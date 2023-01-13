SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The good news is - Our warm-up starts today! The bad news - It’s still a cold morning. But the LAST morning with 30s to start the day. Winds gradually shift back to the South and Southeast this week. That takes us back to the 70s by Tuesday and upper 70s Wednesday! And this time, we hold those warm temperatures for many days. We are tracking a number of storms developing to the west and another strong cold front to develop in Texas and Louisiana Wednesday. Computer models are not taking any of these developing cold fronts all the way through Florida. Most of them stall to the north, so our rain chances stay low and our temps stay well into the 70s for the coming weekend and the next week. Dewpoints will push back into the 50s and 60s to end the week and take us back to average humidity for January.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO