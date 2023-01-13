Read full article on original website
KTUL
Broken Arrow police officer's caring response helps motivate teen
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Broken Arrow police officer's kind response has inspired a teenage girl to pursue a career in criminal justice. Isabel Zunun was out with some friends past curfew in a residential area breaking plates as part of a TikTok challenge. That's when Isabel met BAPD...
KTUL
16-year-old hit, killed in Okfuskee County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a 16-year-old boy was hit and killed in Okfuskee County Sunday night. Troopers were called to the scene near North Choctaw Avenue, just north of Weleetka, around 9:45 p.m. OHP said Creek County paramedics rushed the Weleetka teen...
KTUL
Violent crime is new normal at Parkview Terrace Apartments
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa’s Parkview Terrace Apartments witnessed two shootings in three days. It was part of a pattern of violence that has gone on for so long that some residents have simply accepted it. NewsChannel 8 covered six violent crimes at the apartment complex since December...
KTUL
6-year-old in critical condition after north Tulsa drive-by shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Police responded to a north Tulsa neighborhood near North Yale Avenue and East Apache Street for a shooting Sunday just before 11 a.m. TPD says a 6-year-old was hit during the drive-by shooting and is now at the hospital in critical condition. Anyone with information...
KTUL
Woman, 48, dies in custody at City of Tulsa Municipal Jail
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A woman died in the City of Tulsa Municipal Jail early Saturday morning, according to Tulsa police. Officers said the 48-year-old woman was arrested Thursday night on outstanding warrants for trespassing, improper pedestrian crossing, public intoxication, and intoxicated and disturbing the peace. The woman was...
KTUL
Tulsa man dies in single-vehicle Osage County crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says one man has died following a crash in Osage County. On Jan. 14, just before 2 p.m., OHP says 49-year-old George B. Schulz of Tulsa was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban eastbound on Highway 20 near County Road 5455 two miles west of Hominy.
KTUL
Tulsa Police Department sees major auto theft reduction in 2022
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says they saw a major reduction in auto thefts in 2022. Last year, TPD's Auto Thefts Unit saw a 30% reduction in auto thefts and a 20% reduction in auto theft-related crimes. In 2021 Tulsa police saw 3,923 auto thefts with...
KTUL
Kaw Dam to close for gate maintenance work
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the Kaw Dam will be closed starting Tuesday, Jan. 17 for gate maintenance work. The road on top of the dam will be closed during this time, however, fishing on either side will still be accessible.
KTUL
Tulsa police look for 3 subjects accused of filling cart, leaving store with unpaid items
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department Retail Crimes Unit is asking for the public's assistance in identifying three people of interest. Officers say two women allegedly entered a store and filled a cart with merchandise. Shortly after filling the cart, they made a call and a man soon entered the store, police said.
KTUL
Stillwater police warn community of alleged theft ring targeting dealerships
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Stillwater Police Department is warning the community of a theft ring that is happening in the area. Police say suspects are targeting businesses by fraudulent purchases of equipment. The suspect will allegedly enter the business and talk with a salesman. They will then provide...
KTUL
Owasso police plan to run emphasis enforcement on red-light runners over next few weeks
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department announced Friday that officers will be conducting special emphasis traffic enforcement against red-light runners over the next few weeks. Officers said the enforcement will take place at various traffic signals throughout the city. OPD said red light running, also known as...
KTUL
Tulsa MLK Parade kicks off in Greenwood District
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The 44th Annual Tulsa Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Parade will be held in the Greenwood District Monday. "We Are Stronger When Working Together" is this year's theme for the parade, which will celebrate the revered civil rights leader's legacy. WATCH LIVE. “If there’s...
KTUL
Sapulpa second grader donates 22 inches of hair to Children with Hair Loss
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A second grader at Holmes Park Elementary in Sapulpa made the big chop this week. John Haney cut off 22 inches of hair to donate to the Children with Hair Loss charity - a tradition the school says PE teacher Belinda Spears and her students participate in.
KTUL
Kendall Whittier Main Street offers grants for small businesses
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Kendall Whittier Main Street is offering a new grant opportunity to business and property owners within the KWMS area. The Relief and Capital Improvement Grant offers between $1,000 and $10,000 reimbursement funding. With two parts, the grants are aimed at crisis and emergency relief and...
KTUL
Study highlights hazards of elderly marijuana use
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Marijuana use by the elderly is on the rise, and a new study suggests it’s also a growing danger. Johnathan Thompson, a manager at Tulsa dispensary Green Cross Meds, sees more elderly customers than one might think. “I’d say about 60% of our customers...
KTUL
Ascension St. John to offer free 'Stop the Bleed' classes open to public
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Ascension Saint John Jan Philips nursing associates will provide a "Stop the Bleed" interactive course. The class will be offered on Jan. 19 at 5:30 p.m., March 23 at 5:30 p.m., and May 25 at 5:30 p.m. Every class will be held at Ascension St....
KTUL
Largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma unveiled at Turkey Mountain
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The River Parks Authority unveiled a new feature Saturday at Turkey Mountain. The largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma is located right in Tulsa. This new unique feature is said to draw visitors into the heart of the wilderness. The staircase is located on the...
KTUL
Grand River Dam Authority establishes eagle nest buffer zone below Pensacola Dam again
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — New activity in an established bald eagle nest located in an area below the Pensacola Dam main spillway has prompted the Grand River Dam Authority to close access in the area as it has done previously. A portion of the spillway area, popular as an...
KTUL
'It just feels amazing': Ribbon cut on Muskogee Public Schools multi-use arena
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee Public Schools cut the ribbon on a new multi-use arena approved by taxpayers just a few years ago. The district says the arena includes several big additions. like new football and basketball locker rooms and training facilities, offices, and even a merchandise store. The arena will serve as a venue for games, school/community events, and the district says it will be able to host regional competitions and tournaments.
KTUL
M.L.K. WEEKEND FORECAST: Warming up with some winds
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Friday Tulsa saw its lowest high of the month at 38 degrees. But over the weekend we will see an increase in temperatures for an "above-normal" high. Mornings will be cold with below-freezing temperatures but will warm up to mid-50s by the afternoon. Sunday, some...
