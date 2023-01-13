Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
McCoy leads Cane to Hammer and Anvil championship
MT. ORAB — Led by the tournament’s outstanding wrestler Thane McCoy, Wilmington won the Hammer and Anvil Invitational Saturday at Western Brown High School. “We would really like to thank all of the parents, alumni and fans that attended,” WHS coach Kelly Tolliver said. “It motivated the team and it was great to share the win with them.”
wnewsj.com
WHS girls bowl in Lancer Baker Bash
FAIRFIELD — Wilmington advanced to the bracketed finals of the Lancer Baker Bash bowling tournament Saturday but lost in the first round. The Lady Hurricane had games of 144 and 125, but were unable to defeat Ursuline who had games of 166 and 142. Out of 22 teams in...
wnewsj.com
EC swimmers third in quad at McClain pool
GREENFIELD — East Clinton finished third in both meets Saturday in swimming competition against McClain, Circleville and Logan Elm high school at the McClain pool. “I was happy with (the) results. We earned places and team points in most of the events. Many of the team members had a personal best at Wednesday’s meet and again (Saturday). That is not easy. Our relays swam well with each member earning good split times” said EC head coach Rich Garnai.
wnewsj.com
Wildcats runnersup at Charlie Moore Invitational
READING — Blanchester edged host Reading for second place Saturday at the Charlie Moore Invitational wrestling tournament. Tuscaloosa won the tournament with 222.5 points while Blanchester followed with 194.5 and Reading had 193.5. ”Complete turn around from last week,” Blanchester coach Ryan Shafer said. “We struggled in the final...
wnewsj.com
BHS crowns Queen Emma, King Dylan
Blanchester High School held its annual winter Homecoming Friday night during basketball games against Felicity. Emma Falgner was crowned the Homecoming queen and Dylan Estep was crowned king prior to the varsity victory over Felicity. In the Homecoming court, from left to right, 2022 king Seth Akers, senior Brysen Jackson, senior Mya Huston, senior Emily Koch, senior Dylan Creager, queen Emma Falgner, king Dylan Estep, junior Kimberly Hurst, sophomore Rachel Stoll, freshman Karlee Tipton, freshman Jerry Christian.
wnewsj.com
BBK Final: Taylor 70, Clinton-Massie 52
NORTH BEND — A big second half lifted Taylor to a 70-52 win Saturday over Clinton-Massie in non-league boys basketball. The game was tied 26-26 at halftime but the Yellow Jackets outscored the Falcons 23-10 in the third and 44-26 in the second half. Clinton-Massie, after winning at Batavia...
wnewsj.com
BBK Final: Western Brown 63, Clinton-Massie 35
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Western Brown dominated Clinton-Massie 63-35 Friday night in SBAAC American Division boys basketball at Brian P. Mudd Court. The Broncos win came in the aftermath of the death of WBHS student Blaze Jacobs, who died earlier this after collapsing in class. Western Brown goes to 10-2...
wnewsj.com
WC students engage in MLK Day service
Wilmington College students sorted clothing at Hope House as part of WC’s “A Day On, Not a Day Off” celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday. From the left, Tianna Bradshaw, Castor Coplinger, Sam Alexander, and Jaymirr Johnson were among dozens of students and staff who engaged in service projects at Hope House, Sugartree Ministries, and the Clinton Co. Homeless Shelter.
