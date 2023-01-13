ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linda McWilliams
2d ago

How about posting the article instead of just the title ? I see this many times and am fed up with wanting to read the story only for nothing there but title.

Reply(3)
18
Nunya
2d ago

Is the county “all of Florida”? If it ain’t old age, it’s the terrible driving, stupidity, and overdoses that kill Floridans the most.

Reply(1)
3
Related
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed For a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FLORIDA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Florida Guard is Dispatched to the Keys- As Per DeSantis Executive Order

In response to the flow of migrants into the Florida Keys, Governor Ron DeSantis has announced an executive order engaging the Florida National Guard and ordering other state agencies, mainly law enforcement, to support local government agencies. The decision was made concerning the illegal entry of 300 aliens on January...
FLORIDA STATE
wuwf.org

Northwest Florida continues to deal with 'tripledemic'

With the holiday season now in the books, doctors, other healthcare workers, and hospitals are facing a so-called “tripledemic” of contagious, respiratory viruses. “Tripledemic” or “tridemic” refers to COVID-19, influenza, and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus). RSV is a common respiratory bug, which usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms.
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

DeSantis, state legislature to further limit Chinese influence in Florida

(The Center Square) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he’s considering banning Chinese entities from purchasing property in Florida and that the state legislature was looking at ways to further restrict the communist country’s influence in Florida. “We don’t want to have holdings [in Florida] by hostile nations. If you look at the Chinese communist Party, they’ve been very active gobbling up land … and when they have interests that are opposed to ours and we see how they have wielded their authority especially with...
FLORIDA STATE
keysweekly.com

GOV. DESANTIS ACTIVATES FLORIDA NATIONAL GUARD TO SUPPORT MIGRANT INFLUX

On Jan. 6, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order 23-03, activating the Florida National Guard, directing state law enforcement and other agencies to provide resources in support of local governments responding to the influx of migrants landing in the Florida Keys, and providing additional support toward efforts to prevent further migrant landings on Florida’s shores.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

When Joe Biden says no, Florida says go

Florida officials visit a new pipeline bringing natural gas to residents of Vero Beach. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s Peninsula Pipeline Company began boring natural gas pipelines Tuesday, Jan. 10, to bring natural gas to residents in the Vero Beach area. To understand this new project, elected officials joined Peninsula Pipeline...
VERO BEACH, FL
hernandosun.com

Grants aimed at easing nurse shortage in Florida

In an attempt to relieve Florida’s shortage of nurses, Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced that nearly $80 million will be awarded to the state’s highest-performing post-secondary nursing education programs. The funding rewards are intended to be used as matching funds for scholarships, facility recruitment, equipment, and additional education support.
FLORIDA STATE
hernandosun.com

DeSantis executive order sends Florida Guard to the Keys

Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued an executive order activating the Florida National Guard and directing other state agencies, including law enforcement, to help local government agencies respond to the influx of migrants to the Florida Keys. The order was issued in response to the Jan. 1 unlawful entry of 300...
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

8 Most Common Types Of Birds In Florida

With its forests, prairies, and everglades, Florida is one of the most biodiverse states in the country. Over 500 bird species have been recorded in the state, and some are extremely rare. But others call the Sunshine State home year-round and regularly visit suburban lawns and city parks. Do you have a feathered friend at your backyard feeder you need help identifying? Check out this list of the eight most common types of birds in Florida!
FLORIDA STATE
outsourcing-pharma.com

Florida doctor jailed for lying to FDA about children's drugs trial

A Florida doctor has been sent to prison after submitting a false affidavit claiming she had screened children in a clinical study looking at the effectiveness of drugs given to children with asthma when she had not. Palacio made the false statement to a government investigator and was convicted by...
FLORIDA STATE

