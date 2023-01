OXFORD, Miss. (AP)Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding is leaving for the same job at rival Mississippi. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin announced the hiring on Saturday of Golding, who had been the Crimson Tide’s defensive coordinator since 2018. The 38-year-old joins Kiffin, himself a former offensive coordinator under Nick Saban in Tuscaloosa, and remains in the Southeastern Conference Western Division.

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO