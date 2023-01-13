Read full article on original website
Related
Lisa Marie Presley obituary
As the only child of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, who has died aged 54, spent her life in the spotlight, much of it reflected from her father. She spent years as fodder for the tabloids, a frenzy fed by four marriages, including one to Michael Jackson at the apex of his notoriety and, later in life, delineated in three albums that first dissected her history, and later drew on her father’s musical roots. Her inheritance was not only musical; as his sole heir she became hugely rich, and in nominal control of his lucrative estate.
American Idol's CJ Harris Dead at 31
American Idol alum CJ Harris, Season 13’s sixth place finisher, died on Sunday. He was 31. According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Harris was rushed to a hospital in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama after suffering a heart attack. He died shortly thereafter. Harris performed Allman Brothers Band’s “Soulshine” during his Salt Lake City-based Idol audition in 2014 (watch it here), wowing then-judges Harry Connick Jr., Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban. “You sing because you have to sing, not because you want to sing,” Urban raved at the time. “And I mean that in the deepest way… That’s why it’s...
Lisa Marie’s Final Days: Grief, Isolation, an Alarming Red Carpet Appearance
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, spent her final days on a trying trek between Los Angeles and Graceland that may have pushed the 54-year-old to the brink.An alarming interview on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, and a speech in Nashville a few days prior, suggested that Presley was not only struggling physically but battling emotionally with increased isolation and grief. In an interview with Extra on the red carpet, Presley was seen struggling to stand upright on her own, grasping onto Elvis’ longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support. Her eyes appeared heavy and...
Collider
'Cool World': How The Final Bakshi Film Could Have Been Great
If you were in Hollywood in July of 1992, you might have spotted the star of Ralph Bakshi's newest movie in the neighborhood. Well, actually, you couldn't miss her. That summer, a 75-foot tall steel cutout of blonde bombshell Holli Would, the animated starlet of Cool World, was added to the iconic Hollywood sign. She sat on the "D," looking coyly out at what Paramount Pictures might have imagined to be audiences excited for the animator-provocateur's newest project. Instead, those caught in Holli's gaze were decidedly unhappy, protesting for the cutout's removal. According to The Hollywood Reporter, one Paramount executive described the stunt as "very Hollywood." In a way, this mirrored the troubled production of the film itself. For, as the movie-going public was about to find out, Cool World was not the movie Bakshi planned it to be — nor one they might have embraced. Behind the scenes, what could have been a horror-adjacent, boundary-pushing film instead collapsed into Roger-Rabbit ripoff territory: Very Hollywood indeed.
Collider
Let Jamie Dornan Do More Comedy Like 'Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar'
Jamie Dornan's comedic turn in Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar is a relative anomaly that hopefully isn’t his last goofy romp. The critical film community has thankfully moved past the days in which actors are held in contempt for taking on roles in egregious franchises where they clearly had no control over the material; while it took years before film fans were able to admit that Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart were brilliant actors who were clearly wasted in the Twilight films, it seems as if critics and cinephiles have already recognized the potential of Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan outside of the Fifty Shades of Grey films. Dornan in particular has done some absolutely riveting dramatic work in films like Belfast, Synchronic, A Private War, and Anthropoid; however, Dornan flexing his musical funny bone in Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar is the kind of work we want to see more of from him.
Collider
How to Watch 'There's Something Wrong with the Children': Where to Stream
There's Something Wrong with the Children is an upcoming horror movie co-produced by Blumhouse Productions, the company behind well-known horror staples such as Paranormal Activity and Insidious. The movie begins with couple Margaret and Ben embarking on a weekend break with their friends Ellie and Thomas, and Ellie and Thomas' two children Lucy and Spencer. As the group settles into their vacation home they decide to hike the surrounding forest - however, not all of them return the same. After disappearing out of the adults' sight for a significant amount of time, when the children come back they are different, disturbing... and downright menacing.
Collider
Where Was 'Gilmore Girls' Filmed?
The Warner Bros. Studios backlot in Burbank, California is a truly magical place for movie fans. Stroll (or more accurately, be escorted by a tour guide) down one alleyway, and you’ll find the site of the dramatic upside down Spider-Man kiss. Wander in another direction, and you’ll be standing on the dusty jungle road from that scene in Jurassic Park where Jeff Goldblum exclaims, “Must go faster!” as a T-Rex chases after his Jeep. Peruse down a fake city street, and you’ll see the iconic steps of Gotham City PD as seen in the classic 1960s TV series Batman.
Collider
‘Ghosts’: Why Brandon Scott Jones Hopes to Explore the Isaac/Beatrice Relationship More
If you are a Ghosts fan, then you know that the hit supernatural comedy returned from hiatus recently, and it came back strong. The expansive cast of those who perished on the property each have their own thing going on, but Brandon Scott Jones’ Isaac Higgintoot is one that’s going through the most surprising experiences this season. As a wannabe founding father of the United States, Isaac represents an era in which masculinity was linked to certain requirements, like having a wife. In an interview with Collider, Jones talked about how the series challenges Isaac to explore his own identity by revisiting the one that was forced upon him.
Collider
Where Was 'The Pale Blue Eye' Filmed?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Netflix's The Pale Blue Eye. Continue at your own risk. Netflix's new movie, The Pale Blue Eye, based on the book by Louis Bayard, has plenty of sordid and suspicious characters that may be responsible for the murder of two young West Point cadets, but there is a looming and ever-present villain in the film that is particularly chilling, and that is the cold and stark environment in which the story takes place. The Christian Bale led dark, whodunit mystery is set in the 1830s and was shot primarily in and around the Pittsburgh area along with several other well known locations throughout southwestern Pennsylvania. While the real West Point is located in upstate New York on the banks of the Hudson River, the various locations that were chosen to double for the military academy and the area surrounding the sprawling campus really added an ominous and threatening tone that is remarkably consistent with what the area would have looked like during the 1830 pre-Civil War era. The gloomy and low-lit film is shot through a cold, blue filter which gives the film an even icier and starker feel to go along with the gloomy environment consistent with the location.
Collider
10 Sci-Fi Movies Set in the 2020s That Could Predict The Future
Predicting the future can be a difficult thing, as most science-fiction writers would be aware. Most viewers accept that science fiction isn't intended to predict the future with perfect accuracy, but more to investigate where humanity could hypothetically end up. One way to nevertheless get around inaccurate predictions might be to set a work of fiction in an unspecified year, though some writers prefer to give an actual year when their story is set.
Collider
‘Horrible Bosses’ First Proved That Colin Farrell Is Comedy Gold
Colin Farrell is having a moment in his career right now that every actor dreams of reaching; he’s carved out a niche of interesting roles that signify to filmmakers that he’s interested in pursuing wildly different projects, and never quite doing the same role twice. Last year, Farrell delivered four outstanding performances; he starred as a sensitive Irish loner in The Banshees of Inisherin, a caring father in a sci-fi world in After Yang, a loyal and brave public servant in Thirteen Lives, and one of the most outrageous criminals in Gotham City in The Batman. It’s his role in The Banshees of Inisherin, though, that has earned Farrell the most accolades this award season, as it proved that he could be hilarious and heartbreaking at the same time. However, Farrell’s skill for comedy was already evident to anyone that saw his outrageous performance in the 2011 comedy Horrible Bosses.
Collider
'The Last of Us' Supporting Characters Have Always Been Its Secret Weapon
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Last of Us Part I Video Game.Joel and Ellie from The Last of Us are two of the most recognized names in video game canon. With HBO's highly anticipated adaptation launching this weekend, fans will experience a familiar story with new voices as the acclaimed Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey assume the mantles from original actors Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson. But while Joel and Ellie's beloved status was painstakingly earned through a subtle script and dedicated performances, their relationship wouldn't hold poignancy without believable stakes. Video game developer Naughty Dog created a striking post-apocalyptic landscape through overgrown forestry and crumbling architecture, yet the setting's true atmosphere and the understanding of its dangers stem organically from the supporting characters. How each individual moves through the world and the subsequent fates they endure conveys the complex and very human dynamics of The Last of Us more effectively than the player battling hordes of grotesque Infected.
Collider
'The Bad Batch': What Happened to Commander Cody?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch.It took some waiting, but The Bad Batch is back, and just as good (or maybe even better?) as ever. The current Star Wars animated show began with the premise of being a follow-up to the classic The Clone Wars, and, so far, has done it beautifully. After its first year set the tone for the show as a more bleak take on the galaxy far, far away, the new season continues that trend, perfectly in line with the rise of the Empire after the end of the Clone Wars.
Collider
'The Last of Us': Who Are the Fireflies?
Editor's note: The following article contains spoilers for Episode 1 of The Last of Us. In a single episode, The Last of Us justifies all the hype surrounding HBO’s highly-anticipated zombie apocalypse drama. Episode 1 introduces us to Joel (Pedro Pascal), Ellie (Bella Ramsey), and Tess (Anna Torv), teasing their journey across a destroyed version of the U.S. It also explores the cordyceps outbreak that almost wiped out humanity. Finally, Episode 1 also explains the main factions fighting for control in the post-apocalyptic world. On that note, the first episode’s title, “When You're Lost in the Darkness,” directly references the Fireflies, a revolutionary group that’s trying to reinstate democracy in America.
Collider
From David to M3GAN: Movie Androids Ranked By How Likely They Are to Kill You
According to Isaac Asimov’s First Law of Robotics, “a robot may not injure a human being, or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm”. However, much like humans, many robots believe that laws are meant to be broken. From Skynet to HAL-9000, the world of science fiction is full of killer AIs that would not hesitate before taking the life of a human being. And you’d think that a certain physical likeness would make them more sympathetic to our plight, but no, it often just makes them worse. In 2023, M3GAN (Amie Donald and Jenna Davis) is the newest killer robot to strike fear in the hearts of humans everywhere, but she sure wasn’t the first - nor will she be the last. Thankfully, not every android is as bloodthirsty as her. Here’s a list of nine movie androids from the least to the most likely to break Asimov’s law.
Collider
'There’s Something Wrong With the Children' Review: Insecure Direction Gets in the Way of Intriguing Concept
There’s a reason why the creepy kid trope is so enduring in horror, and that’s because children are scary even when there’s no supernatural element involved. Anyone who watched a kid growing up knows that children say bizarre things for no apparent reason and play games that put other people at risk. On top of that, children are just like mini-adults without a clear moral compass to prevent their most deranged fantasies from coming to life.
Collider
‘Willow’: What’s Going On With the Second Elora?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Disney+ series, Willow. The season finale of the Disney+ series Willow answered many of the fans' questions, but not all of them. The fantasy series is a sequel to the 1988 film of the same name, and like the film, it centers on Elora Danan (Ellie Bamber). But unlike the film, the show features Elora as a young adult. Now able to do more, Elora has taken center stage in the fight against evil. The series takes Elora on a quest along with Sorsha (Joanne Whalley) and Madmartigan's (Val Kilmer) daughter, Kit (Ruby Cruz), the knight-to-be Jade (Erin Kellyman), the Prince of Galladoorn, Graydon (Tony Revolori), the Madmartigan-esque Boorman (Amar Chadha-Patel), and of course the sorcerer who give the series its name, Willow Ufgood (Warwick Davis). These characters have been the heart of the series as they journey through the magical land on a mission to save Kit's twin, prince Airk (Dempsey Bryk). But despite the heroes finding the prince, the story isn't over. The season finale hinted at two subsequent seasons in an end-credit scene. And that's good news, considering that the first season left several plot points open-ended, despite the fact it has yet to be officially renewed. But with comments about a coming war and the anger of the Wyrm, the heroes seem to know their journey is far from over. But the biggest question setup for Season 2 is the appearance of a second Elora Danan.
Collider
World War I Is Having a Pop Culture Resurgence
Throw a stone and you’re bound to hit a movie set in the era of World War II. The history of cinema made in World War II even dates back to the global conflict itself, as books like Five Came Back have explored how directors like John Huston and William Wyler were in the trenches of World War II capturing the war as it unfolded. By contrast, World War I has been far more absent in mainstream cinema, though that’s begun to get corrected since 2010. Titles like War Horse, All Quiet on the Western Front, Wonder Woman, and 1917, among many others, have all begun to fill in the gaps in cinematic depictions of World War I.
Collider
'The Last of Us': Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann Explore Joel's Worst Fears in Behind the Scenes Featurette
This article contains major spoilers for the first episode of HBO's The Last Of Us. The Last of Us' premiere episode has come and marveled fans! The series has a nuance that takes even the most avid fan by surprise. While it builds on the narrative set in the game at times recounting it shot by shot and word by word, the series showcases the expanse to give characters emotional arcs and backstories that raise the stakes further. In a new featurette co-writers and creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin along with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey break down what went into writing and depicting Joel’s fate “worse than death.”
Collider
See The First Image of 'The Good Place's William Jackson Harper in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’
The Good Place star William Jackson Harper has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he will be appearing in the upcoming Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Harper will play the role of a character identified as Quaz. Not much has been revealed about Quaz’s identity, aside from the fact that he is a telepath.
Comments / 0