Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL All-Pro Receiver Discussing ExtensionOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Hamline University's art teacher sues for showing Prophet Muhammad photos in class.Sherif SaadSaint Paul, MN
Security Demands Man Remove Religious ShirtNews Breaking LIVEBloomington, MN
Julissa Thaler: New indictment charges against mother accused of shooting her sonLavinia ThompsonOrono, MN
Rice Park, a Downtown Destination Since 1849The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Related
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
One Fan Says What Every Other Minnesota Vikings Fan is Saying or Thinking!
We didn't get a repeat of our Christmas Eve Vikings vs. Giants game as we had hoped. It's one and done. Done, unfortunately we are. I've been a Vikings fan my whole life and I still love our boys and always will. Honestly, this season went way better than I had ever imagined and even though it took years off my life, it was one hell of a ride and I enjoyed every second of it.
A Historically Bad Loss For This Vikings Yesterday, Check This Stat Out
By now you know the Vikings lost to the New York Giants yesterday. The loss may or may not have cost the Defensive Coordinator, Ed Donatell, his job (as of 1:25pm this afternoon he still has a job). Historically, the Vikings should have won that game, at least when you look at some statistics. In fact, the Vikings were the first team to lose a game in the Super Bowl era after doing these 3 things, that's depressing!
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Former NFL punter gives insight into an NFL kicker’s mind ahead of Cowboys game
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Many Cowboys fans are excited about moving on to the Divisional round of the 2023 playoffs. They do say there should’ve been a greater lead on the Bucs after kicker Brett Maher missed four extra points. “Knowing what that guy has done and with his resiliency, he’s shown throughout his career, […]
Michael Irvin says 49ers 'have all the kryptonite' for Cowboys
Cowboys legend Michael Irvin joined 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto” Wednesday to explain why he thinks San Francisco will expose Dallas this weekend in the playoffs.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
St. Cloud, MN
14K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://minnesotasnewcountry.com
Comments / 0