Victim from Fatal Crash Identified

Update

On December 29, 2022, the El Paso County coroner’s office conducted an autopsy of the victim from this crash. The victim has been identified as a 17-year-old juvenile female from Colorado Springs. Since the victim is a juvenile, the name will not be released. This is the 56th fatal crash in Colorado Springs this year. At this same time last year, there were 50 fatal crashes. Speed is being looked at as a factor in this investigation. At this point in the investigation no arrests have been made.

Original Blotter Entry

On Wednesday, December 28,2022 at 2:15 a.m., Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department, Gold Hill Division, were dispatched to 1500 N Nevada Avenue regarding a single vehicle traffic crash. Upon arrival officers located a vehicle on the east side of Nevada Avenue with extensive damage. The driver of the vehicle was out of the vehicle and a female passenger was deceased on scene. Due to the nature of the crash the Major Crash Team was notified and responded to further the investigation. Investigation determined that the vehicle was south bound on Nevada when the driver lost control of the vehicle leaving the roadway and striking a tree. Speed is being considered as a factor in this investigation.

