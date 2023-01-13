Read full article on original website
kentuckytoday.com
Ky. Baptists mourn death of church plant leader
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) - Kentucky Baptists are mourning the tragic death last week of Clint Clifton, a Virginia pastor who was scheduled to speak at the March 13-14 REACH Conference at Severns Valley Baptist Church in Elizabethtown. Rob Patterson, Kentucky Baptist Convention’s evangelism team leader, said Clifton was scheduled to...
Magical Farewell Planned Thursday To Honor Owensboro’s KingNazir Gates & You’re Invited
The community of Owensboro, Kentucky are invited to celebrate the precious life of KingNazir Gates as he takes his final horse and carriage ride. KingNazir Gates is a strong six-year-old little boy from Owensboro who was born into this world with a very rare genetic disorder. We asked his mom Lakeia to share is life with us;
FUN: Kentucky Car Wash Adds Dog Wash System & We’re Howling With Excitement
Of course, you've heard of a car wash right?! Well, how about a Car Wash that also has a pup wash on the side so you can bathe your car and your pup?. This might be one of the coolest things I have ever heard of. As a dog owner of two doodles a pup wash is like a dream come true. Our doodles love to woller in the mud and it doesn't make for a fun time at our house.
14news.com
Teen charged in 4 Daviess Co. burglaries involving thousands of dollars in stolen items
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies in Daviess County say a 16-year-old is facing charges after a series of burglaries. They say they’ve been happening in the area of Highway 54 and Alvey Park Drive, and several thousand dollars worth of items were taken from businesses. Deputies say one...
Owensboroans Share the Intersections They Avoid Like the Plague
Do you have unorthodox ways of getting to certain locations in Owensboro JUST to avoid certain traffic situations?. I can tell you that I do. I cannot stand Highway 54, so I have ways to get to businesses out there that keep me from dealing with it. And it doesn't matter which side of 54 I need. I will find a way to get where I'm going without touching it. Well...I might CROSS it at an intersection, but that's about it.
14news.com
UPDATE: Name of bicycle rider killed during crash with school bus released
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say an EVSC school bus hit and killed a man. It happened at the intersection of Louisiana and Mary Streets. EPD detectives were there along with their crime scene unit, accident re-constructionist, and the Vanderburgh County Coroner who later released the identity of the man who died: 62-year-old Albert Leroy Page.
Abandoned Kentucky Pup Gets Her Happy Ending & Her Story Will Bring You To Tears
People can truly be cruel. This week a Kentucky dog was found wandering the streets and her story will absolutely break your heart. But we've got the best news ever!. Every single time I hear of a dog being dropped off at a shelter or a rescue it tears me to pieces. So many of the stories come with "well they just weren't for our family" or "we aren't ever home" or "we can't handle him or her" THEN DON'T GET A DOG! Dogs are people too and they have feelings and precious hearts that deserve to be filled with all the love they can handle. If more people realized and took note of this the shelters would be empty.
Daviess County animal shelter offering free cat adoptions
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Friends of Daviess County Animal Care and Control posted on Facebook that the Daviess County Animal Shelter is offering free cats for adoption. This has been confirmed by the shelter. The Facebook group says that for a limited time, all young adult and adult cats that are already altered, ready […]
Man hit by car on US 41 Sunday night identified
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The victim struck by a car on US 41 has been identified as Lucious B. Rogers, 47, of Henderson. The Vanderburgh County Coroners Office and the Henderson Police are investigating his death. The coroner says Rogers died at a hospital at 7:00 p.m. on January 15. Officials say an autopsy schedule is […]
Kentucky Mission Offers Home In A Box For Tornado Victims-Here’s How To Apply
Tornadoes have swept through the Bluegrass and caused severe devastation to many families. One Kentucky mission is helping them to recover one box at a time. Owensboro's St. Vincent de Paul is always serving the community in whatever ways it can to make it better. We serve our neighbors in...
k105.com
One man killed, another injured when oil tanks explode in Muhlenberg Co.
One person was killed and another injured when two oil tanks exploded in Muhlenberg County. The Greenville Fire Department along with other fire departments responded to the explosion Monday morning at approximately 8:20 in the 2300 block of Hwy 853, about 10 miles south of Greenville. A male, found about...
Update: Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on Henderson strip
(WEHT) - Officials say a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on the Henderson strip on Sunday has died.
You Can Own a Piece of Evansville History- 200 Year Old Queen Anne House Goes Up for Auction
Evansville is home to some seriously gorgeous homes, and this one needs a little TLC, but would be perfect for the right person. A gorgeous Queen Anne-style house hit the market in Evansville, and it ended up garnering attention from the popular website, OldHousesUnder50K.com which features really cool old houses from across the country. I follow many accounts that feature old homes from across the U.S. so it was really cool to see Evansville featured on one!
k105.com
Huge fire in Leitchfield destroys large barn containing dump truck, tractor
A dump truck, tractor and several other expensive pieces of farm equipment were destroyed in a large fire on Grayson Springs Road. Saturday night at approximately 10:45, the Leitchfield and Clarkson Fire Departments and EMS responded to a large barn fire in the 700 block of Grayson Springs Road. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters found a spacious barn fully engulfed in flames.
Two arrested after pursuit early Wednesday morning
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Two men have been arrested after fleeing Evansville Police and Vanderburgh County Sheriffs in a vehicle chase and foot pursuit early Wednesday morning. The chase ended in the area of South Weinbach Avenue, where the suspects ditched the car after it got stuck in the river bottoms and began running from […]
WBKO
Escaped Western Kentucky inmate located in Morganfield
DIXON, Ky. (WBKO) - Police have located an inmate who escaped the Webster County Detention Center on Sunday. Police report that Richard Louis Harper, 45, of Morganfield, was found in Morganfield on Tuesday. According to reports, Harper escaped from the detention center on Jan. 15 around 3:15 p.m.
Docs: Man pleads guilty in fatal Evansville shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A plea deal has been reached for Biker Cox, the suspect who was on the run for three days after a fatal shooting on South Bedford Avenue in 2021. Court documents show Cox pleaded guilty to burglary and reckless homicide. He’s accused of shooting Timothy Adams during what many considered a […]
Man who died in school bus collision identified
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroners Office and The Evansville Police Department are investigating the death of Albert Leroy Page, 62, of Evansville. Officials say Albert Page died at the scene of the collision which occurred at Louisiana and Mary streets in Evansville, and an autopsy schedule is currently pending. The Evansville Police […]
104.1 WIKY
Man And Woman Taken Into Custody After Overnight Chase
A car with two people in it sped off about 2:15 this morning. A Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputy tried to stop the car for running red lights — instead the chase was on. The car eventually got stuck in the mud in the river bottoms at Weinbach and...
Large mural almost finished in downtown Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Slowly but surely, a mural in the heart of downtown Henderson is starting to wrap. Tomblinson Funeral Homes hired local artist Hadlie Comer-Long back in October to paint the wall. Hadlie describes the mural as a celebration of Henderson as it showcases the city’s landmarks from Ellis Park to the riverfront. […]
