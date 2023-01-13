Nine Cattaraugus County residents tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to data from the New York State Department of Health. The state data indicated that 19,009 county residents have tested positive since the start of the pandemic. The New York State Statewide COVID-19 Hospitalizations and Bed site showed that on Wednesday nine people were either in observation beds or in-patient beds in Olean General Hospital, and among them, two had been admitted because of COVID-19 or complications from the virus. The state's Positive Tests Over Time by Region and County site showed that Thursday's daily positivity rate in Cattaraugus County was 12.7% and the seven-day positivity rate was 8.7%. In the state's Western New York Region, which includes Cattaraugus County, Thursday's daily positivity rate was 12.5%, and its seven-day positivity rate was 11%. Among the 1,670 people tested in the region on Thursday, 206 were positive.

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO