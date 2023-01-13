The fate of Lisa Marie Presley’s 14-year-old twin daughters could involve a nasty custody battle between their father and other relatives. Michael Lockwood, 61, the father of Finley and Harper, who were left motherless when Lisa Marie died Thursday of cardiac arrest at age 54, will not back down when it comes to getting custody of his girls, TMZ reported Saturday. One source who knows Lockwood, Presley’s fourth husband, told TMZ: “It’ll be a cold day in hell before he gives up custody of those children.” Presley had 60% custody of the twins at the time of her death — leaving Lockwood 40%....

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO