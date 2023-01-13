Things are going pretty well in North Dakota. The population is on the uptick, businesses are thriving and the quality of life is pretty hard to beat in North Dakota. However, it's not all roses. According to World Population Review, the state of North Dakota has three counties that are among the poorest in the nation. This is really sad to see, and the 11th poorest county in all of the United States is just south of Bismarck Mandan.

