The Comeback

Richard Sherman proposes insane Lamar Jackson trade idea

There has been a ton of controversy surrounding Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson following his decision not to play in the team’s Wild Card loss on Sunday to the Cincinnati Bengals. He is set to become a free agent this offseason and his future is uncertain with Baltimore, but former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman proposed Read more... The post Richard Sherman proposes insane Lamar Jackson trade idea appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Larry Brown Sports

Ed Reed apologizes for his criticism of Bethune-Cookman

Ed Reed issued an apology late Sunday night after drawing for his criticism of Bethune Cookman. In late December, Reed landed the head coach job for Bethune Cookman’s football team. On Saturday, Reed shared live videos on Instagram where he criticized the campus for being filthy. In a video where he cursed up a storm,... The post Ed Reed apologizes for his criticism of Bethune-Cookman appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

