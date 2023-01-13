Read full article on original website
Related
Charlotte Wells’ ‘Aftersun’ Dominates Toronto Film Critics Association Awards
Charlotte Wells’ father-and-child drama Aftersun has dominated the Toronto Film Critics Association Awards by earning four trophies, including best picture and best director. Wells’ debut feature about a young Scottish father on summer holiday with his tween daughter also earned star Paul Mescal the best actor crown, while Wells nabbed the best first feature prize. Aftersun became a breakout hit in Cannes, where it was nabbed by A24 and Mubi. More from The Hollywood ReporterJerry Bruckheimer, Viola Davis and THR's Producer Roundtable: "I Don't Want to Go to My Grave Saying I Wasn't Brave Enough"Costume Designers Guild Awards: 'Avatar: Way of Water,'...
‘Tár’ Star Cate Blanchett Wants A New Way To Celebrate “Arbitrary” Awards Season During Critics Choice Awards After Best Actress Win
Cate Blanchett won at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, where she took the Best Actress trophy for her role in Tár. In the film, Blanchett plays Lydia Tár, a fiercely independent and world-renowned composer whose esteemed career comes crashing down around her after being accused of sexual harassment. Following her recent win for Best Actress in a Drama at the Golden Globes on Tuesday, which Blanchett did not attend, Blanchett candidly spoke out about the triviality of awards season in a rousing speech. “It’s extremely arbitrary considering how many extraordinary performances that have been by women not only in this...
‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’, ‘Tár’ Lead Dorian Awards Nominations
A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once scored nine nominations and Focus Features’ Tár followed with seven to lead the way Thursday in film noms for the 14th annual Dorian Awards, bestowed by GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics. The group, which honors the best of film and TV from mainstream to LGBTQIA+-focused fare, also nominated Searchlight’s The Banshees of Inisherin and another A24 pic, Charlotte Wells’ Aftersun, five times each. The above pics are joined in the group’s Film of the Year category by Universal’s The Fabelmans. Last year, eventual Best Picture Oscar nominee The Power of the Dog won in...
Tom Cruise, Michelle Williams, 'Glass Onion' snubbed in 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations
Oscar hopefuls Olivia Colman and Jennifer Lawrence were shut out when the Screen Actors Guild Awards announced its 2023 nominations on Wednesday.
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ Brendan Fraser win big at Critics Choice Awards
The 2023 Critics Choice Awards followed a different script.
28 Golden Globe Nominees Were No-Shows
While HFPA president made a short late in the program speech about how the organization has righted the ship, it is worth noting that 28 of those nominated for Golden Globes did not show up last night, by our count. There were valid excuses for some like Kevin Costner and Jeff Bridges who were held back because of flooding in Santa Barbara. But it is certainly plausible that others thought it best to sit out the 80th installment of the scandalized awards show. Here’s the list of those we marked absent:Cate Blanchett – WINNERKevin Costner – WINNERAmanda Seyfried – WINNERZendaya – WINNERJeff BridgesOlivia ColmanDaniel CraigAdam DriverRalph FiennesColin FirthBrendan FraserDonald GloverBill HaderHugh JackmanLaura LinneyJohn LithgowDiego LunaLesley ManvilleSteve MartinCarey MulliganBill NighyAubrey PlazaJonathan PryceJulia RobertsMartin ShortImelda StauntonEmma ThompsonJohn Turturro More from DeadlineGolden Globes Film Analysis: Cruise Is Snubbed, Fraser Isn't & A Mixed Bag For DiversityJesse Collins Named Showrunner & Executive Producer Of 2023 Golden Globe AwardsGolden Globes Returning To NBC In 2023 On One-Year DealBest of Deadline2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Golden Globes, Guilds & MoreTV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Series Ending In 2023 & BeyondHollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries
DGA Awards nominations: Oscar frontrunner Steven Spielberg, the Daniels, Martin McDonagh …
The five Directors Guild of America Awards nominees for Best Director are: our predicted Oscar winner Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”), four of his closest rivals — the Daniels (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), Todd Field (“TAR”), Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin”) — plus surprise nominee Joseph Kosinski (“Top Gun: Maverick”). In the 74-year history of the DGA Awards there have only been five years when the whole roster went on to reap Academy Award nominations. Among the helmers hoping to overcome their DGA snubs and make it to the Oscars are: Edward Berger (“All Quiet on the Western Front”), James...
Spielberg among nominees for prestigious Directors Guild Award
One day after collecting a Golden Globe Award for best director, Steven Spielberg picked up a nomination Wednesday for the prestigious Directors Guild of America Award for outstanding directorial achievement in theatrical feature film. Spielberg was nominated for helming his semi-autobiographical film “The Fabelmans.” Also scoring nominations for the DGA...
African American Film Critics Association Reveals 2023 AAFCA Award Winners
The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) revealed the winners of the 14th annual AAFCA Awards on Monday. The Woman King, Till, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery each scored two AAFCA Awards: The Woman King won best picture and best director for Gina Prince-Bythewood, Till won best actress for Danielle Deadwyler and the Emerging Face award for Jalyn Hall, Wakanda Forever won best supporting actress for Angela Bassett and best song for Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” and Glass Onion won best writing for Rian Johnson and best ensemble.More from The Hollywood ReporterPaul Thomas Anderson Moderates...
Critics Choice Award Winner Jean Smart Misses Ceremony After Testing Positive For Covid
Jean Smart tonight won her second straight Critics Choice Award for her starring role in HBO Max’s Hacks. She was not on hand to accept the trophy for Best Actress in a Comedy Series because the five-time Emmy winner had tested positive for Covid, a rep for Smart confirmed to Deadline. As Deadline reported earlier today, Critics Choice was the first major awards event of 2023 to require a Covid test. The move sidelined a number of nominees and presenters who had planned to attend, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Michelle Pfeiffer. Related Story ‘Everything Everywhere All At...
Producers Guild Awards’ Film Nominations Dominated By Box Office Hits Like ‘Avatar’, ‘Top Gun’ & ‘Black Panther’; ‘Abbott Elementary’, ‘White Lotus’ On TV List
It is a blockbuster morning as far as the Producers Guild of America is concerned as it revealed film and TV nominations Thursday for its 34th annual PGA Awards. Moneymaking sequels Avatar: The Way of Water; Top Gun: Maverick and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever along with commercial hits Elvis, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Everything Everywhere All at Once all made the cut in nominations for the guild’s marquee Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures. Joining them on the list are Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans, The Banshees of Inisherin, Tár and The Whale. With theatrical...
Golden Globes: Cate Blanchett Joins Meryl Streep, Ingrid Bergman, Jane Fonda as Most Awarded Best Drama Actress
With her best actress in a drama category win for her role in Tár, Cate Blanchett broke a record on Tuesday night at the 2023 Golden Globes. She joined Meryl Streep, Ingrid Bergman and Jane Fonda as the most awarded actress in the category with three wins. Blanchett has won twice before in the category, once in 1999 for Elizabeth and once for Blue Jasmine in 2014. She also won in the best supporting actress in a motion picture category in 2008 for I’m Not There. More from The Hollywood ReporterMost Memorable Golden Globes Moments: Host Mocks HFPA Scandal and Tom...
AAFCA Awards Winners List Includes Angela Bassett, Jeremy Pope & Gina Prince-Bythewood’s ‘The Woman King’
The African American Film Critics Association on Monday revealed winners of its 14th annual AAFCA Awards honoring the best in film. The Woman King, Till, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery each won a pair of awards. Among the honors, The Woman King was named the year’s best picture, with the film’s Gina Prince-Bythewood named best director. Danielle Deadwyler (Till) and Jeremy Pope (The Inspection) were named best actress and actor. Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) and Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway) won the supporting prizes. Special achievement honorees include Till, which received the Impact Award, and...
Comments / 2