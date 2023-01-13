ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

The steep plunge in used car prices -- what it means, and what's ahead

CNN — Tracking used car prices is enough to give anyone whiplash. Since the start of the pandemic and the resulting disruptions to new car supply chains first sent prices soaring, used car prices posted their largest annual increase on record -- up 45% in the 12 months ending in June 2021, according to the Consumer Price Index -- before swinging to a 12-month drop of 8.8% in the most recent reading for December.
WRAL

Covid broke supply chains. Now on the mend, can they withstand another shock?

CNN — The pandemic dislodged the global supply chain, hurling once smoothly running businesses, industries and economies into a state of disarray. After almost three years of enduring wild swings and extremes, the system is slowly getting up to speed and into better sync: Ocean freight timelines are on a steady decline, ports are less congested, labor strikes have been narrowly averted, product and worker shortages have eased, prices have fallen, warehouses are full (maybe too full), friendshoring, nearshoring and reshoring efforts have accelerated and China has lifted its "zero Covid" policy.
WRAL

Global air traffic may return to pre-Covid levels in June, with China leading the way

CNN — Global air traffic will boom this year, returning to pre-pandemic levels in June, according to a new report. On Monday, international aircraft leasing company Avolon said it expected a full recovery in passenger traffic over the coming months, led by the reopening of markets in Asia, especially China.
WRAL

Bitcoin rallies 25% as crypto markets rebound

CNN — The bitcoin bulls are back. After getting pummeled by losses for the better part of last year, bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are rallying in 2023, prompting speculation that the so-called crypto winter — the digital asset world's equivalent of a bear market — is over.
WRAL

Forget inflation, it's all about earnings

CNN — To everything there is a season and now is the time for earnings. Over the past few weeks investors have been squarely focused on inflation and Fed policy, but now market reactions are getting bigger for earnings (especially the misses) and smaller for economic data. What's happening:...

Comments / 0

Community Policy