MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — It used to be the last thought to cross a firefighter's mind: the dangers lurking in the smoke and soot from the flames they battled.January is Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month, and in recent years, departments have answered the call and are making big changes in their stations.Walking away from a fire covered in black soot has been, for many years, a point of pride for firefighters."That was like a badge of honor," Mesquite Fire Department Chief Russell Wilson said. "You'd been in there fighting fire; you'd been in there fighting the dragon, you know."Chief Wilson says...

MESQUITE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO