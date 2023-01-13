Read full article on original website
FireRescue1
Wash. firefighter found dead in bunk
SEQUIM, Wash. — Captain Charles “Chad” Cate, 46, was found deceased in his bunk by fellow crewmembers Thursday morning, Clallam County Fire District 3 announced on Facebook. “His passing was completely unexpected and has stunned his family, friends and brothers and sisters of the IAFF 2933 and...
ems1.com
EMS industry reacts after EMTs charged with first degree murder
"... As frustrated as I've ever been on a call, I can't fathom doing any of these things to a patient," one commenter wrote. Two EMTs were charged with first degree murder after a patient died in their care. This is not the first high-profile case of charges filed against...
WALA-TV FOX10
Playing God: Medical staff accused of placing DNRs on patients without family knowledge
InvestigateTV - Chuck Milne remembers his big sister, Leona, who always struggled to fit in. “It was like a little girl trying to be somebody big and grown up,” Milne said. “But, you could still see the child, the angelic part.”. Milne said Leona was born with a...
Medical Report: Damar Hamlin’s cardiac emergency shows importance of rapid response
The story of Damar Hamlin’s cardiac emergency has played out on the national stage. KYW Medical Editor Dr. Brian McDonough looks at the public health impact.
Fire departments making big changes to protect first responders' health
MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — It used to be the last thought to cross a firefighter's mind: the dangers lurking in the smoke and soot from the flames they battled.January is Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month, and in recent years, departments have answered the call and are making big changes in their stations.Walking away from a fire covered in black soot has been, for many years, a point of pride for firefighters."That was like a badge of honor," Mesquite Fire Department Chief Russell Wilson said. "You'd been in there fighting fire; you'd been in there fighting the dragon, you know."Chief Wilson says...
