT infrastructure to ensure seamless operations. These applications and hardware will gather, process, and execute a tremendous amount of sensitive user data about their behavior in real-time. It will expose the user to various sophisticated threats that can have disruptive impacts on their business. Enterprises that are exploring opportunities to integrate Metaverse in their operations need to be aware of all the potential threats that it is exposing its business network to before embarking on the implementation journey.
lawstreetmedia.com
France’s Loreal S.A. Wins Dismissal of Cosmetic Patent Suit on Jurisdiction Basis
A District of Columbia federal court has dismissed, without prejudice, GlycoBioSciences, Inc.’s patent infringement suit against L’Oréal, S.A for lack of jurisdiction. Judge Beryl Howell ruled that L’Oréal, S.A. is sufficiently distinct from L’Oréal USA, its American subsidiary, and thus it does not have sufficient contacts within the United States.
fintechnexus.com
The Fintech Coffee Break Ep. Two – David Poritz of Covalto
Hi guys. Welcome to the Fintech Coffee Break. I’m your host Isabelle Castro, and today I’m sharing my coffee break with David Poritz, co-CEO, and co-founder of Latin American digital bank Covalto. Cobalto was founded in 2015 under the name Credijusto, focusing on the underserved SME sector and...
takeitcool.com
Diammonium Phosphate Production Cost Analysis Report: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements, Variable Cost, Production Cost Summary and Key Process Information
The latest report titled “Diammonium Phosphate Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Diammonium Phosphate. Report Features Details. Product Name Diammonium Phosphate. Process Included. Diammonium Phosphate Production From Phosphoric acid and...
North America’s Largest Distributor of Luxury Fashion Chooses PIM Provider, Digital Wave Technology
MadaLuxe Group, the leading worldwide distributor of luxury fashion, has selected Digital Wave Technology for its Product Experience Management (PXM) Suite that combines Product Information Management (PIM), Product Master Data Management (PMDM), and Digital Asset Management (DAM), all on one platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230116005021/en/ MadaLuxe Group, the leading worldwide distributor of luxury fashion, has selected Digital Wave Technology as its PIM/PXM provider. (Photo: Business Wire) The addition of MadaLuxe Group to Digital Wave’s established customer base marks a significant step further into the world of luxury fashion for the SaaS provider, and MadaLuxe Group’s adoption of the suite signifies the elevation of its already ambitious digital strategy.
