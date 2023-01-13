Read full article on original website
The steep plunge in used car prices -- what it means, and what's ahead
CNN — Tracking used car prices is enough to give anyone whiplash. Since the start of the pandemic and the resulting disruptions to new car supply chains first sent prices soaring, used car prices posted their largest annual increase on record -- up 45% in the 12 months ending in June 2021, according to the Consumer Price Index -- before swinging to a 12-month drop of 8.8% in the most recent reading for December.
Are you a restaurant worker who recently came back to the industry? Tell us about it
CNN — At the onset of the pandemic, the restaurant business was one of the hardest hit in the United States. More than 5 million jobs were lost in a matter of weeks — almost half the industry. The jobs were initially slow to return as some restaurants...
Covid broke supply chains. Now on the mend, can they withstand another shock?
CNN — The pandemic dislodged the global supply chain, hurling once smoothly running businesses, industries and economies into a state of disarray. After almost three years of enduring wild swings and extremes, the system is slowly getting up to speed and into better sync: Ocean freight timelines are on a steady decline, ports are less congested, labor strikes have been narrowly averted, product and worker shortages have eased, prices have fallen, warehouses are full (maybe too full), friendshoring, nearshoring and reshoring efforts have accelerated and China has lifted its "zero Covid" policy.
Global air traffic may return to pre-Covid levels in June, with China leading the way
CNN — Global air traffic will boom this year, returning to pre-pandemic levels in June, according to a new report. On Monday, international aircraft leasing company Avolon said it expected a full recovery in passenger traffic over the coming months, led by the reopening of markets in Asia, especially China.
Bitcoin rallies 25% as crypto markets rebound
CNN — The bitcoin bulls are back. After getting pummeled by losses for the better part of last year, bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are rallying in 2023, prompting speculation that the so-called crypto winter — the digital asset world's equivalent of a bear market — is over.
In parts of Ancient Greece, first-cousin marriage was not only allowed but encouraged, DNA shows
CNN — If you wanted to hang on to your land in Bronze Age Greece, you could do worse than marry your cousin. A team of international researchers analyzing the genomes of ancient human remains has discovered that, unlike in other European societies of the period, first cousins in Minoan Crete and Mycenaean Greece frequently married each other.
Forget inflation, it's all about earnings
CNN — To everything there is a season and now is the time for earnings. Over the past few weeks investors have been squarely focused on inflation and Fed policy, but now market reactions are getting bigger for earnings (especially the misses) and smaller for economic data. What's happening:...
