For more than a year, two different policy ideas existed in New York at the same time: recreational weed was legal, but the sale of it was not. That created a gray area in which smoke shops - whether knowingly or unknowingly - started selling products with THC. But as the state opens its first licensed weed retail stores, they now have to root out the black market that’s grown. Pat Kiernan speaks with Alyssa Paolicelli, who rode along with the city Sheriff’s Office as they raided shops with illegal weed products.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO