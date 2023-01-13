Read full article on original website
Related
PsyPost
A single dose of psilocybin improves depression in treatment-resistant patients, but with adverse effects
A recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine suggests that psilocybin therapy may offer therapeutic benefits for patients with treatment-resistant depression. When administered alongside psychological support, a 25 mg psilocybin dose reduced depression scores among treatment-resistant patients. However, adverse effects were reported, and further clinical trials are needed.
Being stressed, nervous or exhausted in middle-age may increase risk of dementia, study claims
A team from the University of Helsinki followed 68,000 people for up to 45 years, asking participants to fill out questionnaires about psychological symptoms.
MedicalXpress
Study examines brain aging in people with schizophrenia
People suffering from schizophrenia can expect to die 15 years sooner than they ordinarily would. A new study has now found that this could be partly caused by advanced brain aging. The research findings were published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry. Schizophrenia is associated with an increased risk of premature...
Medical News Today
What is the relationship between beta-blockers and depression?
A person may develop depression when taking beta-blockers. However, there is no direct link, and depression does not affect every individual who takes this medication. Doctors prescribe beta-blockers to treat various health issues. They work by slowing down a person’s heart rate, reducing blood pressure, and relaxing muscles. Beta-blockers...
labroots.com
The Antidepressant in Everyone's Medicine Cabinet: The case for the inflammatory theory of depression grows
Compared to the countless number of serotonin and dopamine-centered depression studies, the kynurenine pathway (KP) holds less research attention. However, with recent findings essentially dethroning the monoamine theory of depression, kynurenine might soon have its day in the funding sun. To be fair, it’s possible that numerous anti-depression therapies work...
Older adults are 40% more likely to get heart disease & cancer if they sleep less than 5 hours a night, says new study
Nearly one-third of human life is spent sleeping. A published article recently conducted a cohort study to determine whether sleep duration correlates with individual chronic diseases common in older adults. For this study expressly, the incidence of an individual's first chronic disease and subsequent mortality were analyzed over a 25-year period. [i]
Healthline
In the News: FDA Approves Extended-Release Antidepressant for Major Depressive Disorder
Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a mental health condition featuring persistent low mood, reduced pleasure capacity, and a lack of interest in enjoyable activities. Living with depression means more than feeling sad or disengaged. It can also mean:. poor concentration. changes in appetite. sleep problems. fatigue. low self-esteem or feelings...
Healthline
FDA Approves Diabetes Drug Semaglutide (Wegovy) for Weight Loss in Teens
The FDA has approved the drug Wegovy (semaglutide) treat obesity in children. The news comes after a study found that the weight loss drug may help adolescents significantly reduce BMI. It works by suppressing appetite, which then reduces caloric intake and leads to weight loss. The U.S. Food and Drug...
Chickenpox Virus Heightens Risk of Major Depression in Later Life in a 10-year Longitudinal Study
Major depression is arguably the worst disease you can get, for it crushes the soul, so to speak. It's also one of the leading causes of disabilityand suicide worldwide. Major depression, clinically known as major depressive disorder (MDD), refers to depressive symptoms severe enough to impair daily activities. It’s different from sadness or looselyused depression as an expression of sadness.
scitechdaily.com
New Research Finds That Transgender Youth Are 400% More Likely To Have Sleep Disorders
The study found that individuals who underwent gender-affirming therapies were less likely to experience sleep disorders, indicating a potential protective effect. A study led by Michigan Medicine has found that transgender and gender-nonconforming teens and young adults are four times more likely to have a sleep disorder than cisgender youth. The study analyzed claims data from over 1.2 million individuals aged 12 to 25, including 2,603 who identified as transgender or gender-nonconforming.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover Serious Side Effects Associated With Youth Steroid Use
A study of Canadian youth found that the use of anabolic-androgenic steroids is prevalent and associated with dependence and severe side effects. A new study published in the journal Performance Enhancement & Health has discovered that anabolic-androgenic steroid use among young people is linked with severe side effects. The research, which analyzed data from over 2,700 adolescents and young adults in Canada, also found that the practice is relatively prevalent, with as many as 25% of users experiencing symptoms of dependence.
MedicalXpress
US birth rates are at record lows, even though the number of kids most Americans say they want has held steady
Birth rates are falling in the U.S. After the highs of the Baby Boom in the mid-20th century and the lows of the Baby Bust in the 1970s, birth rates were relatively stable for nearly 50 years. But during the Great Recession, from 2007–2009, birth rates declined sharply—and they've kept falling. In 2007, average birth rates were right around 2 children per woman. By 2021, levels had dropped more than 20%, close to the lowest level in a century. Why?
MedicalXpress
Hormone replacement therapy could ward off Alzheimer's among at-risk women
Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) could help prevent Alzheimer's Dementia among women at risk of developing the disease—according to University of East Anglia research. The study shows that HRT use is associated with better memory, cognition and larger brain volumes in later life among women carrying the APOE4 gene—the strongest risk factor gene for Alzheimer's disease.
psychologytoday.com
Mental Health Symptoms and the Relationships Between Them
Salient links between symptoms may provide insights into underlying pathology. What constitutes a single mental health symptom is an important question with diagnostic and therapeutic implications. When interpreting data on the relationship between symptoms, one needs to distinguish between salient links and expected links. Most of us are familiar with...
technologynetworks.com
Genetic Depression Risk Can Be Eased by Reaching Out
Reaching out to support a person when they’re under stress is always a good idea. But a new study suggests that support could be especially important for someone whose genetic makeup makes them more likely to develop depression. The study shows the importance of social support in buffering the...
MedicalXpress
Blood vessel protein found to reduce mortality in infectious disease
Pipes play an essential role in bringing water to the faucets in your home, but if one of those pipes springs a leak, damage can result. Similarly, the vascular system plays an essential role in carrying oxygen and nutrients throughout the body, but too much vascular permeability, or space between the cells lining the blood vessels, can have devastating results. Recently, researchers in Japan have shed new light on a key protein involved in vascular permeability and its impact on mortality in infectious disease.
MedicalXpress
The link between mental health and ADHD is strong—so why aren't we paying attention?
Adults with high levels of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) symptoms are more likely to experience anxiety and depression than adults with high levels of autistic traits, according to new research led by psychologists at the University of Bath in the UK. This study is the first to show that ADHD...
MedicalXpress
Thinking about cosmetic surgery? At last, some clarity on who can call themselves a surgeon
When is a surgeon not a surgeon? It's a riddle that's long puzzled regulators and consumers. But it may soon be solved. State and territory health ministers have decided to restrict the title "surgeon" to specialist doctors. The move represents a significant change in Australian medical regulation. So, if you're...
