Washington State

Tax season 2023: Key dates you need to know

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
Start digging through your papers for all of your receipts — tax season is starting.

The IRS has announced a list of key dates taxpayers will want to be tracking to make sure their tax returns are in on time.

On Jan. 13, the IRS Free File system opened. Providers can accept completed returns but will hold them until they can be filed with the IRS. The system, which is available on IRS.gov, is for taxpayers who made $73,000 or less in 2022 to file their taxes for free using software provided by commercial tax filing companies. Free electronic forms are also available to people at any income level that can be filled out personally by the taxpayer at no cost.

Jan. 17 marks the day that the 2022 fourth quarter estimated tax payment is due.

On Jan 23, the IRS will start accepting and processing 2022 tax returns.

April 18 is Tax Day, when either the returns are filed or taxpayers can request an extension and pay the tax owed. It is not the traditional April 15 due to the April 17 Emancipation Day holiday in Washington, D.C.

If a filing extension is requested, then taxpayers have until Oct. 16 to send in their paperwork.

As for refunds, electronic refunds will be issued about 21 days after filing, but if a taxpayer has the earned income tax credit or additional child tax credit as part of their filing, those payments will start on Feb. 28, the IRS said.

If you need help, the IRS is available to answer your questions for free. Several online tools are available at IRS.gov.

For tips on how to prepare for this tax season, visit the IRS’s

website.

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

