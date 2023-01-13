ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

NFL world praises Trevor Lawrence’s post-victory meal

Saturday was quite a night for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. After having one of the worst first halves that an NFL quarterback has ever had, he led the Jags in a historic comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers, turning a 27-0 deficit into a 31-30 victory. After the game, Trevor took to social media Read more... The post NFL world praises Trevor Lawrence’s post-victory meal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NFL Divisional Round schedule announced

AFC: 4:30 p.m. (ET) (4) Jacksonville Jaguars at (1) Kansas City Chiefs (NBC, Peacock, Universo) NFC: 8:15 p.m. (ET) (6) New York Giants at (1) Philadelphia Eagles (FOX, FOX Deportes) Sunday, Jan. 22. AFC: 3:00 p.m. (ET) (3) Cincinnati Bengals at (2) Buffalo Bills (CBS, Paramount+) NFC: 6:30 p.m. (ET)...
What’s the record for most interceptions thrown in an NFL playoff game?

Trevor Lawrence is flirting with history in his playoff debut...just not the kind of history a quarterback wants to make. Lawrence threw four interceptions in the first half of the Jacksonville Jaguars' wild card game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday. He became the first player in the Super Bowl era to throw three interceptions in the first quarter of a playoff game, per ESPN.
NFL World Reacts To Dolphins Player's Wife Video

The Miami Dolphins are leading the Buffalo Bills - yes, you read that correctly, the Dolphins are winning - 24-20 on Sunday afternoon.  Miami's most recent score came on a defensive touchdown, when lineman Zach Sieler scooped up a fumble and returned it for a score.  Zach's wife is ...
Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins on Tyler Huntley fumble: 'He should've never been in that situation'

With a sideline view of the biggest play in the Baltimore Ravens' loss Sunday night to the Cincinnati Bengals, running back J.K. Dobbins didn't rein in his frustrations. Dobbins was emphatic post-game that he should've had the ball in his hands when Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley's ill-fated sneak ended up in the grasp of Bengals defensive lineman Sam Hubbard, who returned the fumble for the game-winning score in the Bengals' 24-17 win over the Ravens during Super Wild Card Weekend.
5 NFL teams need a head coach, Panthers become 4th to request Sean Payton interview

Apparently the Indianapolis Colts figure that if you have Jeff Saturday in your pocket, you don't need to talk to Sean Payton. The Carolina Panthers formally requested an interview with Sean Payton according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, making them the fourth team to ask the New Orleans Saints for permission. The Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans already had put in the request. The Colts, who have interviewed other candidates but still haven't publicly ruled out making Saturday their permanent head coach, are the only team with an opening that hasn't requested an interview with Payton.
On deck in Texans’ coaching search: Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero

HOUSTON – In a quarterback-driven league, disrupting passers, making them truly uncomfortable in the pocket and confusing them with coverage schemes, is absolutely pivotal for defenses. That’s a central part of the vision and strategy for highly regarded Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. “You’ve got to look...
Jaguars Signed Notable Quarterback On Sunday Afternoon

As the Jacksonville Jaguars focus on the playoffs, they also have an eye on the future.  Jacksonville has signed for University of Ohio and CFL quarterback Nathan Rourke to what appears to be a futures deal. Rourke, who had a breakout 2022 season for the B.C. Lions, announced he was signing ...
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Jan. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown. (NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.) 2022 · 4-13-0 OTHER NEWS. The Cardinals are hiring Titans executive Monti Ossenfort as general manager, NFL Network...
Cardinals hire Titans exec Monti Ossenfort as new general manager

Arizona has zeroed in on its next personnel chief. The Cardinals are hiring Titans executive Monti Ossenfort as general manager, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per sources. The team subsequently announced the hiring. "It was critically-important for us to find the right person to lead...
Super Wild Card Weekend winners/losers: Daniel Jones silences haters, while Brandon Staley chokes

Welp, the weekend portion of Super Wild Card Weekend was exactly that: SUPER. Of the five games on Saturday and Sunday, the last four were decided by one score. The nightcap of Day 1 featured the third-largest comeback in NFL postseason history. The nightcap of Day 2 featured the longest go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter of a playoff game. Are you not entertained?!
Seahawks QB Geno Smith on his future: 'I want to finish my career in Seattle'

The Seahawks' season didn't finish how Geno Smith envisioned, but the quarterback does have an optimistic view of his future with the team. "I want to finish my career in Seattle," Smith told reporters following his team's 41-23 wild-card loss to the 49ers on Saturday. "I want to be here. The town, the city, the team, coach [Pete] Carroll, the organization, they all embraced me. I was a guy who probably could've been out of the league. They embraced me. And I want to repay them for that."
Meet Baltimore Ravens Kyle Hamilton’s Girlfriend, Reese Damm

Kyle Hamilton, who signed his rookie contract with the Baltimore Ravens in 2022, has all the makings to become a dependable safety for years to come. So it’s only natural for people to be curious about his private life. Fortunately, the football player is quite open about his relationship status with his childhood sweetheart. Kyle Hamilton’s girlfriend, Reese Damm, was with him since high school. While celebrating his pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the duo caught the limelight with their special handshake. Get to know the full background of the NFL WAG in this Reese Damm wiki.
Look: NFL Star Reveals He Plans On Going Back To School

It's increasingly common for college football players to leave school after only three years and fall short of getting their college degree in pursuit of NFL glory. But one young NFL star is planning to get back to the books. Taking to Twitter over the weekend, New York Jets cornerback Sauce ...
