Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source
When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
Farmers Insurance Is the Most Hated Insurance Company in America
Farmers Insurance is well known for its TV commercials that feature widely acclaimed actor J.K. Simmons. He appears as a kindly insurance company executive who wants people to have better insurance for less money. If the reason for the marketing is to get people to think better of Farmers, it has not worked. According to […]
Freethink
New AI-powered farming robot covers 50 acres of crops per day
French startup Meropy has developed an agricultural robot that autonomously inspects crops from both above and below, saving farmers time and money. The challenge: A lot can go wrong between the time crops are planted and when they’re harvested — pests can invade a field, diseases can spread through it, and weeds can proliferate, stealing resources crops need to thrive.
Business idea: Wooden Pallet Flipping
If you’ve ever walked through a Costco, you’ve probably seen wooden pallets like this. Businesses use them to stack, store, and transport materials or products. They also allow forklifts to easily pick them up.
beefmagazine.com
Scott identifies key farm bill issues
House Ag Committee Ranking Member David Scott, D-Ga., identified five key issues he plans to prioritize in the upcoming Farm Bill. They include expanding rural broadband, which Scott says should be funded through USDA to help bridge the digital divide between rural and urban America. According to him, USDA knows what works for rural communities better than other federal agencies and will provide more immediate solutions to rural communities that do not have adequate or affordable broadband access.
moderncampground.com
Cummins Releases Updates on Impact of California Regulations
According to an RV Industry Association’s (RVIA) News & Insights report, Cummins announced its phased approach to release a portfolio of CARB SORE-compliant products in early 2024. The report noted that in fall of 2022, the California Air Resource Board (CARB) confirmed amendments to the Small Off-Road Engine (SORE)...
Tree Hugger
What Is Fair Trade? Overview and Consumer Tips
Fair trade is a global movement that strives to provide standards for how products like food and clothing are grown, produced, and sold. These standards help ensure equitable trade by directly connecting small-scale producers in developing nations to buyers in the developed world. Without the proverbial “middleman,” consumers can enjoy ethically produced goods and foods without paying an additional premium. More importantly, workers in fair trade operations are guaranteed rights, receive fair pay for their labor, and work under safer conditions.
nextbigfuture.com
Correction on Converting the USA and the World to Electric Semi Trucks
I made mistakes calculating how much electricity would be needed for 4 million total USA semi trucks and 40 million large trucks globally. There are also another 40 million light and medium trucks for commercial usage in the USA and another 120 million consumer pickup trucks and SUVs. Regular people use trucks far less than commercial trucks and they often are not carrying heavy loads. They would use less fuel or energy because of lighter usage even though there are more trucks for regular consumers.
fordmuscle.com
Why You Should NOT Emissions Delete Your Diesel Truck
The first time I heard someone talk about an emissions delete diesel truck was at a welding shop in 2016. My coworker talked about how fast and how much better the truck ran after the “delete”. He was boasting about how his 2015 Denali hit 152 mph. Roughly two weeks later, he, myself, and my boss all went out for lunch and I could tell he was visibly upset. I asked him how the truck was running, which started a conversation that took a very bad turn. During the conversation, I learned that his Duramax had a catastrophic engine failure. Unfortunately, the torched engine was not the worst news for the one-year-old truck.
lifetrixcorner.com
What Type of Outboard Motor is Best for My Boat?
An engine is a crucial part of a boat. It’s the component that gets the boat always moving. Depending on the type and make of the boat depend on how powerful the motor is. Some boats are built to be leisurely driven while others are meant to go fast on the water. Each person wants their own thing and that’s the beauty of having all these different options. There are different marine engine and propulsion systems in the market now and they include outboard, inboard, jet drive, and sterndrive.
swineweb.com
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle end firm on tight supplies, lower weights
Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures ended mostly firm on Friday, underpinned by tight supplies and as harsh winter weather in recent weeks lowered cattle slaughter weights and limited beef production, traders said. Live cattle futures prices remained bound in a recent trading range as cash cattle prices at Plains...
agupdate.com
Record high calf, feeder cattle prices expected by 2025
The U.S. meat industry broke records with the amount of meat produced in 2022, according to Tim Petry, NDSU Extension livestock marketing economist. “We’ve been setting records in meat production. We set a record for beef and chicken in total, and also on an individual commodity basis,” Petry said in mid-December.
dcd.com
Construction Industry Trends
Many of the innovations in the construction industry require people to venture outside their comfort zones and use new tools and technologies. Although there has historically been a reliance by construction professionals on the old tried-and- [not so] true methods, when business leaders know their peers have gotten great results with updated technology, they’ll be more open to following suit. Here are some of the most prominent construction industry trends that will shape 2023.
beefmagazine.com
4 Ways to reduce hay loss
There are many ways to feed hay, with each method impacting waste differently. 1. If hay is fed unrestricted, cattle can waste 45 percent of the hay they are provided. Limit feeding hay so only what is required is fed, will significantly reduce waste right away. Studies show that cattle fed daily versus fed every four days, needed 25% less hay. That’s a huge amount, but labor and equipment cost slightly increased.
Recycling Today
Ferrous scrap, cut to fit
Shredded scrap has gained popularity at melt shops around the world during the past several decades, but global demand for cut grades and ferrous bales remains a vital part of the steel and scrap sectors. Sheared and baled No. 1 and No. 2 heavy melting steel (HMS), or bundles, are...
Biden Claims His Economic Plan Created 10 Million New Businesses, Most Small Business Applications in History
President Biden has come out with a statement claiming that his economic plan has led to the strongest two years for new small business applications in history, with over 10 million new businesses created in his first two years in office. He attributes this success to his plan to build the economy from the bottom up and middle out.
demolitionandrecycling.media
Powerscreen announces new engine supplier
Leading screening equipment manufacturer Powerscreen has awarded a contract to JCB Power Systems to supply Stage V IPU (industrial power unit) engines. The partnership will see bespoke specification JCB 81kW and 97kW Stage V IPU engines power all the latest models in Powerscreen’s Warrior and Chieftain screening ranges. This...
wdfxfox34.com
The Uses of Stainless Steel Rivets and why they are taking over the Construction world
Originally Posted On: https://www.konnectfasteningsystems.com.au/blog/post/the-uses-of-stainless-steel-rivets-and-why-they-are-taking-over-the-construction-world. If you’ve been in the construction industry for more than a few years, you’ve probably noticed that stainless steel rivets are becoming more and more common. This is because rivets offer a number of advantages over other fasteners. In this blog post, we will discuss the benefits of stainless steel rivets and why they are taking over the construction industry.
Goodyear shows fuel-saving tire with 90% sustainable materials
Goodyear has developed a tire made from 90% sustainable materials that can also save fuel, but it's not destined for production just yet.
Comments / 2