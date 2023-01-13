Read full article on original website
MilitaryTimes
Army Special Forces are testing this rapid-fire mortar system
FORT BRAGG, N.C. — The 3rd Special Forces Group is testing a new mortar systems platform that could be used by special operation forces across the globe, according to a December news release. “The current research and development project has lasted two years and will soon modernize firepower capabilities...
MilitaryTimes
F-22 cut from US Air Force data-sharing prototype
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Air Force will drop the F-22 from a communications prototyping effort closely tied to its Advanced Battle Management System, as the service works to pare down inventory of the aging aircraft. The exclusion of the F-22 from the so-called ABMS Capability Release 1, meant to...
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
MilitaryTimes
Air Force leaders warn of motorcycle dangers
Air Force leaders are stressing the importance of motorcycle safety amid a wintertime spike in road deaths. Seven airmen died while riding motorcycles between Oct. 28, 2022, and Jan. 5, 2023, including four since Dec. 15, 2022, according to public Air Force Safety Center data. They ranged in age from...
MilitaryTimes
Fleet Forces team tackles ‘decoupling’ destroyers from carriers
ARLINGTON, Va. — The U.S. Navy is pursuing several efforts meant to make it easier for the East Coast fleet to deploy ships in new ways — and potentially in greater numbers — to the European theater. U.S. Fleet Forces Command is working on an initiative to...
MilitaryTimes
Push for naval ‘interchangeability’ will require help from industry
ARLINGTON, Va. — The U.S. Navy and its closest allies and partners continue their quest to become interchangeable — a step up from previous calls to be interoperable — but they say they can’t do it without international supply chains joining the effort. Chief of Naval...
MilitaryTimes
How a new law will help working military spouses
States are now required by law to recognize military spouses’ professional licenses after a move. The congressman who spearheaded the legislation, who is a Navy veteran, explains more — and two military spouses share about their endured hassles and the high costs they’ve incurred just trying to keep their jobs.
MilitaryTimes
Administrator funneled Army aviation tech data to Beijing University
A 35-year-old former program administrator for a nonprofit space research company pleaded guilty to a charge that he illegally funneled payments for Army aviation technology that he then exported to a China-based university. From 2016 to 2020, Jonathan Yet Wing Soong worked as a program administrator for Universities Space Research...
MilitaryTimes
Army doubles down on retention for fiscal 2023 amid recruiting woes
After missing its congressionally-authorized end strength number by 20,000 in fiscal 2022 due to faltering recruiting, the Army is betting more on what’s been working — retention — to bolster its falling numbers, the service’s top general said Wednesday. “Retention is at a historical high, [and]...
MilitaryTimes
Navy officially stops booting and disciplining COVID vaccine refusers
The Navy has officially stopped separating sailors who refuse the COVID vaccine, a fleetwide order that follows Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Jan. 10 directive to end the mandate. In a Jan. 11 naval administrative message, Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. Rick Cheeseman noted that all commands will “immediately discontinue...
MilitaryTimes
New book explores life, legacy of ‘bold’ female Marine killed in Iraq
Among the rows of white headstones in Arlington National Cemetery is one dated Dec. 6, 2006, bearing a distinctive six-word motto: “Be bold. Be brief. Be gone.”. It belongs to Marine Maj. Megan McClung, the highest-ranking female Marine officer to die in the Iraq War and the first female U.S. Naval Academy graduate ever to be killed in action.
