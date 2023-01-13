GREENFIELD — East Clinton finished third in both meets Saturday in swimming competition against McClain, Circleville and Logan Elm high school at the McClain pool. “I was happy with (the) results. We earned places and team points in most of the events. Many of the team members had a personal best at Wednesday’s meet and again (Saturday). That is not easy. Our relays swam well with each member earning good split times” said EC head coach Rich Garnai.

GREENFIELD, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO