Co-location proposals turn attention to charter schools

The Panel for Educational Policy, or PEP, will consider placing three Success Academy charter schools in the same buildings as traditional public schools this month. Last month, the panel voted to co-locate Success at another school. Teachers union president Michael Mulrgew, an opponent of the co-locations, says it’s a trend....
Harlem truck depot opens where housing project failed

Trucks, large and small, have a new place to park in Harlem. At a site where the developer offered to bring needed housing and a green energy district, vehicles were rolling in and sitting idle on Wednesday morning. “This is not right, this is revenge,” said Iesha Sekou, founder and...
How the illegal weed market flourished in New York

For more than a year, two different policy ideas existed in New York at the same time: recreational weed was legal, but the sale of it was not. That created a gray area in which smoke shops - whether knowingly or unknowingly - started selling products with THC. But as the state opens its first licensed weed retail stores, they now have to root out the black market that’s grown. Pat Kiernan speaks with Alyssa Paolicelli, who rode along with the city Sheriff’s Office as they raided shops with illegal weed products.
After NY1 investigation, Department of Correction limits access to security video

For years, the oversight body overseeing the city’s Department of Correction has had real-time access to hundreds of security cameras on Rikers Island, allowing staff there to review events at the troubled jail complex whenever they wanted. Last week, that changed. In a statement on Wednesday, members of the...
Handgun seizures rise at NYC-area airports

Would-be travelers tried to bring 39 handguns through checkpoints at New York City-area airports last year, up from 26 in 2021, the Transportation Security Administration said Tuesday. TSA officers seized 11 handguns at LaGuardia Airport, seven at John F. Kennedy International Airport, 14 at Newark Liberty International Airport, four at...
3 Rikers officers accused of covering up inmate assault

Three city Department of Correction officers were indicted by the Bronx district attorney Tuesday in an alleged scheme to cover up one officer’s alleged assault of an inmate on Rikers Island. Around 6:15 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2021, correction officer Carl Williams, 31, approached an inmate “standing with his...
