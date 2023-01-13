Read full article on original website
Breaking: Former NHL Player Tragically Dies At 52
A former NHL player has tragically died at the age of 52. Gino Odjick, who once led the league in penalty minutes, died at a Vancouver hospital. He reportedly died of a heart attack. "In 2014, Odjick was diagnosed with a disease that attacks the organs and the heart, called amyloidosis," Fox ...
markerzone.com
BRUCE BOUDREAU CHOKES BACK TEARS WHEN ASKED ABOUT RUMOURS HE MAY LOSE HIS JOB (VIDEO)
Bruce Boudreau is usually a very happy-go-lucky guy who enjoys joking around with reporters and even his players. However, there's very little to be happy about with the Vancouver Canucks at the moment and it seems the prospect of Boudreau being shown the door is very real, something the veteran coach seems well aware of.
NBC Sports
WATCH: Foligno, Simmons throw down in one of NHL's best fights of season
BOSTON -- The first three minutes of Saturday night's showdown between the Bruins and Maple Leafs provided some A+ entertainment. Leafs goalie Matt Murray robbed Bruins left wing Brad Marchand of an almost certain goal with one of the best saves of the 2022-23 season. Shortly after, Bruins forward Nick...
Yardbarker
AHL game suspended due to medical emergency with fan
An AHL game between the Toronto Marlies and Manitoba Moose was suspended on Friday night due to a medical emergency experienced by a fan in attendance at Coca-Cola Coliseum. The Marlies and Moose had played one period of hockey and were in the intermission between the first and second periods when the emergency occurred. The fan was attended to by emergency medical services, and is currently in critical condition. Out of respect to the fan and their family, no details on what the medical emergency was have been reported or confirmed.
FOX Sports
Blue Jackets host the Rangers after Laine's hat trick
New York Rangers (24-13-7, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (13-27-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -200, Blue Jackets +166; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the New York Rangers after Patrik Laine's hat trick against the Detroit...
Avalanche host the Red Wings after Rantanen's 2-goal game
Detroit Red Wings (18-16-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (21-17-3, fourth in the Central Division)Denver; Monday, 3 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Detroit Red Wings after Mikko Rantanen's two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Avalanche's 7-0 win.Colorado has a 10-8-3 record in home games and a 21-17-3 record overall. The Avalanche have a 17-6-2 record when scoring at least three goals.Detroit is 18-16-7 overall and 7-7-4 on the road. The Red Wings are 17-5-4 when scoring three or more goals.The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.TOP...
Yardbarker
Red Wings, Avalanche look to reignite old rivalry
The rivalry was heated and filled with hatred between the fan bases and the organizations, and the NHL made each game between them must-see TV. From 1996-2002 Colorado and Detroit met in the playoffs five times and they collectively won five Stanley Cups. The Avalanche fell off after the 2002-03...
Yardbarker
Rumours that Rick Tocchet will be the next head coach of the Vancouver Canucks heating up
It sure sounds like Rick Tocchet will be the next head coach of the Vancouver Canucks. Tocchet has been connected to the Canucks for some time now, but industry chatter has seemingly skyrocketed in the past week, and appears to have reached a boiling point this evening. In a TSN...
NHL
MTL@NYI: What you need to know
NEW YORK - The Canadiens kick off a weekend in New York with a matchup with the Islanders on Saturday night. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Canadiens (17-22-3) are looking for a second straight win after beating the Nashville Predators 4-3 at the Bell Centre on Thursday. It was an action-packed evening, with the Habs welcoming former defenseman P.K. Subban back for a pregame tribute where he was greeted warmly by the crowd. Christian Dvorak, for his part, played his 400th career NHL game. Jake Evans opened the scoring with assists from defensemen Joel Edmundson and David Savard. Kirby Dach also found twine in the first. Recently called up from the Laval Rocket, Jesse Ylonen picked up a helper on the play. Meanwhile, Cole Caufield netted his 24th and 25th of the season - both on the power play - setting a new career high in goals in the process. Sam Montembeault turned aside 39 pucks in the win.
FOX Sports
Stars beat Golden Knights 4-0 in DeBoer's return to Vegas
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jake Oettinger made 27 saves as the Dallas Stars won 4-0 on Monday to hand the Golden Knights their first shutout of the season and win coach Pete DeBoer's return to Vegas. This was DeBoer's first game back at T-Mobile Arena after he was fired...
NHL
Golden Knights Blanked by Stars, 4-0
The Vegas Golden Knights (28-15-2) were shut out by the Dallas Stars (26-12-7) in a 4-0 loss on Monday afternoon at T-Mobile Arena. Jamie Benn opened the scoring at 5:45 of the first period and the Stars took that lead into the intermission. In the middle frame, Joel Kiviranta extended the Dallas lead to 2-0. In the third, Ryan Suter and Tyler Seguin scored in the third to seal the 4-0 victory in Pete DeBoer's return to Las Vegas.
NHL
'HITS, GOALS, DRAMA'
NASHVILLE - Do you remember the Nights on Broadway?. "Crazy game," the big man said in the bowels of Bridgestone Arena, reflecting on what made his last visit so memorable. "It had everything. Hits, goals, drama, and then overtime. It's always a fun building to play in. The fans make it a great atmosphere and we should expect the same type of energy and emotion tonight."
NHL
Jones, Raymond and Kucherov Named NHL 'Three Stars' of the Week
FIRST STAR - MARTIN JONES, G, SEATTLE KRAKEN. Jones went 3-0-0 with a 1.67 goals-against average, .933 save percentage and two shutouts to help the Kraken (26-12-4, 56 points) earn four wins en route to becoming the first team in NHL history to sweep a road trip of seven or more games. He opened the week with consecutive shutouts, making 21 saves in a 4-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens Jan. 9 and 27 stops in a 3-0 win against the Boston Bruins Jan. 12 - the latter performance snapping the Bruins' season-opening home point streak at 22 contests (19-0-3). It marked the second time in Jones' NHL career that he has posted back-to-back shutouts, following Oct. 10-13, 2015 (w/ SJS), and the first clean sheet by a visiting goaltender in Boston since Feb. 10, 2022 (Frederik Andersen w/ CAR). Jones then turned aside 22 shots in an 8-5 triumph over the Chicago Blackhawks Jan. 14 as Seattle finished its road trip with a 7-0-0 record and extended its overall winning streak to eight games dating to Jan. 1. The 33-year-old Jones has made 28 starts and 31 total appearances in 2022-23, ranking third in the NHL with 21 wins (21-5-3) and sharing second place with three shutouts to go along with a 2.76 goals-against average and .895 save percentage.
NHL
Bruins to Honor David Krejci for 1,000th NHL Game in Ceremony on Feb. 20
BOSTON - The Boston Bruins announced today, January 16, that the team will honor David Krejci for reaching the 1,000 career NHL games milestone on Monday, February 20, when the Bruins host the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden at 1 p.m. Krejci, who was originally drafted by the Bruins in...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ PREDATORS
Calgary's projected lines and pairings for tonight's game in Nashville. The Flames close out a five-game road trip tonight when they visit the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. MT. The Flames held an optional skate this morning, so there are no line rushes...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ PREDATORS
FLAMES (21-14-9) @ PREDATORS (19-17-6) 6 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (40) Goals - Nazem Kadri (17) Predators:. Points - Filip Forsberg (38) Goals - Filip Forsberg...
NHL
Voice of the Predators Pete Weber Returns After Successful Procedure
Roman Josi, Ryan Johansen and Max Herz Comment on Iconic Broadcaster's Return, Significance to the Franchise. Enter any NHL locker room after a loss and the mood will be understandably subdued - as was the case Saturday evening after the Nashville Predators dropped their third straight by a 5-3 decision to the Buffalo Sabres.
Syracuse Crunch defeat Utica Comets, 5-1
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Utica Comets, 5-1, today at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The Crunch are now on a three-game winning streak as they advance to 16-13-2-3 on the season and 3-0-0-0 in the 14-game season series against the Comets. Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Golden Knights: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when to catch Dallas' game against Vegas and the latest stats on the matchup. What you need to know about Monday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Game 45: Dallas Stars (25-12-7, 57 points) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (28-14-2, 58 points)
Makar, MacKinnon each score twice as Avs beat Red Wings 6-3
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche have scored 13 goals over their last two games, with just about everyone chipping in, too. Just like that, the defending Stanley Cup champions are feeling right back to their high-speed, high-scoring and highly confident ways. Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each scored...
