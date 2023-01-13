Read full article on original website
Related
datafloq.com
Protecting Business Innovations via Patent
Join NowName: Protecting Business Innovations via Patent. Creator: The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. Category: Software > Computer Software > Educational Software. Availability: In stock. Price: USD 49.00. Protecting Business Innovations via Patent Watch Course Overview: https://youtu.be/mUja4iwbrTE This course assumes no prior knowledge in law, business or engineering....
datafloq.com
When Pristine Data Isn’t Pristine
The data that you consider pristine and absolutely perfect for its intended use can turn into an absolute mess overnight if the data is used in a different way. While it isn’t common, there are cases where the current uses for data aren’t impacted by a major underlying quality issue that, if not identified, can totally corrupt a new use of the data. No matter how clean you believe your data to be, you must always revisit that assumption when the data is put to new uses. This blog will explain how this can be and provide a real and very intuitive example.
datafloq.com
How Synthetic Biology Will Define Humanity
Synthetic biology is a rapidly growing field that attempts to build synthetic organisms and systems using engineering principles. The goal of this field is to create new living things and organisms that do not exist in nature or copy existing biological systems for human applications. Traditional biology is a branch of biology that focuses on the study and classification of living organisms.
Comments / 0