$5 million scratch-off ticket sold in South Philadelphia

By Andreas Copes
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

$5 million scratch-off ticket sold in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia 7-Eleven store sold a $5 million-winning scratch-off ticket, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced on Friday. The ticket was sold in South Philadelphia.

The winning game was the Five Million Fabulous Fortune Scratch-Off.

The lottery also says that the store receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

They also want to remind every winner that "Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481."

The next big jackpot is waiting for lottery players on Friday night with the Mega Millions jackpot of an estimated $1.35 billion .

