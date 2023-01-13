Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'Superman & Lois' Season 3 Trailer Reveals Big Surprises for Lois Lane
Superman & Lois is returning for Season 3 on The CW this March. To tide over fans for the long wait, a trailer has been released that is packed with surprises, action, and faces both new and old. Season 3 premieres on March 14. Despite the trailer only being thirty...
Collider
'What We Do in the Shadows' Releases In-Universe Commercial for Nadja's Nightclub
What We Do in the Shadows may be on hiatus again, but that doesn't mean the fun has to stop. In the show's most recent fourth season, the vampires and Guillermo headed on some personal journeys ranging from Laszlo kind of becoming a parent to Colin, Guillermo and Nandor pursuing romantic relationships (and no, not with each other... yet). Meanwhile, Nadja took up a new challenge of her own: starting a vampire nightclub, named after herself, of course. While fans wait for Season 5 updates, FX has shared a commercial promoting Nadja's endeavor.
Collider
'The Last Of Us' Episode 1 and the Significance of That Ending Song
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Last of Us Episode 1.The wait is over, the cordyceps is finally among us. The Last of Us had its premiere, "When You're Lost In The Darkness," on HBO Max this past Sunday, and, somehow, Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann managed to deliver an episode that is just as good (if not better, somehow) as the original introduction of the 2013 game. All the major elements are there and were expanded, from Sarah's (Nico Parker) sad demise to the very dynamics of gameplay, like how the characters move between places of different make, crouching through tunnels or squeezing between walls.
Collider
How ‘Tron: Legacy’ Went From Sequel to Cult Classic
Few movie scores of the past 20+ years have seen their soundtrack mesh as well with their on-screen visual counterpart as the work Daft Punk created for Tron: Legacy. Initially, Tron: Legacy seemed like a run-of-the-mill entry in a long-dormant series, one with the potential to rejuvenate the franchise with audiences after essentially a 28-year absence. Instead, Tron: Legacy stands as a film that many might now consider a cult classic. This is in large part due to the enduring score from the aforementioned duo, as their aesthetic styling and illustrious discography throughout their storied musical career appeared to act as the perfect choice for their involvement in the making of the film.
Collider
'The Last of Us' Supporting Characters Have Always Been Its Secret Weapon
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Last of Us Part I Video Game.Joel and Ellie from The Last of Us are two of the most recognized names in video game canon. With HBO's highly anticipated adaptation launching this weekend, fans will experience a familiar story with new voices as the acclaimed Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey assume the mantles from original actors Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson. But while Joel and Ellie's beloved status was painstakingly earned through a subtle script and dedicated performances, their relationship wouldn't hold poignancy without believable stakes. Video game developer Naughty Dog created a striking post-apocalyptic landscape through overgrown forestry and crumbling architecture, yet the setting's true atmosphere and the understanding of its dangers stem organically from the supporting characters. How each individual moves through the world and the subsequent fates they endure conveys the complex and very human dynamics of The Last of Us more effectively than the player battling hordes of grotesque Infected.
Collider
10 Sci-Fi Movies Set in the 2020s That Could Predict The Future
Predicting the future can be a difficult thing, as most science-fiction writers would be aware. Most viewers accept that science fiction isn't intended to predict the future with perfect accuracy, but more to investigate where humanity could hypothetically end up. One way to nevertheless get around inaccurate predictions might be to set a work of fiction in an unspecified year, though some writers prefer to give an actual year when their story is set.
Collider
The 10 Best Sequels in the MCU, Ranked According to Letterboxd
With a whopping 30 movies and counting in the MCU, the franchise is packed with characters. With most key heroes receiving an origin movie to explain their motivations, these have been followed with sequels to check in with the characters in-between major team-up movies like The Avengers. These different film series allow each character in the MCU to shine, making these bigger tent pole movies more meaningful as audiences already feel connected to each character.
Collider
'The Last of Us': Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann Explore Joel's Worst Fears in Behind the Scenes Featurette
This article contains major spoilers for the first episode of HBO's The Last Of Us. The Last of Us' premiere episode has come and marveled fans! The series has a nuance that takes even the most avid fan by surprise. While it builds on the narrative set in the game at times recounting it shot by shot and word by word, the series showcases the expanse to give characters emotional arcs and backstories that raise the stakes further. In a new featurette co-writers and creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin along with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey break down what went into writing and depicting Joel’s fate “worse than death.”
Collider
How to Watch 'There's Something Wrong with the Children': Where to Stream
There's Something Wrong with the Children is an upcoming horror movie co-produced by Blumhouse Productions, the company behind well-known horror staples such as Paranormal Activity and Insidious. The movie begins with couple Margaret and Ben embarking on a weekend break with their friends Ellie and Thomas, and Ellie and Thomas' two children Lucy and Spencer. As the group settles into their vacation home they decide to hike the surrounding forest - however, not all of them return the same. After disappearing out of the adults' sight for a significant amount of time, when the children come back they are different, disturbing... and downright menacing.
Collider
'Black Panther's Danai Gurira Hints at a Possible Okoye Spin-Off Series
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever closed MCU Phase 4 on the big screen with a lot of emotions. While Wakanda mourned its king, emotions ran high and some major conflicts came from the characters we’ve grown to love. One among them was Okoye’s (Danai Gurira) firing by Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett). Nonetheless, it’s a cinematic universe and every character’s journey is continued in one way or another. In a recent interview with Stephen Colbert, Gurira gently alluded to the possibility of continuing Okoye’s arc in a standalone Disney+ series.
Collider
'The Last of Us': Sarah's Presence Means More in the Show Than in the Game
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the first episode of The Last of Us.The harrowing opening to the acclaimed video game, The Last of Us, is one that is built around an inevitable path toward unimaginable tragedy. The loss of not just the world as the characters knew it to be but the life of the person they hold closest is what gets dashed in an instant that will reverberate through the rest of their lives. The stunning new television adaptation is a work that, while recreating much of the later scenes beat for beat, also takes us a bit deeper into its emotional underpinnings in its reimagining of this opening. In addition to going a long way to distinguishing itself early on, it signals the beginning of a refreshing willingness to get more wrapped up in storylines that the game had only begun to scratch the surface of. Characters, even ones that we only get small glimpses of, feel richer and more developed here in a way that is surprising as the original story had already provided a strong narrative foundation. The series takes that a step further in a way that feels earned as opposed to being just about providing exposition and backstory. Rather, it adds a texture that brings the world to life that much more even for the characters who won't survive to see it.
Collider
'Cool World': How The Final Bakshi Film Could Have Been Great
If you were in Hollywood in July of 1992, you might have spotted the star of Ralph Bakshi's newest movie in the neighborhood. Well, actually, you couldn't miss her. That summer, a 75-foot tall steel cutout of blonde bombshell Holli Would, the animated starlet of Cool World, was added to the iconic Hollywood sign. She sat on the "D," looking coyly out at what Paramount Pictures might have imagined to be audiences excited for the animator-provocateur's newest project. Instead, those caught in Holli's gaze were decidedly unhappy, protesting for the cutout's removal. According to The Hollywood Reporter, one Paramount executive described the stunt as "very Hollywood." In a way, this mirrored the troubled production of the film itself. For, as the movie-going public was about to find out, Cool World was not the movie Bakshi planned it to be — nor one they might have embraced. Behind the scenes, what could have been a horror-adjacent, boundary-pushing film instead collapsed into Roger-Rabbit ripoff territory: Very Hollywood indeed.
Collider
New 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Image Shows Michelle Pfeiffer as a "Powerful Freedom Fighter"
The marketing for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has finally ramped up for its February release. With new images, more details about the upcoming feature are trickling down answering fans’ many queries as well as creating more mysteries. A new image revealed by Empire Magazine gives us a good look at the Quantum Realm as well as Michelle Pfeiffer’s Janet Van Dyne.
Collider
Adam Warlock Suits Up in New 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Image
Marvel has released a new image for the third installment of the Guardians of The Galaxy franchise. The new image shows Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), a genetically engineered character with a rich a complex background in the comics. After the post-credits scene in Thor: The Dark World revealed a cocoon,...
Collider
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Passes $538 Million at Domestic Box Office
With another strong weekend-to-weekend hold, Avatar: The Way of Water is continuing to attract audiences over the holiday period, and is looking to claim its fifth weekend at the top of the domestic box office. After a $7 million fifth Friday, the epic science-fiction sequel’s running domestic total now stands at $538 million. It's still pacing ahead of the first Avatar, which had made around $500 million by the same point, but not holding as well.
Collider
'The Devil Conspiracy' Review: Stuck Between Dull Hell and Demented Heaven
While the movie industry is an ever-hungry machine looking to devour everything that crosses its covetous eyes, Hollywood has been surprisingly tame regarding Christianity. We don’t care about profaning ancient cultures to make shameful things such as Gods of Egypt, and it’s funny to think Marvel’s Thor is more well-known than the original Nordic divinity. However, even though the Bible is filled with stories ripe to explore through a fantasy gaze, we mostly only have fiction films with historical drama intentions, such as Noah. And when it comes to horror, the little-genre-that-could, we get stuck in some old exorcism narratives that sometimes feel like Vatican propaganda. Sure, Hollywood did try to turn 2010’s Legion into a franchise and failed spectacularly. Still, it’s somewhat surprising that movies like The Devil Conspiracy are so rare.
Collider
Anna Kendrick on 'Alice, Darling' and the Bad Rumors Swirling About Actors
Anna Kendrick has already made quite the mark on this industry with an Oscar nomination for Up in the Air, a hit franchise with the Pitch Perfect films and then some, but she’s in the process of furthering her influence in a big new way — by working behind the lens as well.
Collider
James Cameron Reveals Lo'ak Will Replace Jake as Narrator for 'Avatar 3'
As Avatar: The Way of Water continues to make waves across the worldwide box office, James Cameron has provided more insight into what's in store for the third installment. Via an interview on the Soundtracking with Edith Bowman podcast, the director has revealed that Lo'ak (Britain Dalton), one of several prominent new characters in the second installment, will take over the mantle as the next narrator of the franchise.
Collider
Hugh Jackman in ‘Bad Education’ Makes Me Wish He'd Stop Playing Wolverine
Like the sun rising on an early morning, or the revelation that birds are real and can indeed fly, it is a universally-accepted fact that everyone loves Hugh Jackman. The Aussie showman has had an accomplished career of slicing people’s onions (and occasionally, heads) through his performances. To steal another piece of low hanging X-fruit, he’s one of the best there is at what he does, but what makes Jackman even more interesting as an actor are the kinds of projects he chooses to be in; the ones that aren’t blockbuster tent-poles and show a side to his acting ability you normally wouldn’t see in an X-Men film. Such a film was able to let him do that in Bad Education, a 2019 dramedy that features one of his best performances, and a semi-bitter reminder of what he’s capable of outside of spandex.
Collider
New 'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania' Image Shows Jonathan Majors as an Imposing Threat
Marvel Cinematic Universe has released a new image for the third installment of the Ant-Man franchise, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The new image focuses on the presence of Quantumania’s villain and Marvel’s new badass villain, Kang The Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors. The new image, which was...
Comments / 0