travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Corona, CA
The vibrant city of Corona is located in Riverside County, California, and was founded in 1896. Corona was originally a rural community with roots in mining and citrus growing. Over the years, Corona has blossomed into a thriving community, initially inhabited by people of English and Irish descent. Today, Corona...
localemagazine.com
7 Comfort Food Restaurants in the Desert We Love—Wear Your Stretchy Pants
Enjoy Classic Comfort Food Dishes in Greater Palm Springs. When we think of the desert and the Greater Palm Springs area, our minds usually conjure up images of poolside cocktails, palm trees and bright blue skies. But during colder months, locals and visitors alike can easily cure their comfort-food cravings with the region’s broad selection of eateries, regardless of cuisine. Ready to cozy up in the desert and treat yourself to a hearty and delicious meal? Here are seven of our favorite comfort food restaurants in Greater Palm Springs.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Temecula, CA
Known as a tourist and resort destination, Temecula in California is championed by its award-winning wineries, festivals, and natural areas, among other things. It's located in the southwestern part of Riverside County, with a population of 110,003 as of the 2020 census. The Temecula Indians were the first settlers in...
localemagazine.com
An Inside Look at the Historic Wally’s Desert Turtle in Rancho Mirage
Wally’s Desert Turtle Is an Upscale and Timeless Must-Try for Both Locals and Visitors Alike. In 1978, Wally Botello brought fine dining to the desert. His restaurant, Wally’s Desert Turtle, became a local favorite almost immediately after opening its doors. As the founder of the famous fine-dining chain The Velvet Turtle, Botello had a clear vision when it came to Wally’s Desert Turtle. He wanted to create a five-star dining experience right in the heart of Rancho Mirage, and with a little help from renowned designer Steven Chase and the restaurant’s original French chef, Jean-Louis Jalouneix, Botello’s vision came true. Though Botello passed away in 1985, Wally’s Desert Turtle’s legacy lives on. It is now run by his son, Michael, and granddaughter, Madalyn.
Residents in Palm Desert are giving their recommendations for two new park designs.
Residents went to the Palm Desert I Hub to give their recommendations about the two North Palm Desert Community Parks. The city is working on gathering public input for another park closer to the 10 (near the new development Genesis), and homes were sold there with that promise. Council member Evan Trubee says that the The post Residents in Palm Desert are giving their recommendations for two new park designs. appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Plans for Bridges Across Coachella Valley Continue, Help Reduce Weather-Related Closures
Roughly 25 days a year, Indian Canyon Dr. and Gene Autry Trail close because of the weather. As we’ve seen this past week, these closures create chaos, either sitting in hours of traffic or getting stuck in swift waters. “For all of us who are in Palm Springs, either...
KCRA.com
2 Mega Millions tickets each worth roughly $1 million sold in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Not the jackpot, but two people in California have roughly a million reasons to be happy after winning big Friday night in the Mega Millions. The two people in California each won one of two winning tickets that matched five of the numbers, just shy of matching the Meg Millions number. Each ticket goes for $982, 260.
North Indian Canyon Drive, Gene Autry Trail, Araby Drive, and Vista Chino closed at wash areas
The City of Palm Springs announced North Indian Canyon Drive, Gene Autry Trail, Araby Drive, and Vista Chino are all closed at the wash areas due to flooding. N. INDIAN CANYON DRIVE AT THE WASH IS CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING pic.twitter.com/uf8Pq59Vwd— City of Palm Springs (@CityofPS) January 15, 2023 Alternate routes that can be taken The post North Indian Canyon Drive, Gene Autry Trail, Araby Drive, and Vista Chino closed at wash areas appeared first on KESQ.
matadornetwork.com
This SoCal Restaurant Is Like an Outdoor Art Gallery But With Tacos
Usually, when you see an alleyway displaying eclectic art that’s tented by a blanket of large fake butterflies, you can be pretty sure you’ve stumbled upon an Instagram-bait pop-up museum, like Umbrella Alley in San Francisco. But if you’re in Riverside, California, about an hour east of Los Angeles, you probably stumbled upon Tio’s Tacos, a Mexican restaurant with so much bright, funky, life-sized artworks decorating the patio that it doubles as an open-air art gallery.
SFGate
Pristine Albert Frey-Designed Gem Sparkles for $995K in Palm Springs
A meticulously restored Palm Springs, CA, home in a post-World War II housing area has entered the market. It's one of 15 homes in a development called Bel Vista, designed by local architect Albert Frey. The home known as Bel Vista #2 is now listed for $995,000. Frey created the...
cvindependent.com
CV History: The Hot Springs Played a Large Role in the Creation of Palm Springs
The Coachella Valley is a trough formed by the upthrust of mountains during seismic upheavals. The famed San Andreas Fault runs through the valley, going southeast to northwest just north of Interstate 10. Northwest, several streams tumble down rocky canyons off the eastern escarpment of Mount San Jacinto, forming palm-lined...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Palm Springs Aerial Tramway to Operate on Special Holiday Hours
(CNS) – The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will expand its hours of operation during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, starting Saturday. The first tram up will be at 8 a.m. and the last tram down will be at 9:30 p.m. from Saturday through Monday, officials said. Tram cars depart at least every 30 minutes.
AOL Corp
City council takes contrary stance on heritage months
Temecula City Council in California has decided not to declare federally recognized heritage months, including Asian American and Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Month. In the city council's meeting on Tuesday, Councilmembers Jessica Alexander, James Stewart and Brenden Kalfus voted against declaring citywide proclamations that celebrate cultural diversity, arguing that...
Harry Styles Announces 2 Additional 'Love On Tour' Shows In Palm Springs
Fontana Herald News
Industrial property is sold in Fontana for $127 million
BentallGreenOak has purchased industrial property in southwestern Fontana for $127 million, according to Sonny Kalsi, the co-chief executive officer of the company. The 380,650-square-foot property covers 23.6 acres at 13204 Philadelphia Street, at the intersection of Etiwanda Avenue. The seller was MetLife Investment Management. The trade was finalized in December...
Mom accused of not returning kids, going on car chase
A mother of two is suspected of disobeying a child exchange court order and then leading authorities on a multi-county vehicle chase to the U.S Mexico border, said the Menifee Police Department.
NBC Bay Area
Two 5/5 Mega Millions Tickets Worth Over $928K Sold in Burlingame, Riverside
Two lucky lottery players in California won about $928,260 each in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, according to the California Lottery. In the Bay Area, one 5/5 ticket was sold at the Chevron gas station at 1101 Broadway in Burlingame, the lottery said. Another winning 5/5 ticket was sold at...
newsmirror.net
A walk in the Yucaipa Uptown area when there was a break in the storm
Sunday afternoon on Jan. 15, during a break in the storm, a woman, her dogs and her alpaca, take advantage of a break in the storm. They were seen taking a walk in the neighborhood. The walk consisted of at least some window shopping along Yucaipa Boulevard and California Street.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Harry Styles Returns to the Coachella Valley Jan 31
Harry Styles will close out his Love On Tour in the Coachella Valley at the end of the month. Acrisure Arena made the announcement via social media on lucky Friday the 13th. According to the announcement, Styles will be LIVE at the arena January 31 and February 1, 2023. Registration...
iebusinessdaily.com
Riverside to hold State of City
Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson will deliver the annual State of the City address on Jan. 26 at the Riverside Convention Center. The event, produced by the Greater Riverside Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the city, will be held in person this year for the first time since 2020, according to a statement on the city’s website.
