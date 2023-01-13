ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

16-year-old hit, killed in Okfuskee County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a 16-year-old boy was hit and killed in Okfuskee County Sunday night. Troopers were called to the scene near North Choctaw Avenue, just north of Weleetka, around 9:45 p.m. OHP said Creek County paramedics rushed the Weleetka teen...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Violent crime is new normal at Parkview Terrace Apartments

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa’s Parkview Terrace Apartments witnessed two shootings in three days. It was part of a pattern of violence that has gone on for so long that some residents have simply accepted it. NewsChannel 8 covered six violent crimes at the apartment complex since December...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

6-year-old in critical condition after north Tulsa drive-by shooting

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Police responded to a north Tulsa neighborhood near North Yale Avenue and East Apache Street for a shooting Sunday just before 11 a.m. TPD says a 6-year-old was hit during the drive-by shooting and is now at the hospital in critical condition. Anyone with information...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Woman, 48, dies in custody at City of Tulsa Municipal Jail

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A woman died in the City of Tulsa Municipal Jail early Saturday morning, according to Tulsa police. Officers said the 48-year-old woman was arrested Thursday night on outstanding warrants for trespassing, improper pedestrian crossing, public intoxication, and intoxicated and disturbing the peace. The woman was...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa man dies in single-vehicle Osage County crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says one man has died following a crash in Osage County. On Jan. 14, just before 2 p.m., OHP says 49-year-old George B. Schulz of Tulsa was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban eastbound on Highway 20 near County Road 5455 two miles west of Hominy.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Police Department sees major auto theft reduction in 2022

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says they saw a major reduction in auto thefts in 2022. Last year, TPD's Auto Thefts Unit saw a 30% reduction in auto thefts and a 20% reduction in auto theft-related crimes. In 2021 Tulsa police saw 3,923 auto thefts with...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Kaw Dam to close for gate maintenance work

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the Kaw Dam will be closed starting Tuesday, Jan. 17 for gate maintenance work. The road on top of the dam will be closed during this time, however, fishing on either side will still be accessible.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa MLK Parade kicks off in Greenwood District

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The 44th Annual Tulsa Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Parade will be held in the Greenwood District Monday. "We Are Stronger When Working Together" is this year's theme for the parade, which will celebrate the revered civil rights leader's legacy. WATCH LIVE. “If there’s...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Kendall Whittier Main Street offers grants for small businesses

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Kendall Whittier Main Street is offering a new grant opportunity to business and property owners within the KWMS area. The Relief and Capital Improvement Grant offers between $1,000 and $10,000 reimbursement funding. With two parts, the grants are aimed at crisis and emergency relief and...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Study highlights hazards of elderly marijuana use

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Marijuana use by the elderly is on the rise, and a new study suggests it’s also a growing danger. Johnathan Thompson, a manager at Tulsa dispensary Green Cross Meds, sees more elderly customers than one might think. “I’d say about 60% of our customers...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma unveiled at Turkey Mountain

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The River Parks Authority unveiled a new feature Saturday at Turkey Mountain. The largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma is located right in Tulsa. This new unique feature is said to draw visitors into the heart of the wilderness. The staircase is located on the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

'It just feels amazing': Ribbon cut on Muskogee Public Schools multi-use arena

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee Public Schools cut the ribbon on a new multi-use arena approved by taxpayers just a few years ago. The district says the arena includes several big additions. like new football and basketball locker rooms and training facilities, offices, and even a merchandise store. The arena will serve as a venue for games, school/community events, and the district says it will be able to host regional competitions and tournaments.
MUSKOGEE, OK
KTUL

M.L.K. WEEKEND FORECAST: Warming up with some winds

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Friday Tulsa saw its lowest high of the month at 38 degrees. But over the weekend we will see an increase in temperatures for an "above-normal" high. Mornings will be cold with below-freezing temperatures but will warm up to mid-50s by the afternoon. Sunday, some...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy