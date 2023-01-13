ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Travis Chapman
3d ago

When they do the end of the year famous deaths memorandum it will be an hour long episode.. It's unreal! Now just imagine the non famous people dying who don't make the headlines

Theresa O'Connor
3d ago

it's kind of scary all the people I grew up watching on TV are dying off there's been so many these past 5 years. the scary part is that I am as old or a little bit older than they are. these past five years alot of my family members have passed away also. the really scary thing is slowly I am becoming the oldest still living all the elders I use to seek advice and guidance from are not there to turn to anymore. I am starting to believe that ones golden years are not when your older because so much is taken away from you. for instance your youth , members of your family and your friends pass away, the aches and pains that you feel as you get old. You work all your life to aquire the things you have and in the end when your gone it's all given away or sold like it ment nothing. What's so golden about all that? When your young you have all your family and friends and the things you have worked for so I thing ones golden years are your younger years not your older years.

Free Bird
3d ago

Wow, I am shocked at the news. May you Rest in Peace. May you and your Dad be jumping over the stars. 🌟✨⭐

