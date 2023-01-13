FIRST STAR - MARTIN JONES, G, SEATTLE KRAKEN. Jones went 3-0-0 with a 1.67 goals-against average, .933 save percentage and two shutouts to help the Kraken (26-12-4, 56 points) earn four wins en route to becoming the first team in NHL history to sweep a road trip of seven or more games. He opened the week with consecutive shutouts, making 21 saves in a 4-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens Jan. 9 and 27 stops in a 3-0 win against the Boston Bruins Jan. 12 - the latter performance snapping the Bruins' season-opening home point streak at 22 contests (19-0-3). It marked the second time in Jones' NHL career that he has posted back-to-back shutouts, following Oct. 10-13, 2015 (w/ SJS), and the first clean sheet by a visiting goaltender in Boston since Feb. 10, 2022 (Frederik Andersen w/ CAR). Jones then turned aside 22 shots in an 8-5 triumph over the Chicago Blackhawks Jan. 14 as Seattle finished its road trip with a 7-0-0 record and extended its overall winning streak to eight games dating to Jan. 1. The 33-year-old Jones has made 28 starts and 31 total appearances in 2022-23, ranking third in the NHL with 21 wins (21-5-3) and sharing second place with three shutouts to go along with a 2.76 goals-against average and .895 save percentage.

