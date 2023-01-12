ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
columbusmessenger.com

London middle-schooler wins county spelling bee

The Madison County Spelling Bee took place on Jan. 10 at Tolles Career & Technical Center in Plain City. Kolby Thoman, an eighth-grader from London Middle School, emerged as the champion. The competition featured 42 students in grades 5-8 from the Jonathan Alder, London, Madison-Plains, and West Jefferson school districts....
LONDON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy