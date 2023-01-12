Read full article on original website
New Local Food Council aims to improve nutrition to combat chronic disease
The percentage of adults in Madison County who have coronary heart disease outpaces the percentage across Ohio and the United States. The same can be said of Madison County adults who have hypertension (high blood pressure), who are obese, and who have been diagnosed with diabetes. Statistics like these have...
London middle-schooler wins county spelling bee
The Madison County Spelling Bee took place on Jan. 10 at Tolles Career & Technical Center in Plain City. Kolby Thoman, an eighth-grader from London Middle School, emerged as the champion. The competition featured 42 students in grades 5-8 from the Jonathan Alder, London, Madison-Plains, and West Jefferson school districts....
