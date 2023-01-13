ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SEPR
5d ago

White men are deprecated and ignored while “diversity & inclusion” reign. Many degrees cost more than the the jobs they lead to pay. Wokeness and useless, insulting courses are forced on the students. Many current jobs are no longer requiring 4 yr degrees. Then the schools wonder why there is a drop off of college enrollment especially by white men. Get a clue.

Roy Batty
4d ago

great news , people are finding out what a scam these indoctrination centers are ..next step take away their tax free status

Michael Sheets
5d ago

who wants to go to college to learn leftist extremism

