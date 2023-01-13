Read full article on original website
Springfield Business Journal
Newsmakers: Jan. 16-22, 2023
Four Bolivar Technical College students completed Citizens Memorial Hospital’s new LPN/RN apprenticeship program and graduated in December. Those in the first cohort are Rachael Hargus, Adam Kinnard, Chanceler Pemberton and Taylor Townsend, and they’ll be taking the National Council Licensure Examination to become licensed practical nurses. Law. Kutak...
Springfield Business Journal
Opinion: SGF flag design in Top 10 for 2022
The year 2022 marked an official new city flag for Springfield, commenced by a flag raising ceremony almost a year ago on the downtown square. It wasn’t a cinch to get to that day, as the new flag brought headwinds of uninterest and some objections to change the look over the six-year grassroots effort by advocates. Well, we can rest assured now, knowing our city flag is flying high with a top grade for design.
Springfield, Missouri's historic Hotel Sansone had name and management changes before it was The Sterling apartments
Hotel Sansone (now The Sterling) is located in Springfield, Missouri (Greene County). This historic building is located at 312 Park Central East) near the city's public square. This four-story building was built in 1911. The architectural style is American Craftsman. In 2000, the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Families react after Ash Grove attempted abduction
ASH GROVE, Mo. – Families in Ash Grove are reacting after an investigation continues into an attempted abduction. Officials with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office said Friday night they were called to assist with a reported abduction of an 11-year-old girl. In a release, officials said the 11-year-old told them she was playing in her […]
KYTV
Springfield Police Department Officer Mark Priebe announces retirement, new opportunity
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Former Springfield Police Department Officer Mark Priebe, injured in the line of duty, announced his retirement and his next opportunity. The Springfield Police Department’s Pension Board approved Officer Priebe’s duty disability retirement. Priebe will become a school security specialist with the Republic School District.
Search for missing Ava girl underway
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing juvenile from Ava. Amber C. Townsend, 14, of Ava, went missing on Jan. 14, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. She is a white, 5-foot-8-inch, 120-pound female with black hair and green eyes. The last time she […]
933kwto.com
New Marijuana Rules Recommended in Springfield
New rules are being recommended after the Springfield Planning and Zoning Committee voted on where new marijuana dispensaries in the city can be placed. Officials say some of the rules include no dispensaries being located within one-thousand feet of a school, daycare or church, and must close at ten p.m. The city council will vote on the proposal on January 23rd.
Springfield Business Journal
Photo studio launches downtown
Urban Studios operates in Wilhoit Plaza. This item is for subscribers only.
Zoom Down a Mountain on One of the Fastest Coasters in Missouri
If you consider yourself a thrill-seeker, there's a coaster in Missouri that you should know about that will hurtle you down a mountain at speeds faster than just about any other coaster of its type in America. The Copperhead Mountain Coaster in Branson was recently featured in an article by...
KYTV
Former Ozark, Mo. resident arrested in St. Louis after sending obscene material to detective posing as minor
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KY3) - A registered sex offender was arrested by the FBI in St. Louis Friday and charged with transferring obscene material to a minor. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri says 46-year-old James Wessley Rankin, who used to live in Ozark, started a conversation with an undercover detective on an anonymous chat site. The detective from the San Bernandino Sheriff’s Department in California was posing as a 14-year-old girl on the site.
KYTV
Springfield police see concerning increase in armed robberies
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Armed commercial robberies and robberies of individuals are on the rise in Springfield. According to the community crime map, over the last two months, there have been 27 incidents. Smoke and Vape Euphoria, which used to be located at the 600 block of South Kimbrough Ave., closed...
Neighborhood residents react to coffee shop approval
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Nearby residents of a proposed drive-thru coffee shop say they are disappointed. “I’m tired of fighting. Everybody is going to do what they’re going to do. We just have to live with it.” Sharon Anhalt said. On Monday, Springfield City Council approved a conditional use permit, the last thing needed to break ground […]
fourstateshomepage.com
These timeshare companies agree to pay sizable settlement
KSNF/KODE — It’s “a major win for consumers”, according to Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey. Several Greene County-based timeshare companies have agreed to an $800,000 settlement after more than two years of litigation. Those companies are Vacation Consulting Services, VCS Communications, The Transfer Group, and Real...
KYTV
Crews to install sound wall along James River Freeway between National and Campbell exits
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Monday, crews will begin installing a sound wall on James River Freeway between National Ave. and Campbell Ave. According to MoDOT, there will be lane and shoulder closures while crews drill the footings and install the foundations for the wall. Two of three sound walls will be built north of Route 60 as part of the U.S. ROUTE 60 (James River Freeway) Widening Project Between National Avenue & Kansas Expressway.
933kwto.com
Springfield State Rep. Files New Tax Bill
A State Representative from Springfield has filed a bill to eliminate the tax on Diapers and Formula. Representative Stephanie Hein says ending the sales tax on formula and diapers would help young families financially. Similar bills have been filed in the State House and Senate.
Man Tried to Abduct 11-Year-Old Missouri Girl Playing in her Yard
Of all the fears parents have, this is one of the worst. There is a report that a man tried to abduct an 11-year-old girl who was playing in her yard in a tiny Missouri town where things like this aren't supposed to happen. This attempted abduction appeared Friday evening...
Missouri treehouse in the Ozarks offers unique Airbnb rental
"The Getaway Treehouse" is located near Cassville in southwest Missouri, inside 10 acres of Ozark woodland, and offers a unique Airbnb rental.
KFVS12
Country music icon with ties to the Ozarks passes at the age of 86
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’re not a traditional country music fan of a certain age, you may not immediately recognize the name, Stan Hitchcock. But no matter who you are or your taste in music, you’re probably familiar with his work or know some of the many country music artists he’s helped by launching their careers or increasing their popularity.
KYTV
Occasional lane closures expected on I-44 near Marshfield, Mo. as crews begin bridge replacement projects
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Those traveling eastbound I-44 near Marshfield this week will expect occasional lane closures as crews replace bridges over the Niangua River and Sarah Branch in Webster County. According to MoDOT, crews will close one lane in each direction on I-44 over Sarah Branch, at Mile Marker...
Lawrence County Record
Rodgers charged with stealing, drug-related offenses
An Aurora man is facing charges in two counties after being charged with felonies in both. James Roland Rodgers, 52, is charged with stealing in Greene County; he is also charged with delivery of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in Barry County. The stealing charge:. Rodgers is...
