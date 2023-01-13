Read full article on original website
Rusty
3d ago
The election is over, yet progressive democrats STILL want to buy votes for 2024...it's past time to tell these whining young adults that YOU made the debt, YOU pay it!!!...😡🤬
Jane Sweeney
3d ago
instead of helping students help the senior have been paying for everything. You see the ads for seniors to get lower internet service... only if you are on SSI or Medicaid. I have voted for Evers twice now, but he and all the elected officials have done nothing for the senior citizens on Medicare to help them out .
Angie Doege
3d ago
Evers & his administration want this, NOT Wisconsin! And when a lawyer told me this week she is going to charge me $275.00 an hour on my $15.00 salary? I should help pay off her school loans? Really?
Wisconsin Attorney General Asking for Funds to Keep Office of School Safety Going
(AP) Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul is asking Gov. Tony Evers and the Republican-controlled Legislature for $2.2 million in the next state budget to keep the state Justice Department’s Office of School Safety going. Kaul said Friday that federal dollars that support the office’s operations are running out. Legislators...
‘The most important election nobody’s ever heard of’
A spring state Supreme Court race in Wisconsin has serious implications for abortion policy, voting rights and more in the perennial battleground.
Black and Hispanic Voters in Wisconsin's Largest City Criticizes Election Commissioner that Bragged About Suppressing Votes
(AP) Black and Hispanic voters in Wisconsin’s largest city say a Republican election commissioner publicly applauding GOP strategies he credits with depressing minority turnout are a public admission of a conservative strategy in place for years. “He’s proudly telling Hispanic and Latino voters, ‘I’m your enemy, and I’m actively...
Republicans Propose Work-for-Welfare Referendum
Republican legislative leaders in Wisconsin are proposing a referendum on the issue of work requirements for welfare recipients. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu of Oostburg and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos of Burlington introduced a measure Friday that would put the issue to a statewide referendum. LeMahieu said the resolution will ask Wisconsin voters a simple question, “Shall able-bodied child-less adults be required to look for work in order to receive taxpayer-funded welfare benefits?” In a news release LeMahieu said voters have not had a chance to address the issue since 2006. He said action at both the state and federal level have limited requirements welfare recipients must meet to continue to receive benefits. The state legislature passed a package addressing the issue during their last session, but it was vetoed by Democratic Governor Tony Evers.
Evers picks ex-Democratic lawmaker to lead parole commission
Gov. Tony Evers plans to appoint a former Democratic legislator to lead Wisconsin's parole commission. Evers' office announced Friday that he plans to pick former state Sen. Jon Erpenbach.
Republicans to introduce flat tax bill this week
MADISON — In case you missed it, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) and Rep. Rob Brooks (R-Saukville) rolled out a tax reform proposal Friday that would ultimately phase in a 3.25 percent flat income tax rate by tax year 2026. The lawmakers noted that Republicans in charge of...
Wisconsin Speaker Robin Vos Returns as NCSL President
Savannah, Ga.—Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos returns as an officer for the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) as its 50th president after Idaho Speaker Scott Bedke stepped down to assume his new role as lieutenant governor. Vos, a Republican, previously served as the 47th president of NCSL from...
GOP introduces flat tax for Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s Republican Senate leader introduced a tax plan Friday that would reduce income taxes for residents over the next three years so that all Wisconsinites would pay a single rate of 3.25% by 2026. That would lower the rates for all Wisconsinites but would have a higher impact on the state’s top brackets. The rates range from...
Kaul asks Legislature for $2.2M to keep school safety office
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul is asking Gov. Tony Evers and he Republican-controlled Legislature for $2.2 million in the next state budget to keep the state Justice Department’s Office of School Safety going. Kaul said Friday that federal dollars that support the office’s operations...
Green Party leader urges ranked-choice voting in Wisconsin
As ranked-choice voting gains steam elsewhere in the country, a leader of Wisconsin’s Green Party is calling for that method of electing government officials to be adopted here. During a recent appearance on Wisconsin Public Radio’s "The Morning Show," party co-chair Dave Schwab called ranked-choice "the future of democracy"...
Outdated zoning makes addressing Wisconsin’s housing shortage more difficult
Wisconsin’s housing shortage is expected to worsen by the end of the decade, and outdated zoning codes could make it harder for municipalities to address the issue. A new report from Forward Analytics, the research arm of the Wisconsin Counties Association, found the state needs to build at least 140,000 housing units by 2030 to keep up with current demand. If Wisconsin hopes to increase its working-age population by the end of the decade, the number of housing units needed jumps to 227,000.
GOP wants voters to weigh in on whether welfare recipients should look for work
The Legislature’s top Republicans are proposing asking voters in April whether some adults should have to actively seek work to continue receiving taxpayer-funded benefits. “Shall able-bodied child-less adults be required to look for work in order to receive taxpayer-funded welfare benefits?” the referendum would read, according to the joint resolution introduced Friday by Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester.
Wisconsin Sees Renewed Calls for Caregiver Tax Credit
Wisconsin lawmakers are back in session and have a large budget surplus to work with. Advocates for the state’s older residents hope any spending plan prioritizes certain needs for this population, and those who care for them. The Legislature is being asked to reconsider the idea of a Caregiver...
Extra FoodShare benefits set to expire soon for nearly 400K Wisconsin households
(WFRV) – A federal program that has been providing additional benefits to Wisconsin households enrolled in the FoodShare program will end soon due to an Act that was recently passed by Congress. The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023, was passed by Congress in late December, which ends Wisconsin’s extra benefits...
Bailing Out On Reason, Data, and Facts
Rush to Change State Constitution on Cash Bail Ignores Real Failures. I think it’s safe to say that no one would ever want to see a day again like November 21, 2021. Seared in our collective psyche, we won’t forget the tragedy that was exacted on unsuspecting attendees to the Waukesha Christmas parade. As a truck ripped through the crowd, what would unfold would leave death, injuries and a litany of questions. The biggest one: how could something like this happen?
Yes, Rebecca, The Patriarchy is Real
“This is a man’s world”—James Brown’s lyrics seemed to have resonated with former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch this week. In an interview with Wisconsin Eye, Kleefisch touted her desire to help more women to run for office after ‘shocking’ treatment of her family. A Journal-Sentinel article about the WisEye interview points to former President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Tim Michels after he learned that Kleefisch’s daughter was accompanied to a school dance by the son of Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Brian Hagedorn. Hagedorn, a conservative justice, delivered the swing vote in 4-3 decisions blocking Trump’s legal efforts to overturn the 2020 election result in Wisconsin (Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, 2023).
Tool of the Week: The hypocrites at DNR
MADISON — A few years ago, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources launched an investigation the agency ridiculously dubbed “Operation Crusty Crab. The target: Aquatic pet retailers and wholesalers accused of carrying illegal species. In many cases, the sting picked on small mom-and-pop stores like Sharon Woolhether’s Natural World Aquariums in Fond du Lac.
Vos Says He Won't Agree to Updating Shared Revenue Program Without Spending Reforms From Local Governments
(By Evan Casey, Wisconsin Public Radio) Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said he won't agree to updating Wisconsin's shared revenue program without spending reforms from local governments, even as Milwaukee officials believe they've already cut millions of dollars from their budget. According to Evan Casey with Wisconsin Public Radio,...
‘Urban’ no more: Census reclassifies dozens of Wisconsin places as ‘rural’
More than 40 Wisconsin communities previously classified as “urban” by the U.S. Census Bureau are now “rural” in the wake of the federal agency changing its definitions. But the implications of this change are unclear to Jerry Deschane, executive director of the League of Wisconsin Municipalities,...
Hutchinson's guarantee: Why does Minnesota law give disgraced elected officials their old jobs back?
(FOX 9) - No matter how much trouble he got into, former Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson had a six-figure job waiting for him after he left the sheriff's office thanks to Minnesota law. That 1977 law guarantees city and county elected officials the public-sector jobs they left after winning...
