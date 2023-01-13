ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Radio

Paul Johnson, UK historian and champion of Thatcher, dies

By DANICA KIRKA
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FYirD_0kDw5ZvT00

LONDON — (AP) — British author, historian and journalist Paul Johnson, who shifted his allegiances from the left to support Margaret Thatcher and Conservative causes, died Thursday after a long illness, his son announced on social media. He was 94.

A prolific writer, Johnson produced more than 50 books and numerous articles spanning history, biography and travel. Writing more for the public than the critics, his subjects ranged from Jesus to the Beatles, with his titles including “The Birth of the Modern: World Society 1815-1830,’’ “A History of the Modern World from 1917 to the 1980s,’’ and “The Quest for God: A Personal Pilgrimage.’’

Born Nov. 2, 1928, in Manchester, England, Johnson was educated at Stonyhurst College, a Jesuit primary and secondary school, and the University of Oxford, where he met Thatcher and studied under the left-wing historian and journalist A.J.P. Taylor.

After graduating, Johnson served in the British Army, based mainly in Gibraltar. His military service helped him get a job at the Paris periodical “Realites’’ and he was later named Paris correspondent for the New Statesman, a British current affairs magazine. Johnson continued to work for the magazine when he returned to London and served as its editor from 1965 to 1970.

During the 1970s Johnson became increasingly conservative in his outlook, and began to advocate Thatcher’s message of less government and less taxation.

“In the 1970s Britain was on its knees. The Left had no answers,’’ Johnson wrote on his website as he explained his decision. “I became disgusted by the over-powerful trade unions which were destroying Britain.”

After Thatcher was elected prime minister in 1979, he offered advice on legislation limiting the power of trade unions and became one of her speechwriters.

“I was instantly drawn to her,” Johnson recalled.

Johnson’s views were sometimes controversial, as when he put Lee Kwan Yew, the founder of modern Singapore, on top of his list of the 20th century’s greatest political figures. Lee turned Singapore into one of the world’s “richest, safest, most orderly and sensible countries,” Johnson wrote, ignoring those who criticized him as a tyrant who arbitrarily detained opponents. On the same list, Johnson dismissed Nelson Mandela “under whose timid rule South Africa went straight for the rocks.”

That list appeared in the column Johnson wrote for The Spectator, a conservative British publication focused on politics and culture, from 1981 to 2009. He also wrote a column for the Daily Mail, a traditional backer of Britain’s Conservative party, until 2001.

An anti-communist, he found Richard Nixon’s behavior in the Watergate scandal less objectionable that Bill Clinton’s alleged perjury following allegations about his relationship with a White House intern.

But his conservative politics won him fans on the American right. President George W. Bush awarded Johnson the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2006, saying his “powerful writings have captivated and educated people around the world.”

“A citizen of the United Kingdom, he holds America in special regard, calling the creation of our Nation ‘the greatest of all human adventures,’” Bush said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

UK plan to send migrants to Rwanda faces new court challenge

LONDON — (AP) — British judges gave the go-ahead on Monday for the Court of Appeal to consider challenges to the U.K. government's plan to send some asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda. Two High Court judges ruled in December that the controversial policy is legal, rejecting...
WSB Radio

Thousands turn out to bid farewell to Greece’s former king

ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — As a crowd of thousands chanted “Long live the king” and “Constantine, Constantine,” the casket carrying the former and last monarch of Greece emerged from Athens' metropolitan cathedral Monday after a funeral service attended by royalty from across Europe.
WSB Radio

Clearance of German hamlet for mine said to be near-complete

BERLIN — (AP) — A village in western Germany that is due to be demolished to make way for a coal mine expansion has been cleared of activists, apart from a pair who remained holed up in a tunnel, police said Sunday. The operation to evict climate activists...
WSB Radio

Vatican holds funeral for cardinal who decried Francis' rule

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — The Australian cardinal who decried the papacy of Pope Francis as a "catastrophe" was given a funeral Saturday and hailed by some fellow churchmen at St. Peter's Basilica, with the pontiff imparting a final blessing for the once high-ranking Vatican prelate. Cardinal George...
WSB Radio

High-ranking Wagner Group member seeks asylum in Norway

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — A Russian man who reportedly is a former high-ranking member of the Russian private military contractor Wagner Group, has sought asylum in Norway, authorities said Monday. The Norwegian Directorate of Immigration, also known by its Norwegian acronym UDI, confirmed to The Associated Press...
WSB Radio

UK govt to veto Scotland's gender self-recognition law

LONDON — (AP) — The British government said Monday it will block a new law that makes it easier for people in Scotland to legally change their gender, sparking conflict with transgender rights advocates and the nationalist Scottish administration in Edinburgh. Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack...
WSB Radio

Spain: Region drops order to offer heartbeat before abortion

MADRID — (AP) — A Spanish regional chief has poured cold water on an announcement by a far-right member of his cabinet that doctors would have to give women a chance to listen to the heartbeats of fetuses before any abortion procedure. Castile and Leon's conservative president, Alfonso...
WSB Radio

As Davos opens, Oxfam urges windfall tax on food companies

LONDON — (AP) — Food companies making big profits as inflation has surged should face windfall taxes to help cut global inequality, anti-poverty group Oxfam said Monday as the World Economic Forum's annual meeting gets underway. That's one of the ideas in a report by Oxfam International, which...
WSB Radio

Top US general visits training site for Ukrainian soldiers

GRAFENWOEHR TRAINING AREA, Germany — (AP) — Monday was just Day Two for Ukrainian soldiers at the U.S. military’s new training program, but the message was coming through loud and clear. These are urgent times. And the lessons they will get in the next five weeks on...
WSB Radio

In India, deity decorating a calling for Hindu temple artist

CHENNAI, India — (AP) — The former computer professional — now a very specialized type of artist — locked his gaze on the deity before him. On a recent afternoon, 33-year-old S. Goutham was perched on a ladder at the altar of the goddess Durga at the Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple in Chennai, India. Goutham — his hand moving steadily — was pleating a green silk sari to adorn the deity.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Australian Open bans flags from Russia, Belarus on site

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Flags from Russia and Belarus were banned from the site of the Australian Open on Tuesday after more than one was brought into the stands by spectators on Day 1 of the year's first Grand Slam tournament. Normally, flags can be displayed during...
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
54K+
Followers
117K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy