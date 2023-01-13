ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

MilitaryTimes

Army Special Forces are testing this rapid-fire mortar system

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — The 3rd Special Forces Group is testing a new mortar systems platform that could be used by special operation forces across the globe, according to a December news release. “The current research and development project has lasted two years and will soon modernize firepower capabilities...
FORT BRAGG, NC
MilitaryTimes

F-22 cut from US Air Force data-sharing prototype

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Air Force will drop the F-22 from a communications prototyping effort closely tied to its Advanced Battle Management System, as the service works to pare down inventory of the aging aircraft. The exclusion of the F-22 from the so-called ABMS Capability Release 1, meant to...
WASHINGTON STATE
MilitaryTimes

Air Force leaders warn of motorcycle dangers

Air Force leaders are stressing the importance of motorcycle safety amid a wintertime spike in road deaths. Seven airmen died while riding motorcycles between Oct. 28, 2022, and Jan. 5, 2023, including four since Dec. 15, 2022, according to public Air Force Safety Center data. They ranged in age from...
MilitaryTimes

Fleet Forces team tackles ‘decoupling’ destroyers from carriers

ARLINGTON, Va. — The U.S. Navy is pursuing several efforts meant to make it easier for the East Coast fleet to deploy ships in new ways — and potentially in greater numbers — to the European theater. U.S. Fleet Forces Command is working on an initiative to...
MilitaryTimes

How a new law will help working military spouses

States are now required by law to recognize military spouses’ professional licenses after a move. The congressman who spearheaded the legislation, who is a Navy veteran, explains more — and two military spouses share about their endured hassles and the high costs they’ve incurred just trying to keep their jobs.
TENNESSEE STATE
MilitaryTimes

Administrator funneled Army aviation tech data to Beijing University

A 35-year-old former program administrator for a nonprofit space research company pleaded guilty to a charge that he illegally funneled payments for Army aviation technology that he then exported to a China-based university. From 2016 to 2020, Jonathan Yet Wing Soong worked as a program administrator for Universities Space Research...
MilitaryTimes

Army doubles down on retention for fiscal 2023 amid recruiting woes

After missing its congressionally-authorized end strength number by 20,000 in fiscal 2022 due to faltering recruiting, the Army is betting more on what’s been working — retention — to bolster its falling numbers, the service’s top general said Wednesday. “Retention is at a historical high, [and]...
GEORGIA STATE
MilitaryTimes

Navy officially stops booting and disciplining COVID vaccine refusers

The Navy has officially stopped separating sailors who refuse the COVID vaccine, a fleetwide order that follows Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Jan. 10 directive to end the mandate. In a Jan. 11 naval administrative message, Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. Rick Cheeseman noted that all commands will “immediately discontinue...
MilitaryTimes

New book explores life, legacy of ‘bold’ female Marine killed in Iraq

Among the rows of white headstones in Arlington National Cemetery is one dated Dec. 6, 2006, bearing a distinctive six-word motto: “Be bold. Be brief. Be gone.”. It belongs to Marine Maj. Megan McClung, the highest-ranking female Marine officer to die in the Iraq War and the first female U.S. Naval Academy graduate ever to be killed in action.

