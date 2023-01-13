ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Warriors at Spurs: How to watch, lineups, injury reports and broadcast for Friday

 5 days ago
D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Following a 5-3 homestand, the Golden State Warriors are set to hit the road for five consecutive games starting with a contest against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night.

The Warriors are coming off three straight losses, including a disappointing performance against the shorthanded Phoenix Suns on Friday in Steph Curry’s highly-anticipated return from injury.

Following an 11-game absence, Curry tallied 24 points on 8-of-22 shooting from the field with five made triples in 31 minutes. After a slow start, Curry scored 16 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter as the Warriors attempted a late comeback run against the Suns.

To start their road trip, the Warriors will meet the Spurs in the Alamodome. The Spurs are set to host the Warriors in their old venue with an expected record-breaking crowd. Over 63,000 fans are expected to be in attendance on Friday.

Similar to the Warriors, the Spurs are also riding a three-game slide of their own. The Spurs have recently dropped back-to-back games on the road to Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Before Friday’s game, here’s everything you need to know, including how to watch.

How to watch:

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Friday, Jan. 13
  • Time: 4:30 p.m. PT
  • TV Channel: ESPN / NBCS Bay Area
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
  • Where: Alamodome – San Antonio, Texas

Spurs projected lineup:

  • G – Tre Jones – No. 33 – Duke
  • G – Stanley Johnson – No. 34 – Arizona
  • F – Keldon Johnson – No. 3 – Kentucky
  • F – Jeremy Sochan – No. 10 – Baylor
  • C – Jakob Poeltl – No. 25 – Utah

Warriors projected starting lineup

  • G – Steph Curry – No. 30 – Davidson
  • G – Klay Thompson – No. 11 – Washington State
  • F – Andrew Wiggins – No. 22 – Kansas
  • F – Draymond Green – No. 23 – Michigan State
  • F – Kevon Looney – No. 5 – UCLA

Injury Report:

Warriors:

  • Jonathan Kuminga – Out – Right Foot Sprain
  • JaMychal Green – Out – Right Lower Leg; Infection
  • James Wiseman – Out – Left Ankle Sprain

