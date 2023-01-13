Read full article on original website
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland DailyNew York City, NY
‘I Am Heartbroken,’ Her Husband Says Whose Wife Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. HomeWestland DailyHazlet, NJ
Mayor Adams Signs a $275 Million Dollar Deal That Looks Like a Baseball Contract, But it’s Hotels Housing MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
‘Night Court’ Revival Sets Guest Stars Including Pete Holmes, Melissa Villaseñor, Wendie Malick
NBC’s upcoming “Night Court” revival has set a new slate of guest stars including Melissa Villaseñor, Faith Ford, Pete Holmes, Kurt Fuller, Stephanie Weir, Lyric Lewis, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski. The news came during NBCUniversal’s presentation at the Television Critics Association’s winter 2023 press tour, where star and executive producer Melissa Rauch called “Night Court” a “newboot” of the original, which ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as judge Harry T. Stone. Along with announcing the new guest stars, with character details yet to be announced, producers said during the “Night Court” panel that they would...
Collider
Eddie Murphy Shares His First Encounter With Comedy Legend Rodney Dangerfield
During a press tour to promote his new Netflix comedy You People, Academy Award nominee Eddie Murphy talked to Collider about the movie, his career, and comedy in general. The story centers around Ezra (Jonah Hill), a guy who meets, falls in love, and wants to marry a Black girl who is Murphy’s character’s daughter—and what happens when the families meet.
Collider
'That '90s Show' Cast and Character Guide: Meet the New Gang!
It wasn't that long ago that audiences fell in love with That '70s Show. Watching the antics of Eric, Kelso, Hyde, Donna, Fez, and Jackie was a laugh riot. And the beloved Kitty and Red Foreman wrangling the stoner kids out of trouble warmed hearts. Now, there's a new gang in Point Place. Viewers of That '90s Show will be reliving their favorite decade vicariously through Eric Forman's daughter, Leia Forman, and her new Wisconsin friends.
tvinsider.com
With ‘Night Court’ Returning, Where’s the Rest of the Original Cast?
Order in the Night Court! The NBC sitcom is back, more than 30 years after the original series finished off its docket. But the new Night Court has an almost entirely new cast: The only holdover from the ’80s version is John Larroquette, who won four back-to-back Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy Awards for his performance as Dan Fielding.
Melissa Rauch’s Husband Winston: Meet The ‘Night Court’ Star’s Spouse
Melissa Rauch is an actress and comedian. She stars in the new NBC show Night Court. She’s married to producer/screenwriter Winston Rauch. Melissa Rauch, 42, is known to most for her decade-long role as Bernadette on The Big Bang Theory. Now, she’s starring in NBC’s Night Court revival which marks her latest collaboration with her loving husband, Winston Rauch, 43. Both Melissa and Winston are executive producers on the series and they get to show everyone why they’re such a great team. The couple have been married since 2007 and Winston is so dedicated to his wife that he changed his last name from Beigel to Rauch after their nuptials. Keep reading to find out more about Winston and his 16-year marriage to Melissa.
Hypebae
Kendall Jenner Channels Her Inner Superhero for Jimmy Choo's Spring 2023 Campaign
Jimmy Choo just released its Spring 2023 campaign, starring none other than supermodel Kendall Jenner. Returning as part of the brand’s ‘TIME TO DARE’ series, Jenner appears in the campaign as a superhero in a bid to reflect the transformative power of fashion. Lensed by Carlijn Jacobs in New York, the campaign aims to represent the brand’s confident and daring personality, fused with elements of timeless glamor and effortless energy.
Collider
Why 'The Walking Dead' Spin-offs Are Transitioning to Six-Episode Seasons
The Walking Dead: Dead City is bringing Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan back to our screens as Maggie Rhee and Negan Smith, but in a new way that may seem unusual to long-term The Walking Dead viewers. For a show that concluded its final season with a two-part, 24-episode run, the move to 6-episode seasons may seem alien to fans of the show, but there are multiple reasons for this.
Collider
The Movie That Launched Steve McQueen and Michael Fassbender as Artists
Back in 2008, the world was not intimately aware of director Steve McQueen and actor Michael Fassbender. Neither one of these men was absent from the world of art before the year 2008 thanks to McQueen directing some acclaimed short films and working as an artist while Fassbender appeared in supporting roles in movies like 300. But long before their days of scoring Oscar nominations (and wins, in the case of McQueen), they were just two guys trying to get eyes on their indie British film Hunger. A challenging watch that didn’t smash any box office records when it first came out, Hunger ended up establishing several key motifs that McQueen and Fassbender would continue to be fascinated by in the years to come.
iheart.com
Rock's Most Hated Songs and Albums
Hey gang it is Hooker, I just found this list and agree with most of them, but what about you? Kokomo isn't a rock song in my book so it doesn't count, but I agree with Aerosmith (sorry not sorry) and I used to love "We Built This City" when I was a young lad! That took me back.
Collider
Collider Teams Up with Saratoga Spring Water For Our Media Studio at Sundance
With the Sundance Film Festival right around the corner, Collider is excited to announce that we are partnering with Saratoga Spring Water to host our Interview Studio right on Main Street at the Zooz Cinema Center. Saratoga was born in the foothills of the Adirondacks over 150 years ago, the Saratoga brand has become synonymous with quality, carefully crafted, still and sparkling, 100% natural spring water. Additionally, the Zooz Cinema Center is also partnering with Hendrick's Gin, Emsculpt NEO and EMFACE, Sommsation, Fisker, mou, and Stella Artois to host a full-service media and hospitality pop-up at the centrally located Mustang Restaurant.
waldina.com
Happy 72nd Birthday Charo
Today is the 72nd birthday of the bigger-than-life entertainer with the bigger-than-life given name that has shortened it to simply “Charo.” She is everyone’s very favorite Love Boat guest stars. The woman just delivers every time! The world is a better place because Charo is in it.
Collider
First 'Extrapolations' Images Reveal a Star-Studded Drama With Meryl Streep and More
It's rare that a TV drama is able to boast about appearances from so many of Hollywood's elite but Extrapolations can confidently do just that. The powerhouse cast includes the likes of Don't Look Up actress Meryl Streep, Spider-Man sensation Tobey Maguire, Godfather of Harlem star Forest Whitaker, Zack Snyder's Justice League actress Diane Lane, Game of Thrones hero Kit Harrington and Black-ish's Yara Shahidi - to name just a few. Unsurprisingly, a line-up like that has already garnered mass interest in the show and after many conversations around it a release date of Friday, March 17, 2023 has finally been set. The show is slated to premiere with the first three episodes and then a new episode every week after that until the penultimate weekend in April.
Collider
'The Cabin in the Woods' Ending Explained: Horror Tropes Run Amok
Director Drew Goddard's 2011 horror/comedy The Cabin in the Woods offered audiences a satirical, self-referential, and tongue-in-cheek take on the standard tropes of the horror genre. Playing on the blended lines between horror and dark comedy, the film -- written by Goddard and Joss Whedon -- presented a fairly run-of-the-mill story punctuated by self-aware send-ups of its own plot and genre. Despite its satirical bent, or perhaps because of it, it has in subsequent years become one of the most memorable horror films of the decade.
Collider
Every James Cameron Movie, Ranked By Box Office Earnings
If there is one trait that seems to be associated with James Cameron as a director, it would be that his movies have a habit of pulling massive numbers at the box office. Now the director of 3 films rated in the top 10 of the highest-grossing movies, Cameron is a guaranteed earner. While his movies tend to veer into different genres, most possess an element of science-fiction that ties them all together, with a few notable exceptions.
Collider
'Irréversible: Straight Cut' Trailer Teases the Chronological Retelling of Experimental Thriller
When discussing the most disturbing and unwatchable movies of all time, one cannot simply ignore the extremities of the 2002 film Irréversible. The film gained notoriety for its disturbing and graphic depiction of sexual abuse and trauma, but was commended for its storytelling which is narrated in reverse. In celebration of its 20th anniversary, Studiocanal will bring the tormenting terror once again, coming back in its original cut, which will be retold in chronological order this time.
Collider
Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek Turn Up the Heat in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Poster
The Magic Mike saga has spawned something of an empire for Channing Tatum. Taking off back in 2012, the first installment in the franchise chronicled the story of Mike Lane, a handyman during the day and stripper at night. Whilst there was plenty of top-tier choreography, the film also tapped into some of the less glamorous parts of the lifestyle such as struggling to make ends meet and the easy path to over-indulgence. The film loosely pulled from Tatum's experience of stripping during his younger years which inevitably added to his delivery as Mike. More than a decade on from the film's successful release, threequel Magic Mike's Last Dance is gearing up to hit screens and its official poster has been unveiled in its honor.
iheart.com
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Danni Ashe, Dua Lipa, Britney, Lainey Wilson, Iggy!
Happy Birthday, Danni Ashe is 55. She was officially certified by "The Guinness Book of World Records" as the "Most-Downloaded Woman on the Internet" in 2000 . . . through her very naughty website, "Danni's Hard Drive." Dua Lipa's headstand!. There are new fears for Britney Spears as she FLIPS...
Collider
'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' Sets Release Date for 4K Return to the Big Screen
Ang Lee’s masterpiece Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon is returning to the big screen the next month, Sony has announced. The feature set in 19th century Qing Dynasty China, sees Li Mu Bai a renowned warrior, who gives his sword, Green Destiny, to his friend, Yu Shu Lien, to deliver for safekeeping to their benefactor Sir Te. However, when it is stolen, the chase begins to find it. The search leads to the House of Yu where the story takes on a whole different level.
Collider
This Anthony Hopkins Thriller Almost Became 'Seven's Sequel
Seven, like so many classic films, isn’t exactly calling out for a sequel… but that’s never stopped a studio from giving it a shot anyway. There are few cinematic masterpieces that have not been followed with rumblings of a potential successor, and while common sense often prevails to leave their reputation untarnished, others are not so lucky. In this regard, Seven is a rather unique example given how it fits both categories. The film does not have a sequel, but the script that was being considered as a follow-up did end up getting produced many years later under the name Solace.
Collider
How ‘Winnie the Pooh’ Updated the 1977 Animated Classic ‘The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh’
Many may not realize that the beloved children’s character Winnie the Pooh has been around for almost 100 years. He was created by English writer A. A. Milne in 1924 and was included in his bestselling book of poetry When We Were Very Young where he was initially known as Mr. Edward Bear. The poem titled “Teddy Bear” was accompanied by his first image illustrated by E. H. Shepard. The book’s front cover shows the bear in the top left corner.
