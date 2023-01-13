Read full article on original website
PsyPost
Psychology researchers find that a simple “talking to strangers” intervention is surprisingly effective
Human beings are social creatures, but many people fear social interactions with strangers due to worries about rejection. A study published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology explores an intervention that may make people more comfortable talking to strangers. Social interaction is very important and has many well-documented benefits,...
MedicalXpress
The link between mental health and ADHD is strong—so why aren't we paying attention?
Adults with high levels of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) symptoms are more likely to experience anxiety and depression than adults with high levels of autistic traits, according to new research led by psychologists at the University of Bath in the UK. This study is the first to show that ADHD...
psychologytoday.com
How to Recognize Negative Thought Cycles and Stop Obsessing
Most of our thoughts are neutral, but our brain has a negativity bias. The negativity bias can lead to excessive worry, rumination, and brooding. We can utilize techniques and strategies to reduce obsessional thought loops. The brain is constantly churning out thoughts, emotions, sensations, and perceptions, meaning there is a...
Reimagining Stress May Help Your Mental and Physical Health
You’ve likely played some version of word association before. Someone says a word and you say the first thing that comes to mind. That’s how the vast majority of us have come to view stress. Maybe you’d choose a word other than bad, but I’m guessing you would choose something which has a negative connotation.
PsyPost
Anxious individuals are less likely to experience “states of flow” while playing music
Researchers recently found that musicians who are less anxious tend to experience more states of flow while playing music and those who experienced more flow scored higher on emotional intelligence. Their study has been published in PLOS One. Flow is described as a state of optimal experience that is associated...
I’m a psychologist — there are 8 body language hacks for total control over others
A psychologist and life coach on TikTok has revealed eight body language hacks that could help you take control of any situation you’re in. Francesca Tighinean — who graduated from the University of London with a Bachelor’s in psychology — shares psychological and life coaching insights on her TikTok account @francescapsychology, where she has 1.2 million followers and 19.8 million likes. Tighinean shared two separate videos — with 1.15 million views and 160,700 likes combined — revealing eight body language tricks to control any situation. Her first tip was standing in a “dominance display” to show you are “ready and alert” and “have...
Do Negative Emotions Block Unconditional Love?
Love is the binding force of Creation. To use an analogy, you can think of love as an ocean flowing through the “pipes” of life. Negative emotions are obstacles to the flow of love.
MedicalXpress
US birth rates are at record lows, even though the number of kids most Americans say they want has held steady
Birth rates are falling in the U.S. After the highs of the Baby Boom in the mid-20th century and the lows of the Baby Bust in the 1970s, birth rates were relatively stable for nearly 50 years. But during the Great Recession, from 2007–2009, birth rates declined sharply—and they've kept falling. In 2007, average birth rates were right around 2 children per woman. By 2021, levels had dropped more than 20%, close to the lowest level in a century. Why?
MedicalXpress
Hormone replacement therapy could ward off Alzheimer's among at-risk women
Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) could help prevent Alzheimer's Dementia among women at risk of developing the disease—according to University of East Anglia research. The study shows that HRT use is associated with better memory, cognition and larger brain volumes in later life among women carrying the APOE4 gene—the strongest risk factor gene for Alzheimer's disease.
psychologytoday.com
How to Cope With Change
Whether or not it is planned, change can be emotionally difficult. It's normal to experience positive and negative emotions around significant life transitions. Through reflection and with support, one can manage emotions and be resilient through change. Sometimes, life throws us curveballs. We aren’t expecting things to change and suddenly...
MedicalXpress
Blood vessel protein found to reduce mortality in infectious disease
Pipes play an essential role in bringing water to the faucets in your home, but if one of those pipes springs a leak, damage can result. Similarly, the vascular system plays an essential role in carrying oxygen and nutrients throughout the body, but too much vascular permeability, or space between the cells lining the blood vessels, can have devastating results. Recently, researchers in Japan have shed new light on a key protein involved in vascular permeability and its impact on mortality in infectious disease.
psychologytoday.com
How Racism Affects the Relationships of African-American Couples
Racism leads to a stress response that has negative health effects. New research shows that racism also reduces partners' satisfaction with their relationships. Over time, this can lead to relationship instability. Research clearly establishes that racism takes a toll on the mental and physical health of African-Americans. This occurs because...
MedicalXpress
Modality-independent proto-organization of human multisensory areas in the brain
To build a representation of the external world, and give it a coherent sense, our brain needs to process and integrate information coming from all our senses, including vision and hearing. But it remains an open debate whether this "multisensory processing" is innate and present from birth in the human brain, or rather develops with experience.
MedicalXpress
Most long COVID symptoms clear up in a year for mild cases: study
Most symptoms from long COVID clear up within a year for people who had mild initial infections, a large Israel study said Thursday, with the findings welcomed as "reassuring". At least 17 million people in Europe suffered from long COVID symptoms months after recovering from their initial infection during 2020...
MedicalXpress
Airway mucosa antibodies durably protect against COVID: Study
High levels of mucosal IgA antibodies in the airways protect against SARS-CoV-2 infection for at least eight months. Omicron infection generates durable mucosal antibodies, reducing the risk of re-infection. These are the findings of a study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases by researchers at Karolinska Institutet and Danderyd Hospital in Sweden. The results raise further hope for the feasibility of future nasal vaccine platforms to protect against infection.
MedicalXpress
New drug combination may effectively treat often fatal childhood brain tumor
Researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus have discovered a drug combination that may offer a better prognosis for children diagnosed with MYC amplified Medulloblastoma, an often deadly form of brain cancer. The research was conducted in collaboration with the German Cancer Consortium (DKTK) University Hospital Dusseldorf. "An...
MedicalXpress
What happens if your thyroid is too active or not active enough?
January is Thyroid Awareness Month, which makes this a good time to learn how important it is that your thyroid functions properly. The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland at the base of your neck. It produces hormones that regulate your heart rate, blood pressure, body temperature and weight. When your thyroid isn't functioning properly, whether it's too active or not active enough, all these functions are affected.
MedicalXpress
Researchers create a cell therapy based on STAb cells for a type of leukemia with few treatment options
Researchers of the Hospital Universitario 12 de Octubre in Madrid and the Josep Carreras Leukaemia Research Institute in Barcelona have developed a cell therapy for a type of leukemia which currently has very few treatment options. This STAb therapy is based on STAb-T cells and could be used for the treatment of T-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (T-ALL) in those patients for whom chemotherapy or bone marrow transplantation have not worked.
MedicalXpress
Remote protocols broaden reach of delirium care
A new study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society found that modifying a well-established and highly successful delirium prevention program for use when in-person or face-to-face interactions are limited or restricted is both feasible and acceptable to hospital staff and patients. Developed in response to the COVID-19...
MedicalXpress
Study shows cyclic breathing technique more effective in reducing stress than mindfulness meditation
At team of researchers at Stanford University reports evidence that people who engage in cyclic sighing breathing exercises see a greater reduction in stress than those engaging in mindfulness meditation. In their paper published in the journal Cell Reports Medicine, the researchers describe their study of several different types of stress reduction techniques.
