Odjick, former NHL forward, dies at 52
Was fan favorite during playing days with Canucks, role model for Indigenous community. Gino Odjick, who played for four teams over 12 NHL seasons, died on Sunday. He was 52. A hard-nosed forward, Odjick was selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the fifth round (No. 86) of the 1990 NHL Draft. During his eight seasons with the Canucks, Odjick instantly became a popular player because of his physical style and ability to stand up for his teammates, which included Pavel Bure, who had often described Odjick as one of his best friends.
Chelios talks balancing motherhood, broadcast career in Q&A with NHL.com
In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. Today, we feature Caley Chelios, radio broadcaster and studio analyst for the Chicago Blackhawks. Caley Chelios was thinking more about being a...
Gruden Family Comes From All Over For Jonathan's NHL Debut
On Saturday afternoon, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Jonathan Gruden scored for the fifth time in three games during a road game against the Charlotte Checkers. Just a day later, he was en route to Pittsburgh after the Penguins recalled him. "Pretty crazy," he said. "I found out (Sunday) morning in Charlotte,...
5 things learned at 2023 USA Hockey All-American Game
PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- William Smith of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 team was named Most Valuable Player at the 2023 USA Hockey BioSteel All-American Game at USA Hockey Arena on Monday. The game featured skaters and goalies from the NTDP Under-18 team and United States Hockey League.
Preview: Blues vs. Senators
BLUES With several franchise legends officially inducted into the St. Louis Blues Hall of Fame, the team looks to change the tide in their home-ice play as they continue their seven-game homestand. At a record of 8-10-2 at Enterprise Center, the Blues have been performing below their typical standard at...
Color of Hockey: 7-year-old turns heads with play on ice, fashion flair
All eyes on Garrett, social media darling who looks destined for flashy future. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Desmond Garrett, a 7-year-old from suburban Indianapolis whose hockey exploits and fashion sense have made him a social media sensation.
The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 1/16
With three games on the schedule for the fourth week in a row, the Kings were fortunate this week not having to leave the comfort of their own homes as they played a trio of opponents at Crypto.com Arena. Going 2-1-0, the Kings won a pair of games during the week against Western Conference opponents before falling in their Saturday game against the Eastern Conference's New Jersey Devils. In total, the Kings outscored their opponents on the week 12-11.
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ PREDATORS
FLAMES (21-14-9) @ PREDATORS (19-17-6) Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (40) Points - Filip Forsberg (38) Goals - Filip Forsberg (18) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - 20.0% (25th) / PK - 82.1% (7th) Predators:. PP - 17.0% (28th) /...
Throwback Thursday: 2000s Year-by-Year Timeline
In advance the Flyers' next "Throwback Thursday", which will honor the first decade of the new millennium (2000 to 2009) during the Flyers' game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 19, here's a year-by-year retrospective on memorable moments and players that defined the period from the 2000 playoffs through the pre-New Year's portion of the 2009-10 campaign.
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ PREDATORS
Calgary's projected lines and pairings for tonight's game in Nashville. The Flames close out a five-game road trip tonight when they visit the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. MT. The Flames held an optional skate this morning, so there are no line rushes...
3 Game Essentials | Lightning (27-13-1) at Kraken (26-12-4) | 1 p.m.
Streaking Kraken embark on steep week. First up is championship-caliber Tampa Bay for Monday matinee commemorating Martin Luther King Jr., puck drop 1 p.m. Time: 1:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Recapping the Road Trip. There are so many ways to measure the wild...
Preds Extinguish Flames With 2-1 Win
Juuso Parssinen Records a Point in Seventh Straight Game, Ties Franchise Record. The Nashville Predators snapped a three-game skid with a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames Monday at Bridgestone Arena. Juuso Parssinen extended his point streak to seven games, tying the franchise record for a rookie, and Roman Josi...
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Jan. 17
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens skated at the Bell Centre on Tuesday morning ahead of their matchup against the Jets. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Tuesday, January 17. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki. 68 -...
'HITS, GOALS, DRAMA'
NASHVILLE - Do you remember the Nights on Broadway?. "Crazy game," the big man said in the bowels of Bridgestone Arena, reflecting on what made his last visit so memorable. "It had everything. Hits, goals, drama, and then overtime. It's always a fun building to play in. The fans make it a great atmosphere and we should expect the same type of energy and emotion tonight."
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES @ PREDATORS
SAY WHAT - 'BE READY TO PLAY'. The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Avs. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. "It's a big two points on the line for both teams. We're going to have to come ready to play. As a player, that's tough to happen the first game, receiving that and everything. You don't want to admit it's a distraction, but it is to some sort of extent. Now, it's kind of nice to get that out of the way and just play the game."
WPG@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL - The Canadiens topped the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 at the Bell Centre on Tuesday. It was the second of four Bobblehead Nights presented by RONA at the Bell Centre this season. This time, 5,000 Cole Caufield figurines were available for fans on a first come, first served basis. Prior...
Consistency key to success for Jets, Hurricanes
Crawford says goalie play for Winnipeg, center depth for Carolina leading way. The Coaches Room is a regular feature throughout the 2022-23 regular season by former NHL coaches and assistants who will turn their critical gaze to the game and explain it through the lens of a teacher. Marc Crawford, Mark Recchi and Phil Housley will take turns providing inside.
Scott Credit Union launches Blues Credit Card
EDWARDSVILLE - St. Louis Blues fans will be able to "Fan Out" with the Blues Credit Card from Scott Credit Union. The new SCU Blues credit card has the same offers, rates, and rewards as the existing eXtreme Visa® credit card and is available for both business and personal accounts.
Game Day: Preds vs. Blue Jackets Preview
Nashville Hosts Columbus in Second Half of Back-to-Back Home Set. Less than 24 hours after handing a loss to the Calgary Flames, the Nashville Predators (20-17-6) will host the Columbus Blue Jackets (13-28-2) to wrap up a back-to-back home set Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena. Originally scheduled for Nov. 26, the...
How to watch Kent Hughes' mid-season review
Habs GM will address the media at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes will take questions from the media on Wednesday for the team's annual mid-season review. The press conference is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. and fans can tune in live on Twitter or on...
