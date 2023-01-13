The year 2022 marked an official new city flag for Springfield, commenced by a flag raising ceremony almost a year ago on the downtown square. It wasn’t a cinch to get to that day, as the new flag brought headwinds of uninterest and some objections to change the look over the six-year grassroots effort by advocates. Well, we can rest assured now, knowing our city flag is flying high with a top grade for design.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO