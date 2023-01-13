Apparently the Indianapolis Colts figure that if you have Jeff Saturday in your pocket, you don't need to talk to Sean Payton. The Carolina Panthers formally requested an interview with Sean Payton according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, making them the fourth team to ask the New Orleans Saints for permission. The Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans already had put in the request. The Colts, who have interviewed other candidates but still haven't publicly ruled out making Saturday their permanent head coach, are the only team with an opening that hasn't requested an interview with Payton.

