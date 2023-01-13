Read full article on original website
Huge downtown deals fuel strong fourth quarter for NYC retail
Real estate brokers and analysts like to put the best possible face on Manhattan’s troubled retail sector, where for every thriving and fully-leased block, there’s one that’s near-vacant. There’s some genuine good news in CBRE’s fourth-quarter retail data. A decline in availability nudged asking rents up 1.2%...
From Lucie with love: New Yorkers swarm East Village block to get a taste of Instagram sensation’s sweet new bakery
When From Lucie opened in the East Village for the first time at 11 a.m. on Jan. 14, a long line of customers had already formed on the sidewalk outside of 263 East 10th St. “What are you all waiting for?” several New Yorkers asked as they passed by the line of people huddled in the dropping temperatures. The response came swiftly and excitedly: “A new bakery!”
Manhattan community board working group lobbies to require bathrooms in public plazas
After New York saw a steady stream of legislation and policy aimed at expanding public bathrooms over the past year, a community board working group is pursuing new ways of lobbying for more loos. A public restroom working group of mostly members from various Manhattan community boards appeared before Manhattan’s...
NYC has two new millionaires with second-prize Mega Millions wins; Maine draws billion-dollar top prize
Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot — and someone beat the ill fortune of Friday the 13th — when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery’s estimated $1.35 billion grand prize. But New York wasn’t completely shut out of good...
Celebrating MLK Day early at Harlem’s Apollo Theater with an array of talks and musical performances
Harlem’s Apollo Theater played host to one of the many celebrations of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s (MLK) life and legacy Sunday, one day before the federal holiday, with live talks and entertainment performances upon the iconic stage. The 17th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration,...
Face-off at the Garden: Pols, activists blasts James Dolan, MSG owners for allegedly using facial recognition to ban unwanted fans
Benjamin Pinczewski happens to be a New York Rangers fan, and a member of a law firm currently working on a lawsuit against Madison Square Garden. When he recently attended one of the Broadway Blueshirts’ games on their home ice, he found himself unceremoniously given the boot from the “World’s Most Famous Arena.”
Students walkout in protest of DOE budget cuts in Lower Manhattan
Students walked out of school Thursday afternoon in protest of the mayor’s education budget cuts. Teens from a litany of schools, including Professional Performing Arts High School and Bard High School Early College organized a walkout on Jan. 12 and rallied outside City Hall to demand Mayor Eric Adams restore the slashed budget.
Two men sought for robbing Greenwich Village smoke shop at gunpoint: NYPD
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Cops are looking for a duo who robbed a Greenwich Village smoke shop at gunpoint last week. Police say that at 1:05 p.m. on Jan. 11, two unknown men walked into Rainbow...
East Harlem execution: Man shot dead at public housing complex
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Detectives in East Harlem are looking for the killer who gunned down a 25-year-old man in a cold-blooded execution at a public housing complex on Friday night. Police said the deadly shooting...
Harlem house fight ends with man stabbed, four suspects wanted
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Police in Harlem are looking for four suspects after a man was stabbed inside his residence just before midnight Saturday. Law enforcement sources said the attack occurred at about 11:58 p.m. on...
