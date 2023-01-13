MILWAUKEE -- The Pacers dropped their fourth straight game 132-119 to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday at Fiserv Forum in a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinee. The Pacers fall to 23-22, sitting in eighth place in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks improve to 28-16, leapfrogging Brooklyn for the moment for second in the East.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 32 MINUTES AGO