KFYR-TV
Final Two Charged in Drug Trafficking Ring on Reservations
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The last of 26 defendants in a massive drug trafficking organization that targeted North Dakota’s reservations have been sentenced for their crimes. Baquan Sledge and Darius Sledge were sentenced to 30 years in prison. Their crime ring transported oxycodone from Detroit, Michigan, to tribal communities from 2015 to 2019.
valleynewslive.com
Murder conviction overturned for first time in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office today announced it agreed to vacate Thomas Rhodes’ 1998 conviction for first- and second-degree murder. Mr. Rhodes’ release marks the first person who will be freed from incarceration because of an investigation and case review by the Conviction Review Unit (CRU) in the Attorney General’s Office.
The Last Time The Death Penalty Happened In North Dakota
Growing up in North Dakota I remember hearing about the death penalty in North Dakota. As a young boy, I was under the impression that North Dakota did indeed have capital punishment. As it turns out, North Dakota did have remnants of the death penalty in the state all the...
1011now.com
Bellevue Police arrest fugitive out of South Dakota
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was arrested on several charges after allegedly running from police. According to the Bellevue Police Department, at 9:26 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to a Walmart near 15th and Cornhusker Road in an effort to find a suspect wanted out of South Dakota. Police...
‘Not sitting this out’: Minnesota Medical Association votes to support decriminalization of illicit drugs
In a move leaders say is focused on a commitment to the health and well-being of their patients, the group representing over 10,000 Minnesota doctors and doctors in training is advocating to decriminalize simple possession of illicit drugs. Members of the Minnesota Medical Association’s board of trustees voted in December...
gamblingnews.com
North Dakota Passes HCR 3002 to the Senate
North Dakota is proceeding with its efforts to make commercial sports betting legal. Currently, only tribal companies are allowed to offer sports wagering products in the state. North Dakota Seeks to Legalize Commercial Sports Betting. A few days ago, Fargo representative Greg Stemen submitted House Concurrent Resolution 3002 to the...
FBI warns of trending crime
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeing more issues of sexual exploitation of children in Utah, Idaho and Montana.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Bill aims to ban Sanctuary Cities in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- A bill before the legislature would ben sanctuary cities. A measure passed out of committee last week that would require the state, political subdivisions, and higher education institutions to cooperate with federal employees to verify or report an individual's immigration status. Supporters of the bill say protective...
sayanythingblog.com
Guest Post: Urging legislators to again reject price controls and government intervention on drug prices
This guest post was submitted by Arik Spencer, the president and CEO of the Greater North Dakota Chamber of Commerce, and Richard Glynn, the executive director of BioND in Grand Forks. The Greater North Dakota Chamber and the Bioscience Association of North Dakota share a common goal of supporting and...
froggyweb.com
Details released to help North Dakota cities, counties with cost of snow removal
BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota legislature is considering financial help for local governments to help cover snow removal expenses – because of the early heavy snowfall. Republican State Senator Terry Wanzek says local jurisdictions will be asked to look at a five-year average of snow removal costs...
The most popular languages to learn in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — One of the most popular resolutions and goals for many people is to learn a new language. Whether it’s for fun, a trip, or to communicate better with friends and family around them, many people aim to develop their speaking skills and branch out. But of all the languages of the […]
kvrr.com
Hundreds attend the North Dakota Grain Dealers Association Convention
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Many gathered for the 110th annual North Dakota Grain Dealers Association convention at the Holiday Inn Fargo. The event runs until Tuesday and features a trade show with various vendors and commission companies sponsoring hospitality suites. The warm weather helped boost both the number of...
19-year-old found guilty of murder
DULTUH, Minn. – Patrick Battees Jr. was found guilty of murder in the second degree on Friday.According to the St. Louis County Attorney's office, the 19-year-old was charged in connection with a shooting that resulted in the death of Juamada Anderson Jr. in 2021.The St. Louis County Attorney's Office filed a certification petition with the court requesting that Battees be tried in adult court, even though the shooting occurred when he was 17. The certification order was granted in October 2022.Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
North Dakota Residents Have Until May 7, 2025, to Get a REAL ID Driver's License - To Board Planes - Without a Passport
The North Dakota Dept. of Transportation (NDDOT) says its residents now have until May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license. This will allow them to board planes then without having to bring a passport. It also means they can enter secure federal buildings and military facilities then.
What is North Dakota’s favorite color?
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Everyone has a favorite color, but does the same idea apply to states? It’s easy to take a look around you and note a common trend in outfits, but finding out what color individuals across the entire state deem their favorite is a little trickier. Thankfully, a survey by online photo […]
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Lawmakers considering changes to North Dakota PERS Plan
(Bismarck, ND) -- Lawmakers are considering changes to the North Dakota Public Employees Retirement System. A group of legislators is considering switching the system from being pension based to putting assets into 401(k) plans. Supporters of the move say the current plan is underfunded and may go broke in 20...
North Dakota Has 3 Counties Among the Poorest In The Nation
Things are going pretty well in North Dakota. The population is on the uptick, businesses are thriving and the quality of life is pretty hard to beat in North Dakota. However, it's not all roses. According to World Population Review, the state of North Dakota has three counties that are among the poorest in the nation. This is really sad to see, and the 11th poorest county in all of the United States is just south of Bismarck Mandan.
KFYR-TV
ND Woman found in AZ one month later
YUMA, AZ (KFYR)- The North Dakota woman who went missing in Yuma, Arizona nearly a month ago has been found. Yuma Police say Pami Jo Garden, 46, is “fine.”. Police made that update to their original Facebook post declaring her a missing person on December 16, 2022. She is...
How gas prices have changed in North Dakota this week
BISMARCK, N.D (STACKER) — Gas prices remain relatively unchanged nationwide this week compared with last as oil refining facilities come back online following severe winter weather in December. A gallon of gas was $3.29 on average this week, according to AAA gas price data. Gas prices have remained well below historic peaks reached in June […]
KFYR-TV
AAA ND leads effort to expand state’s Move Over Law to disabled vehicles
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new law could soon make driving on North Dakota roads safer. Officials want to include all stationary vehicles in the state’s Slow Down, Move Over Law. House Bill 1141 is sponsored by Representative Austen Schauer of West Fargo. It would require North...
