School Voucher Bill faces first public scrutiny in Tuesday hearing
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Nearly 90 people have signed up to speak for and against Governor Reynolds’ School Voucher plan at a public hearing Tuesday. The hearing on House Study Bill 1 is the first step in debate on the proposal that Republicans are expected to easily pass through with supermajorities in both chambers of the legislature. The proposal would create tax-payer-funded education savings accounts with more than $7,500 a year for each student to pay for tuition, tutoring and other costs of attending a private school. Those funds would initially only be available to families making less than 300% of the federal poverty level (about $83,000 for a family of four) but after three years would be open to all Iowa families, regardless of income.
Governor's 'school choice' plan to cost $341M each year once fully phased in
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is making a third attempt to passa plan that would use taxpayer money to pay private school tuition. This year's plan (HSB 1/SSB 1022) is much more expansive than the past two bills she's proposed. Her previous plans failed to get enough support in the Iowa House needed to become law.
Iowa Rising: Governor Kim Reynolds Continues to Champion Conservative Policies
Governor Kim Reynolds, after winning reelection in a landslide, delivered her sixth Condition of the State address where she continued to outline a conservative policy agenda. Governor Reynolds has led the state through natural disasters, the COVID pandemic, and through our current uncertain national economy. Since assuming office, Governor Reynolds has been a champion of conservative policies that place the taxpayer first and protect and defend traditional values. As a result, Iowa’s economy is strong, the tax code is more competitive, and as Governor Reynolds stated the state is “a beacon for freedom and opportunity.”
Iowa House leaders back rule change to grease skids for school vouchers
Iowa House Republicans are seeking to change a longstanding chamber rule, in order to make it easier to pass Governor Kim Reynolds' school voucher plan. Since Republicans gained control of the Iowa House for the 2011 session, every rules package has contained the following language under Rule 32:. All bills...
Atlantic Schools Superintendent Weighs in on Proposed School Choice Bill
(Atlantic) The Atlantic School Board discussed the Governor’s push for the School Choice Bill. The Governor’s Bill would give parents around $7,500.00 annually per child if they enroll in private schools. The rub is the effect the bill would have on public schools and, in this case, rural schools, which takes away funds from the school district that needs it and places the money in private institutions.
Iowa's private-school deserts dog Gov. Kim Reynolds' 'choice' plan
Iowa would allow families to apply per pupil public-school allocations — currently $7,598 a year — to pay for private schools, under a plan outlined by Gov. Kim Reynolds Tuesday night.Yes, but: Groups like the left-leaning Common Good Iowa contend Reynolds' plan is not an option for much of Iowa.Forty-one of Iowa's 99 counties have no private school and 23 have just one, according to state data released last year.Catch up fast: Reynolds contends her plan would allow families choice in sending their child to a school that best fits them — including for reasons of faith and moral...
