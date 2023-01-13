Pedestrian from Nevada Avenue Crash Identified

Update

On Friday, December 30, 2022, the El Paso County Coroners’ office conducted an autopsy on the pedestrian struck and killed in 1200 block S Nevada Avenue. The pedestrian has been identified as 40-year-old Tatiana Cooper of Colorado Springs. This is the 55th fatal traffic crash of 2022. At this same time last year, there were 50 fatal traffic crashes. Neither speed, alcohol/drugs are considered a factor in this crash. No arrests are anticipated in this crash at this time.

Original Blotter Release

On December 23, 2022, at 6:29 p.m., CSPD was notified of a pedestrian versus vehicle crash in the 1200 block of S. Nevada Ave. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and immediately transported the pedestrian to a nearby hospital. The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene until officers arrived. The vehicle was traveling northbound in the right through lane 1200 block of S. Nevada Ave. The pedestrian had been crossing S. Nevada Ave. in the midblock, not in the crosswalk when they were struck by the vehicle. Based on this information, the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Major Crash Team responded to the scene and assumed responsibility for the investigation. The 1200 block of S. Nevada Ave. was closed for several hours while investigators completed their work. Speed and impairment are not suspected at this time.

Note to Media: All updates will only come from the Public Affairs Section when available.