‘Babylon’ Star Margot Robbie Thought She Might Never Work Again After Leonardo DiCaprio Smack
Margot Robbie thought her career was over long before "Babylon" because of a crazy audition moment where she smacked Leonardo DiCaprio.
Catherine Cyran, Emmy-Nominated Filmmaker, Dies at 59
Catherine Cyran, an Emmy-nominated director, producer and writer, died on Dec. 24. She was 59. The filmmaker, known for three installments of the Prince & Me franchise, died in Vancouver, B.C., following a battle with cancer, a rep confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterJohn Oliver, Amy Schumer and More Sign Writers Guild DEI Pledge for Late Night and Comedy/Variety TV WritersWhispers of a Writers Strike Grow LouderPineapple Street Studios Workers Successfully Unionize After Card Check Before beginning her career in film, the Brooklyn native graduated from Harvard and moved to London for the Royal Shakespeare Company as a management...
Margot Robbie and Tobey Maguire cause chaos in new Babylon 'Naughty' and 'Nice' trailers
A new pair of Babylon trailers have been released
First Look at Star of Amy Winehouse Biopic
The first image of actress Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse in the upcoming biopic Back to Black was released by Focus Features on Friday ahead of filming set to begin in London on Monday, Jan. 16. The 26-year-old British actress landed the coveted role in the wake of her breakout performance on the HBO series Industry. “I feel excited and humbled to have this opportunity to realise Amy’s beautifully unique and tragic story to cinema accompanied by the most important part of her legacy—her music,” director Sam Taylor-Johnson said in a statement. “I am fully aware of the responsibility, with my writing collaborator—Matt Greenhalgh—I will create a movie that we will all love and cherish forever. Just like we do Amy.”Marisa Abela is Amy Winehouse. Production begins on Sam Taylor-Johnson’s BACK TO BLACK January 16: https://t.co/5ee9413es6 pic.twitter.com/N2yDyoMX66— Focus Features (@FocusFeatures) January 13, 2023 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Maude Apatow to Make Her New York Stage Debut in Off-Broadway Little Shop of Horrors
Apatow's Euphoria character Lexi produced and starred in a play during the second season of the hit HBO Max series Maude Apatow is going from starring in a make-believe play in Euphoria to actually starring in a real-life production. The Euphoria actress, 25, will make her theater debut as Audrey in the Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors. She will appear in the production from Feb. 7 to April 2., taking over the role from Tony Award winner Lena Hall, who departs on Feb. 5. "I have long...
Brendan Fraser's Battle With Ex-Wife Afton Smith Over Alimony Exposed As Actor's Career Resurges
Brendan Fraser's career has reached an all-time high after his captivating performance in The Whale earned him a six-minute standing ovation at the Venice International Film Festival, putting him back in the limelight years after he stepped away amid a court battle with his ex-wife.The actor continues to be the talk of the town following his emotional portrayal of Charlie, an obese and reclusive English teacher who tries to reconnect with his estranged teen daughter, in the moving film about redemption directed by Darren Aronofsky.Fraser said the praise he's received over the acclaimed film has been both "gratifying" and "eye-opening,"...
A Look Back At Denzel Washington On The Cover Of ESSENCE Over The Years
The five-time cover star considered one of the greatest actors of all time celebrates his 68th birthday today. In November 1986, a 32-year-old Denzel Washington graced the cover of ESSENCE. It was the magazine’s Sixth Annual Men’s Issue but his first being the cover star. At the time, Washington had three film roles under his belt, but just one year later he would receive his first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Cry Freedom. Two years later he would win that award for his portrayal of a former slave-turned-soldier in the 1989 civil war film Glory.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Tom Cruise Has Reportedly Iced Out Will Smith Since Oscars Slap Earlier This Year
Will Smith is still dealing with the backlash of his Oscar scandal. And his former friends in Hollywood aren’t willing to help pull him back to A-list status, especially not Tom Cruise. Allegedly, Smith has been trying to “reconnect” with the Top Gun: Maverick star for months, but Cruise...
Who Is Brendan Fraser’s Girlfriend? Details on the ‘Whale’ Star’s Relationship
You probably recognize Brendan Fraser from 'The Whale.' But what about his girlfriend, Jeanne Moore? Find out more here.
James Corden says he almost landed the lead role in 'The Whale' but thinks he lost out to Brendan Fraser because he was too young
James Corden said that he auditioned for the lead role in "The Whale" and that George Clooney and Tom Ford were also once attached to the project.
Tom Cruise gave Tár director ‘step-by-step’ instructions to save previous film from Harvey Weinstein
Todd Field has recalled how Tom Cruise helped save his first film from interference from Harvey Weinstein.Field, whose latest film Tár has been drawing rave reviews and Oscar buzz, starred alongside Cruise in the 1999 Stanley Kubrick film Eyes Wide Shut.The incident with Weinstein came back in the early 2000s, when Field had just directed his first film, In the Bedroom. After the film was well received at the 2001 Sundance film festival, it was acquired by Miramax, the company owned by the powerful producer – now a convicted sex offender.Speaking to The New Yorker, Field revealed that he...
‘Night Court’ Returns: John Larroquette & Melissa Rauch on Why This Revival Works
Laughter erupted on Warner Bros.’ Burbank lot one night last August as a scene played out on the very familiar set of a courtroom and judge’s chamber. At the center of the mirth was another infinitely recognizable part of the action — now-silver-haired John Larroquette, bringing his iconic character, snarky lawyer Dan Fielding, back to life for the NBC revival of Night Court.
Daniel Craig Lines up His Next Big Movie Role
Daniel Craig is teaming up with another director known for their singular style. The former James Bond actor has signed up to star in Luca Guadagnino's film adaptation of William S. Burroughs' novel Queer. Guadagnino is best known for his films A Bigger Slash, Call Me By Your Name, the 2018 Suspira remake, and his latest, Bones and All.
‘Top Gun’ Star Tom Cruise Saved an Award-Winning Film from Harvey Weinstein
When Todd Field was looking to bring the film In the Bedroom to life, he faced a significant roadblock in making his intricate visions come to fruition on the big screen. According to an interview with Todd Field, he was at the Sundance Film Festival when he learned Harvey Weinstein’s entertainment company, Miramax had acquired the rights to the film.
Tom Cruise saved an Oscar-nominated movie he had nothing to do with from the clutches of Harvey Weinstein
It doesn’t matter how much you love movies, there’s no chance you love them anywhere near as much as Tom Cruise, with the actor and producer’s undying love for the medium having enshrined him as one of the biggest and most popular stars the industry has ever seen.
'Gladiator' Sequel Reportedly Lands New Lead Star
Ridley Scott's Gladiator sequel has reportedly landed a new lead star. According to Deadline, Irish actor Paul Mescal is in talks to play an older Lucius, who was played by Spencer Treat Clark in the original film. The outlet notes that Mescal is said to have had a meeting with Scott months ago, but has remained the director's top choice for the part.
Netflix’s 2023 Lineup of Korean Films and TV Shows Features 'Sweet Home' and 'The Glory'
The widespread availability of streaming services means that movies and series from around the globe are more accessible than ever. Over the last several years, Korean film and television has seen a sharp rise in popularity with audiences around the world. Recent examples that come to mind are the Netflix-distributed romantic drama Crash Landing on You and the Netflix-produced Squid Game, which is set to receive a second season sometime soon.
Fans of a 90’s cult thriller are up in arms after its name is invoked in the same breath as ‘Babylon’
Last month, the movie Babylon came out and turned into a box-office bomb. It only served one purpose — adding to Margot Robbie’s disappointing track record of films named after cities (see Amsterdam). So, it is quite understandable when a comparison of the film to an actual hit makes some fans very mad.
Sundance Title ‘Drift’: Director Anthony Chen, ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Producers, Star Cynthia Erivo on Building the ‘Global Village’ Behind the Film
Singaporean director Anthony Chen’s English-language debut “Drift” world premieres in the Premieres section of the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 22. Chen, the producers, and Cynthia Erivo, the film’s lead actor and one of producers, talk to Variety about the movie. Starring Erivo (“Harriet”) and Alia Shawkat (“Arrested Development”), the film is from the producer team of “Call Me By Your Name” – Peter Spears, Emilie Georges and Naima Abed. Erivo, Solome Williams and Greece’s Heretic are also producers. Spears won the best picture Oscar for Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland.” “Drift” is based on Alexander Maksik’s 2013 novel “A Marker to Measure Drift.”...
Robert Downey Jr is unrecognisable on set of new TV series
During his time as the MCU character Tony Stark, Robert Downey Jr became one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, earning big bucks and establishing himself as a bonafide movie star. Now though, he’s heading to the small screen for a new TV series, but you wouldn’t know that by looking at these set photos.
