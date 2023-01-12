ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, OH

WKBN

Ohio school district sued after allowing transgender students access to communal bathrooms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Parents and students backed by a national legal group are challenging an Ohio school district in federal court for allowing transgender students to use communal restrooms consistent with their gender identity.  American First Legal is suing Dayton-area Bethel Local School District, alleging school officials violated the religious liberty of 18 anonymous […]
DAYTON, OH
countynewsonline.org

Powell Takes Third Oath of Office

COLUMBUS – State Representative Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) was sworn into office for a third term recently to the Ohio House of Representatives. Powell represents the new 80th House District, which includes Miami County and the southern portion of Darke County. “I am thrilled to continue to serve my community...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
columbusmessenger.com

London middle-schooler wins county spelling bee

The Madison County Spelling Bee took place on Jan. 10 at Tolles Career & Technical Center in Plain City. Kolby Thoman, an eighth-grader from London Middle School, emerged as the champion. The competition featured 42 students in grades 5-8 from the Jonathan Alder, London, Madison-Plains, and West Jefferson school districts....
LONDON, OH
wcbe.org

ACLU asks to join Bethel Local Schools battle over gendered bathrooms

The ACLU has asked to join a battle over gendered bathrooms at a suburban Dayton school, representing a 14-year old transgender student at Bethel High School. Bethel Local Schools are enmeshed in a fight with the the conservative group America Legal First, founded by former Trump advisor Stephen Miller, over a decision to allow students to use the communal bathrooms that align with their gender identity. Miller's group says that decision was made behind closed doors, and threatens students' safety, privacy, modesty, and in some cases, religious beliefs.
DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Will mail be delivered on Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Mail will not be delivered to Americans on Monday, and Post Offices will also be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the U.S. Postal Service said in a news release. Caller service and Post Office Box service will also be halted for the day, which is one of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

More than 1,500 homes in the dark in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — South Central Power Company reported a large power outage in the Frankfort area of Ross County, affecting more than 1,500 residents. The outage was first reported shortly after 7:20 p.m. on Monday night. The cause of the outage has not yet been released, but a...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
614now.com

Columbus is home to the first Death Cafe in the country

Some individuals take their coffee with cream and sugar, others drink it straight black. And then there are those who prefer to discuss death alongside their cup of joe. Billed as the first of its kind in the United States, the Columbus Death Cafe is a pop-up event that meets at different locations throughout the city, affording guests a free venue to discuss death from personal and philosophical perspectives.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

US-23 SR-22 On Ramp Intersection Will Undergo Construction This Year

PICKAWAY – A project that Circleville Mayor Don Mcllroy has been working on since the beginning of his Mayorship will soon come to fruition upgrades to the downtown intersection that connects Main street to US-23 and many other roads. This project involves many property owners, the Mayor said in...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
WSYX ABC6

Celebrating Karaline Cohen final day with Good Day Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco share their funny memories and moments to celebrate Karaline Cohen's last day. And former buckeye Jimmie Bell brought chicken wings and shared his favorite memories with Karaline Cohen.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Man killed in Marion County fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a structure fire in Marion County Saturday night, according to the Scioto Valley Fire Department. The fire began at 17 South High Street, next to J.C.'s Pizza in LaRue just before 8:30 p.m. A spokesperson for the fire department said the fire was contained after several hours.
MARION COUNTY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Giant Lizards Found At Union County Fairgrounds

MARYSVILLE – For six hours Saturday and another six hours Sunday, the Union County Fairgrounds, 845 N. Main St., will turn back the clock 175 million years – give or take a few million on either side – and again become home to the creatures that roamed the Earth at that time. These really big lizards known to us today as dinosaurs.
MARYSVILLE, OH

