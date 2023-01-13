ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

Leilani Simon’s attorneys file motion for DFCS records

By Drew Favakeh - Savannah Morning News
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 5 days ago

On Jan. 10, attorneys for Leilani Simon filed a motion for an in camera inspection of Department of Family and Children Services (DFCS) for her three children, including Quinton Simon, her 20-month-old son whose remains were found in a nearby landfill in November.

On Dec. 14, the Chatham County grand jury indicted Leilani Simon with one count of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, one count of concealing the death of another, one count of falsely reporting a crime, and 14 counts of making false statements during the course of a police investigation. She had reported Quinton missing on the morning of Oct. 5, 2022 . After nearly six weeks of searching by a multi-agency team of investigators, FBI pathologists in Quantico, Virginia, confirmed the remains found in the Chatham County landfill were those of Quinton Simon.

Simon is petitioning the trial court to subpoena all DFCS files "to determine whether disclosure of those records or portions thereof to defense counsel is required" for her to receive a fair trial. She is also petitioning the trial court for permission to directly issue subpoenas to DFCS.

Leilani Simon is seeking files related also to her two other children, a three-year-old son and a daughter who is less than one year old, in addition to their fathers, Corey Wharton and Daniel Youngkin, and her mother Billie Jo (Betterton) Howell.

A motion hearing for the Superior Court case is scheduled for Jan. 25.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Leilani Simon's attorneys file motion for DFCS records

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

