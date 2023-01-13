ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitesville, KY

kentuckytoday.com

Ky. Baptists mourn death of church plant leader

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) - Kentucky Baptists are mourning the tragic death last week of Clint Clifton, a Virginia pastor who was scheduled to speak at the March 13-14 REACH Conference at Severns Valley Baptist Church in Elizabethtown. Rob Patterson, Kentucky Baptist Convention’s evangelism team leader, said Clifton was scheduled to...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
WBKR

FUN: Kentucky Car Wash Adds Dog Wash System & We’re Howling With Excitement

Of course, you've heard of a car wash right?! Well, how about a Car Wash that also has a pup wash on the side so you can bathe your car and your pup?. This might be one of the coolest things I have ever heard of. As a dog owner of two doodles a pup wash is like a dream come true. Our doodles love to woller in the mud and it doesn't make for a fun time at our house.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

Owensboroans Share the Intersections They Avoid Like the Plague

Do you have unorthodox ways of getting to certain locations in Owensboro JUST to avoid certain traffic situations?. I can tell you that I do. I cannot stand Highway 54, so I have ways to get to businesses out there that keep me from dealing with it. And it doesn't matter which side of 54 I need. I will find a way to get where I'm going without touching it. Well...I might CROSS it at an intersection, but that's about it.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

UPDATE: Name of bicycle rider killed during crash with school bus released

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say an EVSC school bus hit and killed a man. It happened at the intersection of Louisiana and Mary Streets. EPD detectives were there along with their crime scene unit, accident re-constructionist, and the Vanderburgh County Coroner who later released the identity of the man who died: 62-year-old Albert Leroy Page.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

Abandoned Kentucky Pup Gets Her Happy Ending & Her Story Will Bring You To Tears

People can truly be cruel. This week a Kentucky dog was found wandering the streets and her story will absolutely break your heart. But we've got the best news ever!. Every single time I hear of a dog being dropped off at a shelter or a rescue it tears me to pieces. So many of the stories come with "well they just weren't for our family" or "we aren't ever home" or "we can't handle him or her" THEN DON'T GET A DOG! Dogs are people too and they have feelings and precious hearts that deserve to be filled with all the love they can handle. If more people realized and took note of this the shelters would be empty.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Daviess County animal shelter offering free cat adoptions

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Friends of Daviess County Animal Care and Control posted on Facebook that the Daviess County Animal Shelter is offering free cats for adoption. This has been confirmed by the shelter. The Facebook group says that for a limited time, all young adult and adult cats that are already altered, ready […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Man hit by car on US 41 Sunday night identified

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The victim struck by a car on US 41 has been identified as Lucious B. Rogers, 47, of Henderson.   The Vanderburgh County Coroners Office and the Henderson Police are investigating his death. The coroner says Rogers died at a hospital at 7:00 p.m. on January 15. Officials say an autopsy schedule is […]
HENDERSON, KY
103GBF

You Can Own a Piece of Evansville History- 200 Year Old Queen Anne House Goes Up for Auction

Evansville is home to some seriously gorgeous homes, and this one needs a little TLC, but would be perfect for the right person. A gorgeous Queen Anne-style house hit the market in Evansville, and it ended up garnering attention from the popular website, OldHousesUnder50K.com which features really cool old houses from across the country. I follow many accounts that feature old homes from across the U.S. so it was really cool to see Evansville featured on one!
EVANSVILLE, IN
k105.com

Huge fire in Leitchfield destroys large barn containing dump truck, tractor

A dump truck, tractor and several other expensive pieces of farm equipment were destroyed in a large fire on Grayson Springs Road. Saturday night at approximately 10:45, the Leitchfield and Clarkson Fire Departments and EMS responded to a large barn fire in the 700 block of Grayson Springs Road. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters found a spacious barn fully engulfed in flames.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Two arrested after pursuit early Wednesday morning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Two men have been arrested after fleeing Evansville Police and Vanderburgh County Sheriffs in a vehicle chase and foot pursuit early Wednesday morning. The chase ended in the area of South Weinbach Avenue, where the suspects ditched the car after it got stuck in the river bottoms and began running from […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKO

Escaped Western Kentucky inmate located in Morganfield

DIXON, Ky. (WBKO) - Police have located an inmate who escaped the Webster County Detention Center on Sunday. Police report that Richard Louis Harper, 45, of Morganfield, was found in Morganfield on Tuesday. According to reports, Harper escaped from the detention center on Jan. 15 around 3:15 p.m.
MORGANFIELD, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Docs: Man pleads guilty in fatal Evansville shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) —  A plea deal has been reached for Biker Cox, the suspect who was on the run for three days after a fatal shooting on South Bedford Avenue in 2021. Court documents show Cox pleaded guilty to burglary and reckless homicide. He’s accused of shooting Timothy Adams during what many considered a […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man who died in school bus collision identified

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroners Office and The Evansville Police Department are investigating the death of Albert Leroy Page, 62, of Evansville. Officials say Albert Page died at the scene of the collision which occurred at Louisiana and Mary streets in Evansville, and an autopsy schedule is currently pending. The Evansville Police […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Large mural almost finished in downtown Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Slowly but surely, a mural in the heart of downtown Henderson is starting to wrap. Tomblinson Funeral Homes hired local artist Hadlie Comer-Long back in October to paint the wall. Hadlie describes the mural as a celebration of Henderson as it showcases the city’s landmarks from Ellis Park to the riverfront. […]
HENDERSON, KY
